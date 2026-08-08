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Rajkamal Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJKAMAL SYNTHETICS

Poddar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Rajkamal Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.30 Closed
-8.27₹ -1.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajkamal Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.34₹23.00
₹21.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.34₹54.97
₹21.30
Open Price
₹21.60
Prev. Close
₹23.22
Volume
17,946

Source: Dion Global

Rajkamal Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajkamal Synthetics		-9.90-9.59-45.38-45.24-46.79-7.1439.79
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajkamal Synthetics has declined 46.79% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajkamal Synthetics has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Rajkamal Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajkamal Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.123.63
1024.624.06
2024.6224.87
5029.1828.09
10033.5231.88
20038.1235.81

Source: Dion Global

Rajkamal Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajkamal Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajkamal Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTRajkamal Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider And Approve Unaudited (Standalone And
Jul 11, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTRajkamal Synth. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTRajkamal Synth. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jun 30, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTRajkamal Synth. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Jun 30, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTRajkamal Synth. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Rajkamal Synthetics

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1981PLC024344 and registration number is 024344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Ajmera
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Mumal Kanwar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Sacheti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santoshkumar V Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Saboo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rajkamal Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Rajkamal Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹21.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajkamal Synthetics?

The Rajkamal Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajkamal Synthetics?

The market cap of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹14.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajkamal Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajkamal Synthetics are ₹23.00 and ₹20.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajkamal Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkamal Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹54.97 and 52-week low of Rajkamal Synthetics is ₹20.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajkamal Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajkamal Synthetics has shown returns of -8.27% over the past day, -9.59% for the past month, -45.38% over 3 months, -46.79% over 1 year, -7.14% across 3 years, and 39.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics are 47.23 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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