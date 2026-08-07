Here's the live share price of Aditya Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aditya Spinners has declined 19.34% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Spinners has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.26
|16.38
|10
|16.03
|16.24
|20
|15.93
|16.08
|50
|15.66
|15.94
|100
|15.82
|16.24
|200
|17.44
|17.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Spinners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Aditya Spinners - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2
|Jul 17, 2026, 03:45 AM IST IST
|Aditya Spinners - Fixes Record Date For 34Th AGM
|Jul 17, 2026, 03:42 AM IST IST
|Aditya Spinners - Intimation Of Book Closure For 34Th AGM
|Jul 17, 2026, 03:39 AM IST IST
|Aditya Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 17, 2026, 03:37 AM IST IST
|Aditya Spinners - Shareholder Meeting-34Th AGM On 17Th August 2026 At 12:00 Noon
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300AP1991PLC012337 and registration number is 012337. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Spinners is ₹16.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Spinners is ₹28.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Spinners are ₹16.90 and ₹15.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Spinners is ₹24.50 and 52-week low of Aditya Spinners is ₹13.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Spinners has shown returns of 5.04% over the past day, 10.39% for the past month, 0.96% over 3 months, -19.34% over 1 year, -6.57% across 3 years, and 3.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Spinners are -35.78 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global