MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orient Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520WB1960PLC024710 and registration number is 024710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹38.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd. is 14.71 and PB ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹176.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Beverages Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹217.60 and 52-week low of Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹90.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.