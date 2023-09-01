Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJKAMAL SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.90 Closed
3.420.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.53₹27.29
₹26.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.99₹35.40
₹26.90
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹26.01
Volume
10,789

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.95
  • R229
  • R330.71
  • Pivot
    26.24
  • S125.19
  • S223.48
  • S322.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.3526.46
  • 1031.4826.54
  • 2031.1526.59
  • 5030.2926.56
  • 10028.1626.88
  • 20026.8927.16

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1981PLC024344 and registration number is 024344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Ajmera
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Mandhana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Jitendernath Dubey
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Sacheti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is ₹17.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is 67.08 and PB ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is -542.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is ₹26.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is ₹35.40 and 52-week low of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is ₹21.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data