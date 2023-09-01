Name
|1.74
|6.19
|18.74
|24.38
|-16.32
|67.01
|-28.49
|6.65
|-0.33
|33.67
|73.46
|24.84
|223.88
|10.63
|-3.16
|14.49
|12.93
|21.24
|89.47
|689.24
|295.38
|-0.13
|-1.07
|4.11
|8.47
|-7.31
|75.64
|142.53
|-9.76
|-14.72
|-11.35
|-19.84
|-37.70
|-5.22
|-44.39
|9.25
|20.13
|26.77
|18.76
|-23.04
|161.64
|17.30
|0.44
|4.35
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|0.74
|10.81
|-7.17
|-46.41
|-84.31
|1,02,441.67
|68,261.11
|5.90
|4.11
|1.53
|-14.15
|-30.58
|3,032.73
|1,130.71
|5.84
|1.50
|10.90
|14.41
|-3.82
|150.84
|22.93
|-6.12
|-28.13
|-69.13
|-69.13
|-78.50
|228.57
|-89.80
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-26.64
|-40.33
|-76.42
|-91.73
|-91.73
|3.98
|12.06
|15.79
|1.70
|2.45
|92.63
|-26.54
|0
|0
|-31.03
|-61.54
|-71.83
|-52.38
|-99.04
|2.90
|-2.35
|-6.96
|-10.39
|-34.58
|218.82
|25.93
|-5.59
|1.45
|-13.43
|11.62
|44.12
|135.58
|57.14
|-2.22
|-4.35
|-10.24
|-21.67
|-59.55
|31.27
|44.77
|1.40
|5.09
|3.58
|7.84
|-43.22
|51.31
|53.72
|2.54
|-3.36
|4.13
|1.51
|-17.08
|103.54
|56.20
|0
|11.11
|8.70
|-27.54
|-25.37
|38.89
|-76.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1989PLC002476 and registration number is 002476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1285.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹322.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is -7.11 and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹49.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹65.90 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹34.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.