Here's the live share price of RSWM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RSWM has gained 34.82% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, RSWM has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|215.54
|222.39
|10
|214.41
|218.8
|20
|209.66
|213.51
|50
|198.95
|200.36
|100
|174.17
|185.31
|200
|161.97
|173.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RSWM remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.52%, FII holding fell to 0.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|RSWM - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|RSWM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|RSWM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Joint Venture
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|RSWM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|RSWM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
RSWM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1960PLC008216 and registration number is 008216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4553.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSWM is ₹205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RSWM is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RSWM is ₹965.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RSWM are ₹217.85 and ₹203.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSWM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSWM is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of RSWM is ₹119.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RSWM has shown returns of -3.51% over the past day, 4.51% for the past month, 21.41% over 3 months, 34.82% over 1 year, 1.26% across 3 years, and -3.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSWM are 15.25 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global