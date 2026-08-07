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Birla Cotsyn (India) Share Price

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BSE

BIRLA COTSYN (INDIA)

Yash Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Birla Cotsyn (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.74 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.35
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Birla Cotsyn (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.74₹25.74
₹25.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.29₹28.51
₹25.74
Open Price
₹25.74
Prev. Close
₹27.09
Volume
45,151

Source: Dion Global

Birla Cotsyn (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Birla Cotsyn (India) has gained 20.85% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Birla Cotsyn (India) has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Birla Cotsyn (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Birla Cotsyn (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.8725.69
1022.6321.71
2011.3815.24
504.637.74
1002.364.25
2001.222.26

Source: Dion Global

Birla Cotsyn (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Birla Cotsyn (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Birla Cotsyn (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTBirla Cotsyn (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited ("The C
Jul 24, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTBirla Cotsyn (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) 2015
Jul 11, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTBirla Cotsyn (India) - Revocation Of Suspension In Trading Of M/S. Birla Cotsyn (India) Limited Shares
Jul 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTBirla Cotsyn (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTBirla Cotsyn (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)

Source: Dion Global

About Birla Cotsyn (India)

Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1941PLC003429 and registration number is 003429. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akhil Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chandra Varshney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umang Pinakin Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Birla Cotsyn (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Birla Cotsyn (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹25.74 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Birla Cotsyn (India)?

The Birla Cotsyn (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Cotsyn (India)?

The market cap of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹680.41 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Birla Cotsyn (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Cotsyn (India) are ₹25.74 and ₹25.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Cotsyn (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Cotsyn (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹28.51 and 52-week low of Birla Cotsyn (India) is ₹20.29 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Birla Cotsyn (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Birla Cotsyn (India) has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 20.85% for the past month, 20.85% over 3 months, 20.85% over 1 year, 6.51% across 3 years, and 3.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birla Cotsyn (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Cotsyn (India) are -45.96 and 2.60 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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