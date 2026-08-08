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Walchandnagar Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Nuclear PowerSpace

Here's the live share price of Walchandnagar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹230.80 Closed
-0.30₹ -0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Walchandnagar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.00₹233.55
₹230.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.05₹315.85
₹230.80
Open Price
₹231.95
Prev. Close
₹231.50
Volume
25,538

Source: Dion Global

Walchandnagar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Walchandnagar Industries		-0.67-3.89-9.4023.9524.7926.8628.07
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Walchandnagar Industries has gained 24.79% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Walchandnagar Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Walchandnagar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Walchandnagar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5228.06232.12
10234.55233.87
20241.42239.15
50252.62241.75
100222.45229.62
200197.22215.28

Source: Dion Global

Walchandnagar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Walchandnagar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.49%, FII holding rose to 2.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Walchandnagar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTWalchandnagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTWalchandnagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTWalchandnagar Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On August 11, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTWalchandnagar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTWalchandnagar Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Walchandnagar Industries

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1908 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1908PLC000291 and registration number is 000291. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chakor L Doshi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chirag C Doshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Giriraj Sharan Agrawal
    Whole Time Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mr. Jayesh Dadia
    Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Vora
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Walchandnagar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Walchandnagar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walchandnagar Industries is ₹230.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Walchandnagar Industries?

The Walchandnagar Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Walchandnagar Industries?

The market cap of Walchandnagar Industries is ₹1,567.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Walchandnagar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Walchandnagar Industries are ₹233.55 and ₹228.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Walchandnagar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walchandnagar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walchandnagar Industries is ₹315.85 and 52-week low of Walchandnagar Industries is ₹131.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Walchandnagar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Walchandnagar Industries has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -4.23% for the past month, -9.72% over 3 months, 24.36% over 1 year, 26.71% across 3 years, and 27.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Walchandnagar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Walchandnagar Industries are -106.69 and 4.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Walchandnagar Industries News

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