Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic sector is Varun Beverages. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 21,685.38 cr.



Varun Beverages has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,50,181.44 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Varun Beverages’s share price declined 11.62%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Varun Beverages here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all beverages - non-alcoholic stocks here.