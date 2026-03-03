Here's the live share price of Aayush Art and Bullion along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aayush Art and Bullion has gained 121.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 43.80%.
Aayush Art and Bullion’s current P/E of 876.51x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|-0.67
|-0.54
|3.91
|12.62
|43.71
|156.43
|121.53
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-1.16
|-13.89
|-6.24
|-17.41
|-16.88
|3.12
|4.27
|Sanathan Textiles
|-4.42
|-9.93
|-14.00
|-22.87
|26.63
|0.60
|0.36
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.81
|-12.83
|-25.77
|-35.72
|-69.48
|-27.85
|16.41
|VTM
|-4.04
|14.57
|2.38
|11.19
|4.94
|56.23
|50.76
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.45
|-5.99
|0.96
|-6.96
|-0.39
|1.13
|0.68
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-0.07
|1.05
|-13.43
|-18.14
|13.41
|13.01
|6.73
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.88
|-3.40
|-10.61
|-18.95
|-16.02
|-14.26
|-6.94
|True Green Bio Energy
|56.52
|72.79
|78.14
|94.08
|23.70
|77.52
|45.37
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.01
|-3.28
|64.62
|67.11
|-95.58
|-46.96
|-33.79
|Osiajee Texfab
|0.25
|-6.86
|16.43
|66.07
|241.92
|110.33
|79.51
|Anand Rayons
|-18.46
|-62.16
|-73.77
|-68.20
|-44.42
|39.90
|26.87
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|8.84
|5.98
|-10.63
|-19.30
|3.80
|38.01
|44.50
|RRIL
|-1.73
|-5.03
|-16.12
|-6.18
|-3.13
|7.58
|5.85
|Game Changers Texfab
|5.22
|-14.36
|-16.28
|4.16
|4.16
|1.37
|0.82
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.24
|-13.78
|-27.08
|-25.54
|-29.12
|-18.49
|-12.09
|Hari Govind International
|0
|10.22
|10.22
|58.05
|344.29
|64.40
|34.75
|Premco Global
|-2.94
|-4.19
|-6.52
|-8.16
|5.53
|6.49
|5.30
|Globus Power Generation
|-3.09
|-3.53
|-9.96
|-11.39
|-10.34
|-2.37
|14.10
|Yajur Fibres
|-10.58
|-37.21
|-63.50
|-63.50
|-63.50
|-28.53
|-18.26
Over the last one year, Aayush Art and Bullion has gained 43.71% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Aayush Art and Bullion has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,113.62
|1,112.8
|10
|1,112.46
|1,112.57
|20
|1,111.7
|1,110.65
|50
|1,098.64
|1,096.36
|100
|1,063.2
|1,062.22
|200
|988.94
|973.97
In the latest quarter, Aayush Art and Bullion remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
|Aayush Art and Bulli - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
|Aayush Art and Bulli - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
|Aayush Art and Bulli - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obli
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
|Aayush Art and Bulli - Intimation Regarding Approval For Shifting Of The Registered Office From Delhi To Gujarat
|Jan 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST
|Aayush Art and Bulli - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2009PLC196375 and registration number is 196375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aayush Art and Bullion is ₹1,104.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aayush Art and Bullion is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aayush Art and Bullion is ₹1,691.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aayush Art and Bullion are ₹1,110.05 and ₹1,104.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aayush Art and Bullion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aayush Art and Bullion is ₹1,131.10 and 52-week low of Aayush Art and Bullion is ₹744.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aayush Art and Bullion has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -0.21% for the past month, 3.97% over 3 months, 43.8% over 1 year, 156.43% across 3 years, and 121.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aayush Art and Bullion are 876.51 and 31.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.