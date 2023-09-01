Follow Us

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Price

BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.75 Closed
-0.6-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.45₹50.95
₹49.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.15₹65.90
₹49.75
Open Price
₹50.55
Prev. Close
₹50.05
Volume
91,252

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.68
  • R251.47
  • R351.98
  • Pivot
    50.17
  • S149.38
  • S248.87
  • S348.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.2149.86
  • 1049.4449.16
  • 2050.7948.24
  • 5055.8247.05
  • 10055.6646.39
  • 20067.3847.88

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1989PLC002476 and registration number is 002476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1285.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S V Arumugam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. K N V Ramani
    Director
  • Dr. K R Thillainathan
    Director
  • Mr. S Palaniswami
    Director
  • Mr. K Sadhasivam
    Director
  • Mrs. S Sihamani
    Director

FAQs on Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹322.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is -7.11 and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹49.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹65.90 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹34.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

