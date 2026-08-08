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Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWASTI VINAYAKA SYNTHETICS

Poddar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.70 Closed
-1.33₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.55₹3.79
₹3.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹6.15
₹3.70
Open Price
₹3.66
Prev. Close
₹3.75
Volume
38,482

Source: Dion Global

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics has declined 35.09% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.643.68
103.653.67
203.663.68
503.783.74
1003.763.84
2004.054.15

Source: Dion Global

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTSwas.Vinay.Synt - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTSwas.Vinay.Synt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTSwas.Vinay.Synt - Applicability Of Regulation 15(2) And 27 (2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations
Jun 20, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTSwas.Vinay.Synt - Resubmission Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 31, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTSwas.Vinay.Synt - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1981PLC024041 and registration number is 024041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aryan Poddar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Poddar
    Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Poddar
    Director
  • Ms. Rhea Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Madhusudhan Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prabhat Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹3.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics?

The Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics?

The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹33.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics are ₹3.79 and ₹3.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹6.15 and 52-week low of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -6.09% over 3 months, -35.09% over 1 year, -14.01% across 3 years, and -13.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics are 10.92 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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