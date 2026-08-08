What is the share price of Valencia Nutrition? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valencia Nutrition is ₹43.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Valencia Nutrition? The Valencia Nutrition is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valencia Nutrition? The market cap of Valencia Nutrition is ₹78.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Valencia Nutrition? Today’s highest and lowest price of Valencia Nutrition are ₹45.10 and ₹40.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valencia Nutrition? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valencia Nutrition stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valencia Nutrition is ₹97.10 and 52-week low of Valencia Nutrition is ₹40.11 as on .

How has the Valencia Nutrition performed historically in terms of returns? The Valencia Nutrition has shown returns of -13.55% over the past day, -24.47% for the past month, -34.77% over 3 months, -34.32% over 1 year, 24.67% across 3 years, and 34.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valencia Nutrition? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valencia Nutrition are 72.23 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global