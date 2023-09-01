Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.49
|5.21
|14.63
|30.81
|-14.06
|274.49
|35.68
|7.16
|1.05
|47.94
|58.84
|5.76
|566.31
|319.13
|9.25
|11.00
|23.10
|11.48
|-17.28
|174.14
|101.36
|4.32
|9.39
|27.29
|27.97
|-7.73
|-16.86
|-16.86
|7.54
|9.76
|0.86
|22.94
|40.82
|368.18
|311.23
|11.69
|9.20
|12.97
|18.15
|4.40
|-12.69
|-12.69
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RSWM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1960PLC008216 and registration number is 008216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3817.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RSWM Ltd. is ₹994.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RSWM Ltd. is 40.74 and PB ratio of RSWM Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSWM Ltd. is ₹211.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSWM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSWM Ltd. is ₹247.50 and 52-week low of RSWM Ltd. is ₹144.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.