Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹124.80 Closed
4.965.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹124.80
₹124.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.75₹118.90
₹124.80
Open Price
₹124.80
Prev. Close
₹118.90
Volume
10,29,275

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1128.07
  • R2131.33
  • R3137.87
  • Pivot
    121.53
  • S1118.27
  • S2111.73
  • S3108.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.77110.87
  • 1056.41108.16
  • 2056.95106.03
  • 5058.5197.89
  • 10055.6887.79
  • 20055.6977.85

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.4119.0357.08106.1192.30124.26-13.27
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Aug, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1908 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1908PLC000291 and registration number is 000291. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 299.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chakor L Doshi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chirag C Doshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Giriraj Sharan Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Dadia
    Director
  • Dr. Anil Kakodkar
    Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Vora
    Director

FAQs on Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is ₹573.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is 23.54 and PB ratio of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is 3.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is ₹124.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is ₹118.90 and 52-week low of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is ₹49.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

