Shantai Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHANTAI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.00 Closed
-4.32-1.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shantai Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.00₹25.00
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.80₹57.70
₹25.00
Open Price
₹25.00
Prev. Close
₹26.13
Volume
320

Shantai Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125
  • R225
  • R325
  • Pivot
    25
  • S125
  • S225
  • S325

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.8526.14
  • 1032.1826.65
  • 2027.5327.04
  • 5026.2728.85
  • 10030.6630.87
  • 20032.435.32

Shantai Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.320-4.94-5.306.38-21.14-41.11
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87

Shantai Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shantai Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Shantai Industries Ltd.

Shantai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1988PLC013255 and registration number is 013255. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish F Sawlani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vasudev F Sawlani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Reena H Sawlani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vandanaben Satishbhai Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Lakhvani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shantai Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shantai Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shantai Industries Ltd. is ₹3.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shantai Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shantai Industries Ltd. is -25.61 and PB ratio of Shantai Industries Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shantai Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantai Industries Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shantai Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantai Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantai Industries Ltd. is ₹57.70 and 52-week low of Shantai Industries Ltd. is ₹22.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

