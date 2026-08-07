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APM Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

APM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of APM Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.05 Closed
1.88₹ 0.96
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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APM Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.50₹55.90
₹52.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.60₹57.45
₹52.05
Open Price
₹52.99
Prev. Close
₹51.09
Volume
32,781

Source: Dion Global

APM Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.2
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.1-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.2-5.71-1.557.7-13.48-3.612.1
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.1-1.8830.7117.43
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-23.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.6-2.143.127.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.9-2.52.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, APM Industries has gained 48.71% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, APM Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

APM Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

APM Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.1648.03
1047.8948.05
2048.448.28
5048.0347.47
10044.3445.39
20041.7943.27

Source: Dion Global

APM Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, APM Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.87%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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APM Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTAPM Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTAPM Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTAPM Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTAPM Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 03, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTAPM Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About APM Industries

APM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015RJ1973PLC015819 and registration number is 015819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Rajgarhia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Hari Ram Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajgarhia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Bagri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harpal Singh Chawla
    Independent Director

FAQs on APM Industries Share Price

What is the share price of APM Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APM Industries is ₹52.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is APM Industries?

The APM Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of APM Industries?

The market cap of APM Industries is ₹112.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of APM Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of APM Industries are ₹55.90 and ₹51.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of APM Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APM Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APM Industries is ₹57.45 and 52-week low of APM Industries is ₹31.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the APM Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The APM Industries has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 7.05% for the past month, 23.96% over 3 months, 48.71% over 1 year, -0.36% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of APM Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of APM Industries are 0.00 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

APM Industries News

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