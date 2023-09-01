What is the Market Cap of APM Industries Ltd.? The market cap of APM Industries Ltd. is ₹109.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of APM Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of APM Industries Ltd. is 7.0 and PB ratio of APM Industries Ltd. is 0.64 as on .

What is the share price of APM Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APM Industries Ltd. is ₹50.45 as on .