What is the share price of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹3.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics? The Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics? The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹33.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics are ₹3.79 and ₹3.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹6.15 and 52-week low of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹3.00 as on .

How has the Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -6.09% over 3 months, -35.09% over 1 year, -14.01% across 3 years, and -13.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics are 10.92 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global