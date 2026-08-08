Here's the live share price of Rajkamal Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajkamal Synthetics
|-9.90
|-9.59
|-45.38
|-45.24
|-46.79
|-7.14
|39.79
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajkamal Synthetics has declined 46.79% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajkamal Synthetics has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.1
|23.63
|10
|24.6
|24.06
|20
|24.62
|24.87
|50
|29.18
|28.09
|100
|33.52
|31.88
|200
|38.12
|35.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajkamal Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Rajkamal Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider And Approve Unaudited (Standalone And
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Rajkamal Synth. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Rajkamal Synth. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jun 30, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Rajkamal Synth. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jun 30, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Rajkamal Synth. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1981PLC024344 and registration number is 024344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹21.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajkamal Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹14.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajkamal Synthetics are ₹23.00 and ₹20.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkamal Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹54.97 and 52-week low of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹20.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajkamal Synthetics has shown returns of -8.27% over the past day, -9.59% for the past month, -45.38% over 3 months, -46.79% over 1 year, -7.14% across 3 years, and 39.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics are 47.23 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global