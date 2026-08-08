Here's the live share price of Shantai Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shantai Industries has gained 664.46% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Shantai Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|92.65
|92.87
|10
|94.85
|93.9
|20
|95.59
|92.15
|50
|78.18
|79.14
|100
|54.56
|61.89
|200
|34.07
|44.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shantai Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Shantai Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 10, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Shantai Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Shantai Industries - Post Offer Advertisement
|Jun 01, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Shantai Industries - Updates on Open Offer
|May 26, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Shantai Industries - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 25, 2026 And Audited Financial Results For The Quart
Source: Dion Global
Shantai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1988PLC013255 and registration number is 013255. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantai Industries is ₹92.27 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Shantai Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shantai Industries is ₹69.20 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shantai Industries are ₹92.27 and ₹90.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantai Industries is ₹102.01 and 52-week low of Shantai Industries is ₹11.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Shantai Industries has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, 3.87% over 3 months, 664.46% over 1 year, 164.26% across 3 years, and 59.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shantai Industries are -52.69 and 10.90 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global