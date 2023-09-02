Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.00
|22.36
|16.39
|-0.19
|-23.95
|364.93
|102.45
|6.09
|0.69
|47.59
|57.63
|4.27
|564.73
|313.50
|9.51
|11.31
|22.79
|12.69
|-17.32
|175.40
|101.74
|3.11
|8.56
|26.60
|27.87
|-8.87
|905.99
|1,003.12
|0
|4.97
|4.97
|-5.24
|4.38
|37.89
|24.76
|5.82
|5.06
|15.17
|31.19
|-12.30
|128.85
|23.05
|7.80
|9.34
|0.77
|22.86
|40.92
|366.52
|314.23
|-5.57
|-42.56
|-61.61
|14.73
|66.97
|545.95
|298.80
|-0.04
|-13.14
|6.24
|10.35
|-6.50
|242.93
|184.97
|9.65
|2.31
|20.69
|0.67
|14.82
|780.72
|4,045.56
|11.10
|8.56
|13.85
|17.83
|2.68
|186.49
|160.65
|1.83
|4.32
|22.10
|9.01
|-12.73
|92.91
|-8.33
|4.99
|-1.12
|1.82
|-1.08
|-5.44
|249.13
|3.59
|0.18
|-3.90
|-4.23
|4.81
|-15.14
|121.19
|102.71
|-2.07
|0.14
|6.23
|3.28
|3.02
|248.58
|220.15
|4.58
|-13.65
|16.67
|12.90
|2.94
|252.82
|10.06
|3.39
|3.84
|9.36
|-2.88
|-27.97
|1,605.92
|591.47
|0.26
|-3.76
|-3.58
|-10.54
|-8.81
|581.01
|168.20
|10.83
|8.88
|16.08
|11.15
|0
|173.45
|41.87
|-1.68
|-7.36
|-1.68
|93.29
|388.10
|172.53
|288.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HP1980PLC005647 and registration number is 005647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 955.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹132.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is 7.05 and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹66.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹99.95 and 52-week low of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹40.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.