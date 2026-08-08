Here's the live share price of Walchandnagar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Walchandnagar Industries
|-0.67
|-3.89
|-9.40
|23.95
|24.79
|26.86
|28.07
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Walchandnagar Industries has gained 24.79% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Walchandnagar Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|228.06
|232.12
|10
|234.55
|233.87
|20
|241.42
|239.15
|50
|252.62
|241.75
|100
|222.45
|229.62
|200
|197.22
|215.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Walchandnagar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.49%, FII holding rose to 2.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Walchandnagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Walchandnagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Walchandnagar Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On August 11, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Walchandnagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Walchandnagar Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1908 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1908PLC000291 and registration number is 000291. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walchandnagar Industries is ₹230.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Walchandnagar Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Walchandnagar Industries is ₹1,567.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Walchandnagar Industries are ₹233.55 and ₹228.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walchandnagar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walchandnagar Industries is ₹315.85 and 52-week low of Walchandnagar Industries is ₹131.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Walchandnagar Industries has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -4.23% for the past month, -9.72% over 3 months, 24.36% over 1 year, 26.71% across 3 years, and 27.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Walchandnagar Industries are -106.69 and 4.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global