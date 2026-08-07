What is the share price of APM Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for APM Industries is ₹52.05 as on .

What kind of stock is APM Industries? The APM Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of APM Industries? The market cap of APM Industries is ₹112.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of APM Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of APM Industries are ₹55.90 and ₹51.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of APM Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which APM Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of APM Industries is ₹57.45 and 52-week low of APM Industries is ₹31.60 as on .

How has the APM Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The APM Industries has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 7.05% for the past month, 23.96% over 3 months, 48.71% over 1 year, -0.36% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of APM Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of APM Industries are 0.00 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global