What is the share price of Rajkamal Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹21.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajkamal Synthetics? The Rajkamal Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajkamal Synthetics? The market cap of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹14.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajkamal Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajkamal Synthetics are ₹23.00 and ₹20.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajkamal Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkamal Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹54.97 and 52-week low of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹20.34 as on .

How has the Rajkamal Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajkamal Synthetics has shown returns of -8.27% over the past day, -9.59% for the past month, -45.38% over 3 months, -46.79% over 1 year, -7.14% across 3 years, and 39.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics are 47.23 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global