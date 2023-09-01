What is the Market Cap of Orient Beverages Ltd.? The market cap of Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹38.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd.? P/E ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd. is 14.71 and PB ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd. is 1.99 as on .

What is the share price of Orient Beverages Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Beverages Ltd. is ₹176.90 as on .