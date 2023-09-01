What is the Market Cap of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.? The market cap of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is ₹17.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is 67.08 and PB ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is -542.34 as on .

What is the share price of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is ₹26.90 as on .