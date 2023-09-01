What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd.? The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd. is ₹50.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd. is 25.28 and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd. is 2.74 as on .

What is the share price of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd. is ₹5.66 as on .