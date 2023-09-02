Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|43.64
|88.10
|82.96
|209.80
|-15.96
|-15.87
|4.27
|14.01
|8.11
|35.65
|75.31
|438.28
|649.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Others
|31 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2013PLC381314 and registration number is 068380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is ₹22.06 Cr as on Aug 03, 2023.
P/E ratio of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is -33.12 as on Aug 03, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Aug 03, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valencia Nutrition Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is ₹39.99 and 52-week low of Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is ₹10.95 as on Aug 03, 2023.