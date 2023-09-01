Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.32
|0
|-4.94
|-5.30
|6.38
|-21.14
|-41.11
|6.09
|0.69
|47.59
|57.63
|4.27
|564.73
|313.50
|9.51
|11.31
|22.79
|12.69
|-17.32
|175.40
|101.74
|3.11
|8.56
|26.60
|27.87
|-8.87
|905.99
|1,003.12
|0
|4.97
|4.97
|-5.24
|4.38
|37.89
|24.76
|5.82
|5.06
|15.17
|31.19
|-12.30
|128.85
|23.05
|7.80
|9.34
|0.77
|22.86
|40.92
|366.52
|314.23
|-5.57
|-42.56
|-61.61
|14.73
|66.97
|545.95
|298.80
|-0.04
|-13.14
|6.24
|10.35
|-6.50
|242.93
|184.97
|9.65
|2.31
|20.69
|0.67
|14.82
|780.72
|4,045.56
|11.10
|8.56
|13.85
|17.83
|2.68
|186.49
|160.65
|6.00
|22.36
|16.39
|-0.19
|-23.95
|364.93
|102.45
|1.83
|4.32
|22.10
|9.01
|-12.73
|92.91
|-8.33
|4.99
|-1.12
|1.82
|-1.08
|-5.44
|249.13
|3.59
|0.18
|-3.90
|-4.23
|4.81
|-15.14
|121.19
|102.71
|-2.07
|0.14
|6.23
|3.28
|3.02
|248.58
|220.15
|4.58
|-13.65
|16.67
|12.90
|2.94
|252.82
|10.06
|3.39
|3.84
|9.36
|-2.88
|-27.97
|1,605.92
|591.47
|0.26
|-3.76
|-3.58
|-10.54
|-8.81
|581.01
|168.20
|10.83
|8.88
|16.08
|11.15
|0
|173.45
|41.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Shantai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1988PLC013255 and registration number is 013255. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shantai Industries Ltd. is ₹3.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shantai Industries Ltd. is -25.61 and PB ratio of Shantai Industries Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantai Industries Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantai Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantai Industries Ltd. is ₹57.70 and 52-week low of Shantai Industries Ltd. is ₹22.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.