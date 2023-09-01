Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.41
|19.03
|57.08
|106.11
|92.30
|124.26
|-13.27
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1908 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1908PLC000291 and registration number is 000291. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 299.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is ₹573.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is 23.54 and PB ratio of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is 3.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is ₹124.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is ₹118.90 and 52-week low of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. is ₹49.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.