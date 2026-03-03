Facebook Pixel Code
Aayush Art and Bullion Share Price

NSE
BSE

AAYUSH ART AND BULLION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Aayush Art and Bullion along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,104.40 Closed
-0.72₹ -8.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Aayush Art and Bullion Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,104.30₹1,110.05
₹1,104.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹744.00₹1,131.10
₹1,104.40
Open Price
₹1,110.05
Prev. Close
₹1,112.40
Volume
90,625

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aayush Art and Bullion has gained 121.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 43.80%.

Aayush Art and Bullion’s current P/E of 876.51x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aayush Art and Bullion Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aayush Art and Bullion		-0.67-0.543.9112.6243.71156.43121.53
Garware Technical Fibres		-1.16-13.89-6.24-17.41-16.883.124.27
Sanathan Textiles		-4.42-9.93-14.00-22.8726.630.600.36
Jindal Worldwide		-3.81-12.83-25.77-35.72-69.48-27.8516.41
VTM		-4.0414.572.3811.194.9456.2350.76
GHCL Textiles		-5.45-5.990.96-6.96-0.391.130.68
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-0.071.05-13.43-18.1413.4113.016.73
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.88-3.40-10.61-18.95-16.02-14.26-6.94
True Green Bio Energy		56.5272.7978.1494.0823.7077.5245.37
Kesoram Industries		-1.01-3.2864.6267.11-95.58-46.96-33.79
Osiajee Texfab		0.25-6.8616.4366.07241.92110.3379.51
Anand Rayons		-18.46-62.16-73.77-68.20-44.4239.9026.87
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		8.845.98-10.63-19.303.8038.0144.50
RRIL		-1.73-5.03-16.12-6.18-3.137.585.85
Game Changers Texfab		5.22-14.36-16.284.164.161.370.82
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.24-13.78-27.08-25.54-29.12-18.49-12.09
Hari Govind International		010.2210.2258.05344.2964.4034.75
Premco Global		-2.94-4.19-6.52-8.165.536.495.30
Globus Power Generation		-3.09-3.53-9.96-11.39-10.34-2.3714.10
Yajur Fibres		-10.58-37.21-63.50-63.50-63.50-28.53-18.26

Over the last one year, Aayush Art and Bullion has gained 43.71% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Aayush Art and Bullion has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).

Aayush Art and Bullion Financials

Aayush Art and Bullion Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,113.621,112.8
101,112.461,112.57
201,111.71,110.65
501,098.641,096.36
1001,063.21,062.22
200988.94973.97

Aayush Art and Bullion Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aayush Art and Bullion remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aayush Art and Bullion Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 11:53 PM ISTAayush Art and Bulli - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 09, 2026, 11:45 PM ISTAayush Art and Bulli - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Feb 09, 2026, 11:38 PM ISTAayush Art and Bulli - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obli
Feb 03, 2026, 10:40 PM ISTAayush Art and Bulli - Intimation Regarding Approval For Shifting Of The Registered Office From Delhi To Gujarat
Jan 07, 2026, 12:44 AM ISTAayush Art and Bulli - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Aayush Art and Bullion

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2009PLC196375 and registration number is 196375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Parmar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Afsar Khan Ismail
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavnaben Prahaladbhai Trivedi
    Additional Director

FAQs on Aayush Art and Bullion Share Price

What is the share price of Aayush Art and Bullion?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aayush Art and Bullion is ₹1,104.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aayush Art and Bullion?

The Aayush Art and Bullion is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aayush Art and Bullion?

The market cap of Aayush Art and Bullion is ₹1,691.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aayush Art and Bullion?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aayush Art and Bullion are ₹1,110.05 and ₹1,104.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aayush Art and Bullion?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aayush Art and Bullion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aayush Art and Bullion is ₹1,131.10 and 52-week low of Aayush Art and Bullion is ₹744.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aayush Art and Bullion performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aayush Art and Bullion has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -0.21% for the past month, 3.97% over 3 months, 43.8% over 1 year, 156.43% across 3 years, and 121.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aayush Art and Bullion?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aayush Art and Bullion are 876.51 and 31.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aayush Art and Bullion News

