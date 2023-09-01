Follow Us

ORIENT BEVERAGES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹176.90 Closed
2.524.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orient Beverages Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.15₹182.05
₹176.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.10₹217.60
₹176.90
Open Price
₹180.55
Prev. Close
₹172.55
Volume
6,789

Orient Beverages Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1180.65
  • R2185.3
  • R3188.55
  • Pivot
    177.4
  • S1172.75
  • S2169.5
  • S3164.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.9173.74
  • 1094.51167.51
  • 2097.63156.64
  • 50107.72141.71
  • 10097.5133.78
  • 20088.32126.62

Orient Beverages Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.1140.0742.5141.9448.65213.4544.68
0.22-0.7815.5136.0724.7179.6865.66
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
2.6723.8137.9585.99173.021,223.081,132.09
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14

Orient Beverages Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Beverages Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orient Beverages Ltd.

Orient Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520WB1960PLC024710 and registration number is 024710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soft drinks; production of mineral waters and other bottled waters. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Akshat Poddar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ballabha Das Mundhra
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Tulsyan
    Director
  • Dr. Gora Ghose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Vardhan Agarwalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Beverages Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Beverages Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹38.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd. is 14.71 and PB ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Beverages Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹176.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Beverages Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Beverages Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹217.60 and 52-week low of Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹90.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

