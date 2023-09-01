Follow Us

TRANSINDIA REAL ESTATE LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | NSE
₹33.50 Closed
-3.32-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Transindia Real Estate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.10₹35.55
₹33.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.40₹39.90
₹33.50
Open Price
₹34.75
Prev. Close
₹34.65
Volume
7,47,988

Transindia Real Estate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.07
  • R236.53
  • R337.52
  • Pivot
    34.08
  • S132.62
  • S231.63
  • S330.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.2335.68
  • 103.6234.76
  • 201.810
  • 500.720
  • 1000.360
  • 2000.180

Transindia Real Estate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.16-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33
3.96-10.5221.7761.1725.56192.64192.64
3.04-2.8617.1846.8515.3277.15136.14
4.331.7719.9229.868.87193.88147.54
1.90-1.3128.3118.58-23.2134.31-27.48
1.323.560.968.0824.34121.8474.17
-1.867.09-1.393.0846.9046.9046.90
14.2914.290-11.11-29.82380.19-14.89
13.4533.6646.7433.6645.16-76.68-92.58

Transindia Real Estate Ltd. Share Holdings

Transindia Real Estate Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Value Fund1,82,0000.090.66

Transindia Real Estate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Transindia Real Estate Ltd.

Realty

Management

  • Mr. Jatin Chokshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shloka Shetty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Alka Arora Misra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinit Prabugaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Transindia Real Estate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transindia Real Estate Ltd.?

The market cap of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is ₹823.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transindia Real Estate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is 16.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transindia Real Estate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is ₹33.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transindia Real Estate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transindia Real Estate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is ₹39.90 and 52-week low of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is ₹27.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

