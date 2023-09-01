Follow Us

ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.81 Closed
-0.48-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aditya Spinners Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.70₹21.80
₹20.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹25.00
₹20.81
Open Price
₹21.48
Prev. Close
₹20.91
Volume
2,135

Aditya Spinners Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.51
  • R222.2
  • R322.61
  • Pivot
    21.1
  • S120.41
  • S220
  • S319.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.3921
  • 1018.3620.99
  • 2018.2920.88
  • 5018.9620.58
  • 10017.6620.33
  • 20019.2520

Aditya Spinners Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Aditya Spinners Ltd. Share Holdings

Aditya Spinners Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aditya Spinners Ltd.

Aditya Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300AP1991PLC012337 and registration number is 012337. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Vijay Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Narasimha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nemani Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. K V Nagalalitha
    Director
  • Mr. K Sriram
    Director
  • Mr. R Shiv Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. K Vijayulu Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Spinners Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Spinners Ltd.?

The market cap of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is ₹34.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Spinners Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is 10.98 and PB ratio of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aditya Spinners Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Spinners Ltd. is ₹20.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Spinners Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Spinners Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

