Here's the live share price of Modern Threads (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Modern Threads (India) has gained 12.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.64%.
Modern Threads (India)’s current P/E of 11.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modern Threads (India)
|-10.91
|-6.72
|-16.74
|-30.44
|1.97
|22.22
|12.79
|Sangam (India)
|-3.68
|-7.07
|3.27
|19.74
|49.30
|26.08
|43.15
|Sportking India
|-2.03
|12.31
|23.79
|-0.66
|56.08
|19.10
|40.46
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|0
|0
|0.93
|-1.65
|-1.83
|6.60
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|-4.17
|-17.58
|-29.76
|-35.24
|4.51
|-8.57
|-2.12
|RSWM
|0
|-1.91
|-4.10
|-4.19
|15.82
|-3.19
|2.40
|Banswara Syntex
|3.04
|-4.70
|-7.46
|-11.51
|-5.85
|-5.76
|13.85
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-1.57
|-3.55
|-9.26
|-19.02
|-12.25
|2.86
|20.53
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-6.46
|-3.79
|-0.29
|0.81
|10.26
|-15.37
|19.70
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|-3.71
|-4.98
|-19.04
|-26.40
|-23.35
|-11.02
|6.11
|Deepak Spinners
|-2.87
|0.38
|-6.25
|-9.54
|-15.18
|-19.71
|1.26
|APM Industries
|2.29
|0.77
|0.72
|21.94
|10.27
|-8.56
|11.60
|Damodar Industries
|-3.39
|-10.22
|-24.29
|-33.49
|-24.12
|-18.78
|-6.73
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|0.08
|24.40
|12.75
|-26.01
|7.44
|37.69
|27.36
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|-3.46
|-5.96
|-22.10
|-32.53
|-33.15
|-12.24
|-9.24
|Shantai Industries
|8.21
|45.17
|205.14
|224.02
|281.86
|96.06
|43.67
|Aditya Spinners
|-9.26
|-6.41
|-16.54
|-22.52
|-30.68
|-5.13
|23.23
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|-4.99
|-7.82
|-18.45
|-18.65
|-8.99
|9.26
|37.93
|Rajkamal Synthetics
|-2.43
|-2.74
|-2.48
|-11.26
|-16.90
|7.95
|42.62
|Uniroyal Industries
|19.24
|15.47
|4.48
|7.60
|10.36
|17.57
|31.08
Over the last one year, Modern Threads (India) has gained 1.97% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (49.30%), Sportking India (56.08%), Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate (-1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Threads (India) has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (43.15%) and Sportking India (40.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.72
|42.91
|10
|42.77
|42.9
|20
|43.38
|43.28
|50
|44.77
|44.68
|100
|47.76
|46
|200
|45.73
|47.39
In the latest quarter, Modern Threads (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 11.96%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 8:30 PM IST
|Modern Threads - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 15, 2026, 2:43 AM IST
|Modern Threads - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ende
|Feb 15, 2026, 2:34 AM IST
|Modern Threads - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 14Th February,
|Feb 07, 2026, 8:28 PM IST
|Modern Threads - Board Meeting Intimation for Fixation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors On 14Th February, 2026
|Jan 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
|Modern Threads - Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
Modern Threads (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1980PLC002075 and registration number is 002075. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Threads (India) is ₹38.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Modern Threads (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modern Threads (India) is ₹133.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Threads (India) are ₹42.34 and ₹38.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Threads (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Threads (India) is ₹61.99 and 52-week low of Modern Threads (India) is ₹33.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Modern Threads (India) has shown returns of -10.91% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -13.93% over 3 months, -5.64% over 1 year, 22.22% across 3 years, and 12.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Threads (India) are 11.44 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.