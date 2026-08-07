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Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Share Price

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BSE

BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.05 Closed
0.63₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.80₹27.89
₹27.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.18₹31.99
₹27.05
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹26.88
Volume
10,050

Source: Dion Global

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has declined 5.12% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.8527.15
1026.8627
2026.6126.79
5026.0326.08
10024.125.43
20025.0626.24

Source: Dion Global

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTBannari Amman Spg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.6.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTBannari Amman Spg. - Record Date Is Fixed For The Purpose Of Dividend As The Same Is Not Mentioned In Current Outcome Of The
Jul 14, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTBannari Amman Spg. - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure And Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting.
Jul 14, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTBannari Amman Spg. - Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting.
Jul 14, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTBannari Amman Spg. - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, Cut Off And Dividend Date For Remote E-Voting.

Source: Dion Global

About Bannari Amman Spinning Mills

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1989PLC002476 and registration number is 002476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 870.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S V Arumugam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. R Shanmugavelayutham
    Director
  • Mr. K P Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bhansali
    Director
  • Mr. C Sivasamy
    Director
  • Mr. K Sadhasivam
    Director
  • Mrs. Sadhana Vidhya Shankar
    Director
  • Mr. Tharanipathy Rajkumar
    Director
  • Mr. S K Sundararaman
    Director

FAQs on Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹27.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bannari Amman Spinning Mills?

The Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹216.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are ₹27.89 and ₹26.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹31.99 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹17.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bannari Amman Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 3.17% for the past month, 5.01% over 3 months, -5.12% over 1 year, -15.48% across 3 years, and -14.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are 15.73 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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