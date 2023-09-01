Follow Us

RSWM LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹211.20 Closed
-0.33-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
RSWM Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.00₹215.85
₹211.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.00₹247.50
₹211.20
Open Price
₹214.20
Prev. Close
₹211.90
Volume
79,191

RSWM Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1214.23
  • R2217.97
  • R3220.08
  • Pivot
    212.12
  • S1208.38
  • S2206.27
  • S3202.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5320.88208.26
  • 10321.37203.5
  • 20328.94199.68
  • 50362.39196.37
  • 100371.79192.75
  • 200417.11195.54

RSWM Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.495.2114.6330.81-14.06274.4935.68
7.161.0547.9458.845.76566.31319.13
9.2511.0023.1011.48-17.28174.14101.36
4.329.3927.2927.97-7.73-16.86-16.86
7.549.760.8622.9440.82368.18311.23
11.699.2012.9718.154.40-12.69-12.69

RSWM Ltd. Share Holdings

RSWM Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RSWM Ltd.

RSWM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1960PLC008216 and registration number is 008216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3817.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Sharma
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. A N Choudhary
    Director
  • Mrs. Archana Capoor
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Churiwal
    Director
  • Mr. P S Dasgupta
    Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Director
  • Dr. Kamal Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepak Jain
    Director
  • Mr. L N Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman Emeritus

FAQs on RSWM Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RSWM Ltd.?

The market cap of RSWM Ltd. is ₹994.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RSWM Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RSWM Ltd. is 40.74 and PB ratio of RSWM Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RSWM Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSWM Ltd. is ₹211.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSWM Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSWM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSWM Ltd. is ₹247.50 and 52-week low of RSWM Ltd. is ₹144.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

