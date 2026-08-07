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Aditya Spinners Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA SPINNERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Aditya Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.89 Closed
5.04₹ 0.81
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aditya Spinners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.97₹16.90
₹16.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.19₹24.50
₹16.89
Open Price
₹16.05
Prev. Close
₹16.08
Volume
22,126

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Spinners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aditya Spinners has declined 19.34% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Spinners has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Aditya Spinners Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Spinners Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.2616.38
1016.0316.24
2015.9316.08
5015.6615.94
10015.8216.24
20017.4417.37

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Spinners Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Spinners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aditya Spinners Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTAditya Spinners - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2
Jul 17, 2026, 03:45 AM IST ISTAditya Spinners - Fixes Record Date For 34Th AGM
Jul 17, 2026, 03:42 AM IST ISTAditya Spinners - Intimation Of Book Closure For 34Th AGM
Jul 17, 2026, 03:39 AM IST ISTAditya Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 17, 2026, 03:37 AM IST ISTAditya Spinners - Shareholder Meeting-34Th AGM On 17Th August 2026 At 12:00 Noon

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Spinners

Aditya Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300AP1991PLC012337 and registration number is 012337. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Vijay Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Sriram
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. K V Nagalalitha
    Director
  • Mr. R Shiv Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Nemani Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Vijayulu Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Spinners Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Spinners?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Spinners is ₹16.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Spinners?

The Aditya Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Spinners?

The market cap of Aditya Spinners is ₹28.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Spinners?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Spinners are ₹16.90 and ₹15.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Spinners?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Spinners is ₹24.50 and 52-week low of Aditya Spinners is ₹13.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aditya Spinners performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Spinners has shown returns of 5.04% over the past day, 10.39% for the past month, 0.96% over 3 months, -19.34% over 1 year, -6.57% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Spinners?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Spinners are -35.78 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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