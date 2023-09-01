Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.16
|-7.33
|-7.33
|-7.33
|-7.33
|-7.33
|-7.33
|3.96
|-10.52
|21.77
|61.17
|25.56
|192.64
|192.64
|3.04
|-2.86
|17.18
|46.85
|15.32
|77.15
|136.14
|4.33
|1.77
|19.92
|29.86
|8.87
|193.88
|147.54
|1.90
|-1.31
|28.31
|18.58
|-23.21
|34.31
|-27.48
|1.32
|3.56
|0.96
|8.08
|24.34
|121.84
|74.17
|-1.86
|7.09
|-1.39
|3.08
|46.90
|46.90
|46.90
|14.29
|14.29
|0
|-11.11
|-29.82
|380.19
|-14.89
|13.45
|33.66
|46.74
|33.66
|45.16
|-76.68
|-92.58
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Value Fund
|1,82,000
|0.09
|0.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The market cap of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is ₹823.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is 16.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is ₹33.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transindia Real Estate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is ₹39.90 and 52-week low of Transindia Real Estate Ltd. is ₹27.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.