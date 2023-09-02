What is the Market Cap of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹132.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is 7.05 and PB ratio of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Textile Industries Ltd. is ₹66.81 as on .