Here's the live share price of Birla Cotsyn (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Birla Cotsyn (India) has gained 20.85% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Birla Cotsyn (India) has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.87
|25.69
|10
|22.63
|21.71
|20
|11.38
|15.24
|50
|4.63
|7.74
|100
|2.36
|4.25
|200
|1.22
|2.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Birla Cotsyn (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Birla Cotsyn (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited ("The C
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Birla Cotsyn (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) 2015
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Birla Cotsyn (India) - Revocation Of Suspension In Trading Of M/S. Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited Shares
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Birla Cotsyn (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Birla Cotsyn (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Source: Dion Global
Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1941PLC003429 and registration number is 003429. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹25.74 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Birla Cotsyn (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹680.41 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Cotsyn (India) are ₹25.74 and ₹25.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Cotsyn (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹28.51 and 52-week low of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹20.29 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Birla Cotsyn (India) has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 20.85% for the past month, 20.85% over 3 months, 20.85% over 1 year, 6.51% across 3 years, and 3.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Cotsyn (India) are -45.96 and 2.60 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global