What is the share price of Orient Beverages? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Beverages is ₹188.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Beverages? The Orient Beverages is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Beverages? The market cap of Orient Beverages is ₹40.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Beverages? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Beverages are ₹192.00 and ₹176.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Beverages? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Beverages is ₹291.25 and 52-week low of Orient Beverages is ₹157.00 as on .

How has the Orient Beverages performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Beverages has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, -11.94% over 1 year, 14.09% across 3 years, and 19.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Beverages? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Beverages are 10.61 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global