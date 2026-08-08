Here's the live share price of Valencia Nutrition along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Valencia Nutrition
|-13.55
|-24.47
|-34.77
|-28.25
|-34.32
|24.67
|34.33
|Varun Beverages
|0.35
|-8.32
|-13.05
|-2.90
|-11.62
|10.46
|34.20
|Orient Beverages
|5.57
|-1.87
|-13.85
|-15.06
|-11.94
|14.09
|19.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Valencia Nutrition has declined 34.32% compared to peers like Varun Beverages (-11.62%), Orient Beverages (-11.94%). From a 5 year perspective, Valencia Nutrition has outperformed peers relative to Varun Beverages (34.20%) and Orient Beverages (19.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.02
|47.93
|10
|48.7
|49.52
|20
|56.1
|53.51
|50
|62.93
|59.38
|100
|65.97
|62.05
|200
|61.76
|58.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Valencia Nutrition saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.18%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Valencia Nutrition - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclsoure Requirements) Regualations 201
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Valencia Nutrition - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Valencia Nutrition - Submission Of Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 201
|Jun 09, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Valencia Nutrition - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, June 09, 2
|Jun 04, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Valencia Nutrition - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Source: Dion Global
Valencia Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2013PLC381314 and registration number is 068380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valencia Nutrition is ₹43.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valencia Nutrition is operating in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Valencia Nutrition is ₹78.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Valencia Nutrition are ₹45.10 and ₹40.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valencia Nutrition stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valencia Nutrition is ₹97.10 and 52-week low of Valencia Nutrition is ₹40.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valencia Nutrition has shown returns of -13.55% over the past day, -24.47% for the past month, -34.77% over 3 months, -34.32% over 1 year, 24.67% across 3 years, and 34.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valencia Nutrition are 72.23 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global