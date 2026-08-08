What is the share price of Winsome Textile Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Textile Industries is ₹91.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Winsome Textile Industries? The Winsome Textile Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Textile Industries? The market cap of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹180.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Winsome Textile Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsome Textile Industries are ₹103.78 and ₹88.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Winsome Textile Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Textile Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹105.40 and 52-week low of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹58.01 as on .

How has the Winsome Textile Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Winsome Textile Industries has shown returns of -11.1% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, 10.69% over 3 months, -4.36% over 1 year, 17.12% across 3 years, and 9.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries are 6.76 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global