Here's the live share price of Transindia Real Estate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transindia Real Estate
|2.41
|-1.72
|-9.91
|7.63
|-24.99
|-11.45
|-7.04
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transindia Real Estate has declined 24.99% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Transindia Real Estate has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.12
|24.31
|10
|24.29
|24.37
|20
|24.7
|24.66
|50
|25.43
|25.17
|100
|25.56
|25.57
|200
|26.13
|26.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transindia Real Estate saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.36%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.34%, FII holding fell to 5.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,95,712
|0.07
|8.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Transindia Real Est. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Transindia Real Est. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Transindia Real Est. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Transindia Real Est. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Transindia Real Est. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U61200MH2021PLC372756 and registration number is 372756. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transindia Real Estate is ₹25.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transindia Real Estate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transindia Real Estate is ₹616.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transindia Real Estate are ₹25.42 and ₹24.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transindia Real Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transindia Real Estate is ₹35.07 and 52-week low of Transindia Real Estate is ₹21.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transindia Real Estate has shown returns of 1.66% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -9.91% over 3 months, -24.99% over 1 year, -11.45% across 3 years, and -7.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transindia Real Estate are 16.69 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global