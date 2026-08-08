Here's the live share price of Winsome Textile Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-1.04
|9.65
|12.15
|-4.16
|17.12
|9.16
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.91
|17.45
|26.11
|66.17
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|20.79
|42.35
|88.44
|102.75
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|29.58
|50.6
|39.05
|18.14
|7.64
|2.2
|RSWM
|-3.05
|8.44
|22.79
|24.58
|35.36
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.1
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.2
|1.85
|-0.6
|7.7
|-9.3
|-3.61
|2.1
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-12.58
|10.32
|15.36
|25.78
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.11
|0
|14.1
|-2.52
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|8.44
|23.96
|39.96
|48.5
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.23
|5.56
|-0.04
|-21.7
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-1.64
|11.37
|-0.98
|-8.76
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-12.35
|-11.84
|-2.37
|-23.89
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-17.59
|15.6
|-6.74
|43.1
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-4.64
|-4.64
|-33.33
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.24
|27.41
|4.88
|-9.47
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|13.51
|1.32
|-5.59
|-18.6
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|0.05
|0
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Winsome Textile Industries has declined 4.16% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (66.17%), Sportking India (102.75%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (18.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Winsome Textile Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.22
|97.5
|10
|93.85
|96.03
|20
|93.42
|94.73
|50
|92.45
|91.73
|100
|83.77
|87.76
|200
|81.68
|85.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Winsome Textile Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 8.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Winsome Textile Ind. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Winsome Textile Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Winsome Textile Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Winsome Textile Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Winsome Textile Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HP1980PLC005647 and registration number is 005647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 895.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Textile Industries is ₹91.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Winsome Textile Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹180.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsome Textile Industries are ₹103.78 and ₹88.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Textile Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹105.40 and 52-week low of Winsome Textile Industries is ₹58.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Winsome Textile Industries has shown returns of -11.1% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, 10.69% over 3 months, -4.36% over 1 year, 17.12% across 3 years, and 9.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries are 6.76 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global