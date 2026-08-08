What is the share price of Shree Rajasthan Syntex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹12.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Rajasthan Syntex? The Shree Rajasthan Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex? The market cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹51.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Rajasthan Syntex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rajasthan Syntex are ₹12.60 and ₹12.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rajasthan Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹20.28 and 52-week low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹9.15 as on .

How has the Shree Rajasthan Syntex performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Rajasthan Syntex has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -2.1% over 1 year, 43.1% across 3 years, and 27.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex are -6.35 and 6.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global