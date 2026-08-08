Here's the live share price of Orient Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Beverages
|5.57
|-1.87
|-13.85
|-15.06
|-11.94
|14.09
|19.42
|Varun Beverages
|0.35
|-8.32
|-13.05
|-2.90
|-11.62
|10.46
|34.20
|Valencia Nutrition
|-13.55
|-24.47
|-34.77
|-28.25
|-34.32
|24.67
|34.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Beverages has declined 11.94% compared to peers like Varun Beverages (-11.62%), Valencia Nutrition (-34.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Beverages has underperformed peers relative to Varun Beverages (34.20%) and Valencia Nutrition (34.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|181.68
|182.67
|10
|181.44
|182.34
|20
|182.43
|183.05
|50
|188.4
|188.59
|100
|200.97
|195.39
|200
|200.7
|204.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Orient Beverages - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Orient Beverages - Compliance Of Reg. 32 Of SEBI(LODR) Reg. 2015 For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Orient Beverages - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Orient Beverages - Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026.
|May 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Orient Beverages - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Orient Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520WB1960PLC024710 and registration number is 024710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Beverages is ₹188.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Beverages is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Beverages is ₹40.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Beverages are ₹192.00 and ₹176.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Beverages is ₹291.25 and 52-week low of Orient Beverages is ₹157.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Beverages has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, -11.94% over 1 year, 14.09% across 3 years, and 19.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Beverages are 10.61 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global