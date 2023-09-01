Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.07
|0.14
|6.23
|3.28
|3.02
|248.58
|220.15
|6.09
|0.69
|47.59
|57.63
|4.27
|564.73
|313.50
|9.51
|11.31
|22.79
|12.69
|-17.32
|175.40
|101.74
|3.11
|8.56
|26.60
|27.87
|-8.87
|905.99
|1,003.12
|0
|4.97
|4.97
|-5.24
|4.38
|37.89
|24.76
|5.82
|5.06
|15.17
|31.19
|-12.30
|128.85
|23.05
|7.80
|9.34
|0.77
|22.86
|40.92
|366.52
|314.23
|-5.57
|-42.56
|-61.61
|14.73
|66.97
|545.95
|298.80
|-0.04
|-13.14
|6.24
|10.35
|-6.50
|242.93
|184.97
|9.65
|2.31
|20.69
|0.67
|14.82
|780.72
|4,045.56
|11.10
|8.56
|13.85
|17.83
|2.68
|186.49
|160.65
|6.00
|22.36
|16.39
|-0.19
|-23.95
|364.93
|102.45
|1.83
|4.32
|22.10
|9.01
|-12.73
|92.91
|-8.33
|4.99
|-1.12
|1.82
|-1.08
|-5.44
|249.13
|3.59
|0.18
|-3.90
|-4.23
|4.81
|-15.14
|121.19
|102.71
|4.58
|-13.65
|16.67
|12.90
|2.94
|252.82
|10.06
|3.39
|3.84
|9.36
|-2.88
|-27.97
|1,605.92
|591.47
|0.26
|-3.76
|-3.58
|-10.54
|-8.81
|581.01
|168.20
|10.83
|8.88
|16.08
|11.15
|0
|173.45
|41.87
|-1.68
|-7.36
|-1.68
|93.29
|388.10
|172.53
|288.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aditya Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300AP1991PLC012337 and registration number is 012337. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is ₹34.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is 10.98 and PB ratio of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Spinners Ltd. is ₹20.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.