Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹66.81 Closed
3.922.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.35₹69.00
₹66.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.06₹99.95
₹66.81
Open Price
₹65.00
Prev. Close
₹64.29
Volume
37,612

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.62
  • R271.13
  • R373.27
  • Pivot
    66.48
  • S163.97
  • S261.83
  • S359.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.4664.19
  • 1078.762.63
  • 2079.5260.4
  • 5084.7758.34
  • 1008558.99
  • 20084.3662.99

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HP1980PLC005647 and registration number is 005647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 955.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Bagrodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Girotra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neena Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Lakhanpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Basu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director & CEO

FAQs on Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹132.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is 7.05 and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹66.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹99.95 and 52-week low of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹40.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data