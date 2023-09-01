Follow Us

SHREE RAJASTHAN SYNTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.00 Closed
4.820.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.90₹5.00
₹5.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.99₹5.22
₹5.00
Open Price
₹4.90
Prev. Close
₹4.77
Volume
2,780

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.03
  • R25.07
  • R35.13
  • Pivot
    4.97
  • S14.93
  • S24.87
  • S34.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.694.51
  • 104.594.25
  • 204.553.94
  • 503.973.76
  • 1003.73.77
  • 2003.053.9

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8216.2853.850.4011.1169.49-37.89
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1979PLC001948 and registration number is 001948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
  • Address
    27-A, First Floor, Meera Nagar, Udaipur Rajasthan 313001
  • Contact
    cs@srsl.inhttp://www.srsl.in

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Ladia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anubhav Ladia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Nath Agrawala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Datta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Lal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is ₹6.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is -0.15 and PB ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is -0.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is ₹5.22 and 52-week low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is ₹2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

