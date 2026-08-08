What is the share price of RSWM? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSWM is ₹205.00 as on .

What kind of stock is RSWM? The RSWM is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RSWM? The market cap of RSWM is ₹965.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RSWM? Today’s highest and lowest price of RSWM are ₹217.85 and ₹203.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSWM? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSWM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSWM is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of RSWM is ₹119.90 as on .

How has the RSWM performed historically in terms of returns? The RSWM has shown returns of -3.51% over the past day, 4.51% for the past month, 21.41% over 3 months, 34.82% over 1 year, 1.26% across 3 years, and -3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RSWM? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSWM are 15.25 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global