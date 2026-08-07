What is the share price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹27.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Bannari Amman Spinning Mills? The Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills? The market cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹216.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are ₹27.89 and ₹26.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹31.99 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹17.18 as on .

How has the Bannari Amman Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 3.17% for the past month, 5.01% over 3 months, -5.12% over 1 year, -15.48% across 3 years, and -14.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are 15.73 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global