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Valencia Nutrition Share Price

NSE
BSE

VALENCIA NUTRITION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Non-Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Valencia Nutrition along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.05 Closed
-13.55₹ -6.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Valencia Nutrition Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.11₹45.10
₹43.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.11₹97.10
₹43.05
Open Price
₹45.10
Prev. Close
₹49.80
Volume
16,500

Source: Dion Global

Valencia Nutrition Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Valencia Nutrition		-13.55-24.47-34.77-28.25-34.3224.6734.33
Varun Beverages		0.35-8.32-13.05-2.90-11.6210.4634.20
Orient Beverages		5.57-1.87-13.85-15.06-11.9414.0919.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Valencia Nutrition has declined 34.32% compared to peers like Varun Beverages (-11.62%), Orient Beverages (-11.94%). From a 5 year perspective, Valencia Nutrition has outperformed peers relative to Varun Beverages (34.20%) and Orient Beverages (19.42%).

Valencia Nutrition Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Valencia Nutrition Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.0247.93
1048.749.52
2056.153.51
5062.9359.38
10065.9762.05
20061.7658.99

Source: Dion Global

Valencia Nutrition Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Valencia Nutrition saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.18%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Valencia Nutrition Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTValencia Nutrition - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclsoure Requirements) Regualations 201
Jul 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTValencia Nutrition - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTValencia Nutrition - Submission Of Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 201
Jun 09, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTValencia Nutrition - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, June 09, 2
Jun 04, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTValencia Nutrition - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20

Source: Dion Global

About Valencia Nutrition

Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2013PLC381314 and registration number is 068380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Stavan Ajmera
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Turakhia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jay Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Meghna Turakhia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Eshanya Guppta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaimin Patwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Geet Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Desai
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Valencia Nutrition Share Price

What is the share price of Valencia Nutrition?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valencia Nutrition is ₹43.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Valencia Nutrition?

The Valencia Nutrition is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valencia Nutrition?

The market cap of Valencia Nutrition is ₹78.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Valencia Nutrition?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Valencia Nutrition are ₹45.10 and ₹40.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valencia Nutrition?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valencia Nutrition stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valencia Nutrition is ₹97.10 and 52-week low of Valencia Nutrition is ₹40.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Valencia Nutrition performed historically in terms of returns?

The Valencia Nutrition has shown returns of -13.55% over the past day, -24.47% for the past month, -34.77% over 3 months, -34.32% over 1 year, 24.67% across 3 years, and 34.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valencia Nutrition?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valencia Nutrition are 72.23 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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