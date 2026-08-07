What is the share price of Aditya Spinners? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Spinners is ₹16.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Aditya Spinners? The Aditya Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Spinners? The market cap of Aditya Spinners is ₹28.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Spinners? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Spinners are ₹16.90 and ₹15.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Spinners? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Spinners is ₹24.50 and 52-week low of Aditya Spinners is ₹13.19 as on .

How has the Aditya Spinners performed historically in terms of returns? The Aditya Spinners has shown returns of 5.04% over the past day, 10.39% for the past month, 0.96% over 3 months, -19.34% over 1 year, -6.57% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Spinners? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Spinners are -35.78 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global