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Shantai Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANTAI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shantai Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.27 Closed
1.00₹ 0.91
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shantai Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.45₹92.27
₹92.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.15₹102.01
₹92.27
Open Price
₹90.45
Prev. Close
₹91.36
Volume
91,869

Source: Dion Global

Shantai Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shantai Industries has gained 664.46% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Shantai Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Shantai Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shantai Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
592.6592.87
1094.8593.9
2095.5992.15
5078.1879.14
10054.5661.89
20034.0744.2

Source: Dion Global

Shantai Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shantai Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shantai Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTShantai Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 10, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTShantai Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTShantai Industries - Post Offer Advertisement
Jun 01, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTShantai Industries - Updates on Open Offer
May 26, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTShantai Industries - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 25, 2026 And Audited Financial Results For The Quart

Source: Dion Global

About Shantai Industries

Shantai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1988PLC013255 and registration number is 013255. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harishbhai Fatandas Sawlani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vasudev Fatandas Sawlani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Reena Harish Sawlani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vandanaben Satishbhai Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipulbhai Subhashchandra Munshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shantai Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shantai Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantai Industries is ₹92.27 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shantai Industries?

The Shantai Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shantai Industries?

The market cap of Shantai Industries is ₹69.20 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shantai Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shantai Industries are ₹92.27 and ₹90.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shantai Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantai Industries is ₹102.01 and 52-week low of Shantai Industries is ₹11.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Shantai Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shantai Industries has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, 3.87% over 3 months, 664.46% over 1 year, 164.26% across 3 years, and 59.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shantai Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shantai Industries are -52.69 and 10.90 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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