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Winsome Textile Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

WINSOME TEXTILE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Winsome Textile Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹91.00 Closed
-11.10₹ -11.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Winsome Textile Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.50₹103.78
₹91.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.01₹105.40
₹91.00
Open Price
₹102.00
Prev. Close
₹102.36
Volume
49,567

Source: Dion Global

Winsome Textile Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-1.049.6512.15-4.1617.129.16
Sangam (India)		0.7811.9117.4526.1166.1723.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3120.7942.3588.44102.7540.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0129.5850.639.0518.147.642.2
RSWM		-3.058.4422.7924.5835.361.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.1-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.21.85-0.67.7-9.3-3.612.1
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-12.5810.3215.3625.78-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.11014.1-2.5230.7117.43
APM Industries		5.228.4423.9639.9648.5-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.235.56-0.04-21.7-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-1.6411.37-0.98-8.76-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-23.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-12.35-11.84-2.37-23.89-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-17.5915.6-6.7443.127.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-4.64-4.64-33.33-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.2427.414.88-9.474.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6913.511.32-5.59-18.6-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.360.0502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Winsome Textile Industries has declined 4.16% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (66.17%), Sportking India (102.75%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (18.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Winsome Textile Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Winsome Textile Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Winsome Textile Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.2297.5
1093.8596.03
2093.4294.73
5092.4591.73
10083.7787.76
20081.6885.88

Source: Dion Global

Winsome Textile Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Winsome Textile Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 8.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Winsome Textile Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTWinsome Textile Ind. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTWinsome Textile Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 21, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTWinsome Textile Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
Jul 13, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTWinsome Textile Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTWinsome Textile Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Winsome Textile Industries

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HP1980PLC005647 and registration number is 005647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 895.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Bagrodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Umesh Chander Sharma
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Manju Lakhanpal
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Neena Singh
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kapil Khanna
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Akash Garg
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Winsome Textile Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Winsome Textile Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Textile Industries is ₹91.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Winsome Textile Industries?

The Winsome Textile Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Textile Industries?

The market cap of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹180.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Winsome Textile Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsome Textile Industries are ₹103.78 and ₹88.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Winsome Textile Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Textile Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹105.40 and 52-week low of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹58.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Winsome Textile Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Winsome Textile Industries has shown returns of -11.1% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, 10.69% over 3 months, -4.36% over 1 year, 17.12% across 3 years, and 9.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries are 6.76 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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