What is the share price of Shantai Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantai Industries is ₹92.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Shantai Industries? The Shantai Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shantai Industries? The market cap of Shantai Industries is ₹69.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shantai Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shantai Industries are ₹92.27 and ₹90.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shantai Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantai Industries is ₹102.01 and 52-week low of Shantai Industries is ₹11.15 as on .

How has the Shantai Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shantai Industries has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, 3.87% over 3 months, 664.46% over 1 year, 164.26% across 3 years, and 59.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shantai Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shantai Industries are -52.69 and 10.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global