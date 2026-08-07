What is the share price of Birla Cotsyn (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹25.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Birla Cotsyn (India)? The Birla Cotsyn (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Cotsyn (India)? The market cap of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹680.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Birla Cotsyn (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Cotsyn (India) are ₹25.74 and ₹25.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Cotsyn (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Cotsyn (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹28.51 and 52-week low of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹20.29 as on .

How has the Birla Cotsyn (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Birla Cotsyn (India) has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 20.85% for the past month, 20.85% over 3 months, 20.85% over 1 year, 6.51% across 3 years, and 3.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birla Cotsyn (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Cotsyn (India) are -45.96 and 2.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global