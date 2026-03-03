Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Modern Threads (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODERN THREADS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Modern Threads (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.30 Closed
-10.91₹ -4.69
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Modern Threads (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.30₹42.34
₹38.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.15₹61.99
₹38.30
Open Price
₹39.83
Prev. Close
₹42.99
Volume
4,633

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Modern Threads (India) has gained 12.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.64%.

Modern Threads (India)’s current P/E of 11.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Modern Threads (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modern Threads (India)		-10.91-6.72-16.74-30.441.9722.2212.79
Sangam (India)		-3.68-7.073.2719.7449.3026.0843.15
Sportking India		-2.0312.3123.79-0.6656.0819.1040.46
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0000.93-1.65-1.836.60
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		-4.17-17.58-29.76-35.244.51-8.57-2.12
RSWM		0-1.91-4.10-4.1915.82-3.192.40
Banswara Syntex		3.04-4.70-7.46-11.51-5.85-5.7613.85
Winsome Textile Industries		-1.57-3.55-9.26-19.02-12.252.8620.53
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-6.46-3.79-0.290.8110.26-15.3719.70
Reliance Chemotex Industries		-3.71-4.98-19.04-26.40-23.35-11.026.11
Deepak Spinners		-2.870.38-6.25-9.54-15.18-19.711.26
APM Industries		2.290.770.7221.9410.27-8.5611.60
Damodar Industries		-3.39-10.22-24.29-33.49-24.12-18.78-6.73
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		0.0824.4012.75-26.017.4437.6927.36
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		-3.46-5.96-22.10-32.53-33.15-12.24-9.24
Shantai Industries		8.2145.17205.14224.02281.8696.0643.67
Aditya Spinners		-9.26-6.41-16.54-22.52-30.68-5.1323.23
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		-4.99-7.82-18.45-18.65-8.999.2637.93
Rajkamal Synthetics		-2.43-2.74-2.48-11.26-16.907.9542.62
Uniroyal Industries		19.2415.474.487.6010.3617.5731.08

Over the last one year, Modern Threads (India) has gained 1.97% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (49.30%), Sportking India (56.08%), Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate (-1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Threads (India) has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (43.15%) and Sportking India (40.46%).

Modern Threads (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Modern Threads (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.7242.91
1042.7742.9
2043.3843.28
5044.7744.68
10047.7646
20045.7347.39

Modern Threads (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modern Threads (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 11.96%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Modern Threads (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 8:30 PM ISTModern Threads - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 15, 2026, 2:43 AM ISTModern Threads - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ende
Feb 15, 2026, 2:34 AM ISTModern Threads - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 14Th February,
Feb 07, 2026, 8:28 PM ISTModern Threads - Board Meeting Intimation for Fixation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors On 14Th February, 2026
Jan 14, 2026, 10:15 PM ISTModern Threads - Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares

About Modern Threads (India)

Modern Threads (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1980PLC002075 and registration number is 002075. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Ranka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Awatar Kabra
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Veena Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. C M Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Modern Threads (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Modern Threads (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Threads (India) is ₹38.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modern Threads (India)?

The Modern Threads (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Threads (India)?

The market cap of Modern Threads (India) is ₹133.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Threads (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Threads (India) are ₹42.34 and ₹38.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Threads (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Threads (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Threads (India) is ₹61.99 and 52-week low of Modern Threads (India) is ₹33.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Modern Threads (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modern Threads (India) has shown returns of -10.91% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -13.93% over 3 months, -5.64% over 1 year, 22.22% across 3 years, and 12.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Threads (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Threads (India) are 11.44 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Modern Threads (India) News

More Modern Threads (India) News
icon
Market Pulse