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Shree Rajasthan Syntex Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE RAJASTHAN SYNTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shree Rajasthan Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.60 Closed
2.61₹ 0.32
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Rajasthan Syntex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.28₹12.60
₹12.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.15₹20.28
₹12.60
Open Price
₹12.28
Prev. Close
₹12.28
Volume
270

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Rajasthan Syntex has declined 2.10% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Rajasthan Syntex has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.8611.63
1011.5911.78
2013.2812.59
5014.5713.61
10013.713.75
20013.8913.8

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Rajasthan Syntex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Rajasthan Syntex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTShree Raj.Syntex - Board Meeting Intimation for Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Board Meeting
Jul 11, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTShree Raj.Syntex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTShree Raj.Syntex - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 29, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTShree Raj.Syntex - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
May 29, 2026, 03:25 AM IST ISTShree Raj.Syntex - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Rajasthan Syntex

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1979PLC001948 and registration number is 001948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
  • Address
    Plot No. 106, Opposite Fire, Brigade Station, Udaipur Rajasthan 314001
  • Contact
    cs@srsl.in
    http://www.srsl.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Ladia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anubhav Ladia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Manju Datta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Rajasthan Syntex Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Rajasthan Syntex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹12.60 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Rajasthan Syntex?

The Shree Rajasthan Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex?

The market cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹51.33 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Rajasthan Syntex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rajasthan Syntex are ₹12.60 and ₹12.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rajasthan Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹20.28 and 52-week low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹9.15 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Shree Rajasthan Syntex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Rajasthan Syntex has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -2.1% over 1 year, 43.1% across 3 years, and 27.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex are -6.35 and 6.75 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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