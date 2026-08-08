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RSWM Share Price

NSE
BSE

RSWM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of RSWM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹205.00 Closed
-3.51₹ -7.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RSWM Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹203.10₹217.85
₹205.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.90₹240.00
₹205.00
Open Price
₹210.50
Prev. Close
₹212.45
Volume
4,881

Source: Dion Global

RSWM Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RSWM has gained 34.82% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, RSWM has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

RSWM Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RSWM Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5215.54222.39
10214.41218.8
20209.66213.51
50198.95200.36
100174.17185.31
200161.97173.05

Source: Dion Global

RSWM Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RSWM remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.52%, FII holding fell to 0.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RSWM Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTRSWM - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
Aug 06, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTRSWM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTRSWM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Joint Venture
Aug 05, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTRSWM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 05, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTRSWM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About RSWM

RSWM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1960PLC008216 and registration number is 008216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4553.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L N Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana Capoor
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Churiwal
    Director
  • Mr. Surya Kant Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Thomas Varghese
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Dharamvir Dhawan
    Director
  • Mr. Suman Jyoti Khaitan
    Director

FAQs on RSWM Share Price

What is the share price of RSWM?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSWM is ₹205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RSWM?

The RSWM is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RSWM?

The market cap of RSWM is ₹965.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RSWM?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RSWM are ₹217.85 and ₹203.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSWM?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSWM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSWM is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of RSWM is ₹119.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RSWM performed historically in terms of returns?

The RSWM has shown returns of -3.51% over the past day, 4.51% for the past month, 21.41% over 3 months, 34.82% over 1 year, 1.26% across 3 years, and -3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RSWM?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSWM are 15.25 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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