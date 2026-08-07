Here's the live share price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has declined 5.12% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.85
|27.15
|10
|26.86
|27
|20
|26.61
|26.79
|50
|26.03
|26.08
|100
|24.1
|25.43
|200
|25.06
|26.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Spg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.6.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Spg. - Record Date Is Fixed For The Purpose Of Dividend As The Same Is Not Mentioned In Current Outcome Of The
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Spg. - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure And Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting.
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Spg. - Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting.
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Bannari Amman Spg. - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, Cut Off And Dividend Date For Remote E-Voting.
Source: Dion Global
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1989PLC002476 and registration number is 002476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 870.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹27.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹216.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are ₹27.89 and ₹26.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bannari Amman Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹31.99 and 52-week low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is ₹17.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 3.17% for the past month, 5.01% over 3 months, -5.12% over 1 year, -15.48% across 3 years, and -14.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are 15.73 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.
Source: Dion Global