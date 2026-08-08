What is the share price of Transindia Real Estate? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transindia Real Estate is ₹25.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Transindia Real Estate? The Transindia Real Estate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transindia Real Estate? The market cap of Transindia Real Estate is ₹616.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Transindia Real Estate? Today’s highest and lowest price of Transindia Real Estate are ₹25.42 and ₹24.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transindia Real Estate? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transindia Real Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transindia Real Estate is ₹35.07 and 52-week low of Transindia Real Estate is ₹21.50 as on .

How has the Transindia Real Estate performed historically in terms of returns? The Transindia Real Estate has shown returns of 1.66% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -9.91% over 3 months, -24.99% over 1 year, -11.45% across 3 years, and -7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transindia Real Estate? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transindia Real Estate are 16.69 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global