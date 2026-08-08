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Transindia Real Estate Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSINDIA REAL ESTATE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Transindia Real Estate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.10 Closed
1.66₹ 0.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transindia Real Estate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.60₹25.42
₹25.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.50₹35.07
₹25.10
Open Price
₹24.95
Prev. Close
₹24.69
Volume
20,270

Source: Dion Global

Transindia Real Estate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transindia Real Estate		2.41-1.72-9.917.63-24.99-11.45-7.04
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transindia Real Estate has declined 24.99% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Transindia Real Estate has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Transindia Real Estate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transindia Real Estate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.1224.31
1024.2924.37
2024.724.66
5025.4325.17
10025.5625.57
20026.1326.87

Source: Dion Global

Transindia Real Estate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transindia Real Estate saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.36%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.34%, FII holding fell to 5.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Transindia Real Estate Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,95,7120.078.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Transindia Real Estate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTTransindia Real Est. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTTransindia Real Est. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTTransindia Real Est. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated
Jul 29, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTTransindia Real Est. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 10, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTTransindia Real Est. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Transindia Real Estate

Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U61200MH2021PLC372756 and registration number is 372756. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohinder Pal Bansal
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Jatin Chokshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alka Arora Misra
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vinit Prabugaonkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Shloka Shetty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Transindia Real Estate Share Price

What is the share price of Transindia Real Estate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transindia Real Estate is ₹25.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transindia Real Estate?

The Transindia Real Estate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transindia Real Estate?

The market cap of Transindia Real Estate is ₹616.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transindia Real Estate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transindia Real Estate are ₹25.42 and ₹24.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transindia Real Estate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transindia Real Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transindia Real Estate is ₹35.07 and 52-week low of Transindia Real Estate is ₹21.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transindia Real Estate performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transindia Real Estate has shown returns of 1.66% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -9.91% over 3 months, -24.99% over 1 year, -11.45% across 3 years, and -7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transindia Real Estate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transindia Real Estate are 16.69 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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