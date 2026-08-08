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Orient Beverages Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENT BEVERAGES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Non-Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Orient Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹188.45 Closed
1.29₹ 2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Beverages Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.95₹192.00
₹188.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹157.00₹291.25
₹188.45
Open Price
₹185.00
Prev. Close
₹186.05
Volume
3,077

Source: Dion Global

Orient Beverages Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Beverages		5.57-1.87-13.85-15.06-11.9414.0919.42
Varun Beverages		0.35-8.32-13.05-2.90-11.6210.4634.20
Valencia Nutrition		-13.55-24.47-34.77-28.25-34.3224.6734.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Beverages has declined 11.94% compared to peers like Varun Beverages (-11.62%), Valencia Nutrition (-34.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Beverages has underperformed peers relative to Varun Beverages (34.20%) and Valencia Nutrition (34.33%).

Orient Beverages Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Beverages Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5181.68182.67
10181.44182.34
20182.43183.05
50188.4188.59
100200.97195.39
200200.7204.76

Source: Dion Global

Orient Beverages Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orient Beverages Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTOrient Beverages - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial
Jul 13, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTOrient Beverages - Compliance Of Reg. 32 Of SEBI(LODR) Reg. 2015 For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 13, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTOrient Beverages - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTOrient Beverages - Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026.
May 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTOrient Beverages - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Beverages

Orient Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520WB1960PLC024710 and registration number is 024710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Akshat Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ballabha Das Mundhra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankush Dhelia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Tulsyan
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Vardhan Agarwalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Beverages Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Beverages?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Beverages is ₹188.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Beverages?

The Orient Beverages is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Beverages?

The market cap of Orient Beverages is ₹40.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Beverages?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Beverages are ₹192.00 and ₹176.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Beverages?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Beverages is ₹291.25 and 52-week low of Orient Beverages is ₹157.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Beverages performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Beverages has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, -11.94% over 1 year, 14.09% across 3 years, and 19.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Beverages?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Beverages are 10.61 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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