What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹322.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is -7.11 and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.8 as on .

What is the share price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹49.75 as on .