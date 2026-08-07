Here's the live share price of Deepak Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deepak Spinners has declined 7.12% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Spinners has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.86
|139.58
|10
|137.72
|138.44
|20
|135.39
|135.9
|50
|125.08
|129.13
|100
|118.19
|124.47
|200
|121.37
|126.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deepak Spinners saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Deepak Spinners - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Deepak Spinners - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Deepak Spinners - Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday 13.08.2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Deepak Spinners - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Deepak Spinners - Book Closure And Cut Off Date
Source: Dion Global
Deepak Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111HP1982PLC016465 and registration number is 016465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 534.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Spinners is ₹131.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deepak Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deepak Spinners is ₹94.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Spinners are ₹142.00 and ₹127.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Spinners is ₹154.00 and 52-week low of Deepak Spinners is ₹88.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deepak Spinners has shown returns of -7.71% over the past day, -5.45% for the past month, 10.71% over 3 months, -7.12% over 1 year, -20.78% across 3 years, and -18.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Spinners are 9.16 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global