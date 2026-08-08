Here's the live share price of Shree Rajasthan Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Rajasthan Syntex has declined 2.10% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Rajasthan Syntex has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.86
|11.63
|10
|11.59
|11.78
|20
|13.28
|12.59
|50
|14.57
|13.61
|100
|13.7
|13.75
|200
|13.89
|13.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Rajasthan Syntex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Shree Raj.Syntex - Board Meeting Intimation for Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Board Meeting
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Shree Raj.Syntex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Shree Raj.Syntex - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 29, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Shree Raj.Syntex - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
|May 29, 2026, 03:25 AM IST IST
|Shree Raj.Syntex - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1979PLC001948 and registration number is 001948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹12.60 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shree Rajasthan Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹51.33 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rajasthan Syntex are ₹12.60 and ₹12.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rajasthan Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹20.28 and 52-week low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex is ₹9.15 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shree Rajasthan Syntex has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -17.65% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -2.1% over 1 year, 43.1% across 3 years, and 27.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex are -6.35 and 6.75 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global