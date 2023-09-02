Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Valencia Nutrition Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VALENCIA NUTRITION LTD.

Sector : Non-Alcoholic Beverages | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 3, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Valencia Nutrition Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.50₹39.99
₹39.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.95₹39.99
₹39.50
Open Price
₹39.99
Prev. Close
₹39.50
Volume
0

Valencia Nutrition Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.83
  • R240.15
  • R340.32
  • Pivot
    39.66
  • S139.34
  • S239.17
  • S338.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.4937.7
  • 1021.5234.99
  • 2017.4230.8
  • 5016.7625.44
  • 10024.3227.05
  • 20015.90

Valencia Nutrition Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
043.6488.1082.96209.80-15.96-15.87
4.2714.018.1135.6575.31438.28649.61

Valencia Nutrition Ltd. Share Holdings

Valencia Nutrition Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Others
31 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Valencia Nutrition Ltd.

Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2013PLC381314 and registration number is 068380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Stavan Ajmera
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Turakhia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Prabhha Shankarran
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jay Jatin Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Eshanya Guppta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaimin Patwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Valencia Nutrition Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Valencia Nutrition Ltd.?

The market cap of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is ₹22.06 Cr as on Aug 03, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Valencia Nutrition Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is -33.12 as on Aug 03, 2023.

What is the share price of Valencia Nutrition Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Aug 03, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valencia Nutrition Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valencia Nutrition Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is ₹39.99 and 52-week low of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is ₹10.95 as on Aug 03, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data