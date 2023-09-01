Follow Us

APM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.45 Closed
1.80.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

APM Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.10₹50.50
₹50.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.06₹66.00
₹50.45
Open Price
₹49.20
Prev. Close
₹49.56
Volume
8,526

APM Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.93
  • R251.42
  • R352.33
  • Pivot
    50.02
  • S149.53
  • S248.62
  • S348.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.5348.88
  • 1059.3348.87
  • 2058.3849.32
  • 5055.8350.01
  • 10049.8250.66
  • 20046.1950.95

APM Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

APM Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

APM Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About APM Industries Ltd.

APM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015RJ1973PLC015819 and registration number is 015819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Rajgarhia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Hari Ram Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S G Rajgarhia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Khushi Ram Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Ratan Bagri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Hada
    Independent Director

FAQs on APM Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of APM Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of APM Industries Ltd. is ₹109.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of APM Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of APM Industries Ltd. is 7.0 and PB ratio of APM Industries Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of APM Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APM Industries Ltd. is ₹50.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of APM Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APM Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APM Industries Ltd. is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of APM Industries Ltd. is ₹45.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

