Here's the live share price of APM Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.2
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.1
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.2
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.7
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.1
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.1
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.6
|-2.1
|43.1
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.9
|-2.5
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, APM Industries has gained 48.71% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, APM Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.16
|48.03
|10
|47.89
|48.05
|20
|48.4
|48.28
|50
|48.03
|47.47
|100
|44.34
|45.39
|200
|41.79
|43.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, APM Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.87%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|APM Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|APM Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|APM Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|APM Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|APM Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
APM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015RJ1973PLC015819 and registration number is 015819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APM Industries is ₹52.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The APM Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of APM Industries is ₹112.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of APM Industries are ₹55.90 and ₹51.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APM Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APM Industries is ₹57.45 and 52-week low of APM Industries is ₹31.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The APM Industries has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 7.05% for the past month, 23.96% over 3 months, 48.71% over 1 year, -0.36% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of APM Industries are 0.00 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global