MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
APM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015RJ1973PLC015819 and registration number is 015819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of APM Industries Ltd. is ₹109.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of APM Industries Ltd. is 7.0 and PB ratio of APM Industries Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APM Industries Ltd. is ₹50.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APM Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APM Industries Ltd. is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of APM Industries Ltd. is ₹45.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.