Here's the live share price of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics has declined 35.09% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.64
|3.68
|10
|3.65
|3.67
|20
|3.66
|3.68
|50
|3.78
|3.74
|100
|3.76
|3.84
|200
|4.05
|4.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Swas.Vinay.Synt - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Swas.Vinay.Synt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Swas.Vinay.Synt - Applicability Of Regulation 15(2) And 27 (2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Swas.Vinay.Synt - Resubmission Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 31, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Swas.Vinay.Synt - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1981PLC024041 and registration number is 024041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹3.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹33.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics are ₹3.79 and ₹3.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹6.15 and 52-week low of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -6.09% over 3 months, -35.09% over 1 year, -14.01% across 3 years, and -13.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics are 10.92 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global