Track leading FMCG beverage companies with consistent demand and high-margin products.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1,50,181.44
|15.50
|19.47
|0.10
|18.08
|26.57
|44.35
|16.26
|30.70
|Valencia Nutrition
|43.05
|73.10
|2.58
|2.13
|0.36
|NM
|NM
|72.23
|2.06
|54.12
|Orient Beverages
|188.45
|40.73
|15.25
|15.31
|3.28
|15.90
|10.58
|10.61
|1.62
|6.96
The largest company, by revenues, in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic sector is Varun Beverages. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 21,685.38 cr.
Varun Beverages has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,50,181.44 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Varun Beverages’s share price declined 11.62%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Varun Beverages here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all beverages - non-alcoholic stocks here.
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This screener helps you find stable, high-return consumer staples in the non-alcoholic drinks space.
Soft drinks, bottled water, juices, and energy drinks enjoy steady year-round demand regardless of market conditions.
Beverage companies operate with strong prices and high profit margins, especially in branded segments.
Non-alcoholic beverage makers are expanding beyond metros, tapping into rural growth.
Established beverage brands command strong customer loyalty and repeat consumption.
While summer boosts demand, strong brands with diverse product lines enjoy year-round sales. Packaged beverages also benefit from festive consumption and health trends.
Raw material costs (like sugar, packaging, and fuel), brand investments, and distribution reach are key profitability drivers. Strong pricing power helps manage input inflation.
Yes, to a degree.Non-alcoholic beverages stocks are considered staples, making them almost recession-proof. People continue buying trusted drinks even during slowdowns.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Quant Focused Fund
|8.81
|Varun Beverages
|14.02
|Quant ESG Integration Strategy Fund
|7.90
|Varun Beverages
|24.99
|Quant Large Cap Fund
|6.25
|Varun Beverages
|11.63
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|4.94
|Varun Beverages
|-11.02