Deepak Spinners Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹243.65 Closed
-1.3-3.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deepak Spinners Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹243.30₹249.75
₹243.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.00₹308.00
₹243.65
Open Price
₹246.95
Prev. Close
₹246.85
Volume
8,318

Deepak Spinners Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1247.83
  • R2252.02
  • R3254.28
  • Pivot
    245.57
  • S1241.38
  • S2239.12
  • S3234.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5233.05246.76
  • 10229.12246.65
  • 20228.36249.09
  • 50242.35250.2
  • 100235.08247.35
  • 200260.84244.84

Deepak Spinners Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Deepak Spinners Ltd. Share Holdings

Deepak Spinners Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deepak Spinners Ltd.

Deepak Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111HP1982PLC016465 and registration number is 016465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 528.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Daga
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Kumar Daga
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Mr. Shantanu Daga
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Asha Devi Daga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Drolia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Prasad Agarwalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chiraniya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Deepak Spinners Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Spinners Ltd.?

The market cap of Deepak Spinners Ltd. is ₹175.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deepak Spinners Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deepak Spinners Ltd. is 5.87 and PB ratio of Deepak Spinners Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deepak Spinners Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Spinners Ltd. is ₹243.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Spinners Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Spinners Ltd. is ₹308.00 and 52-week low of Deepak Spinners Ltd. is ₹215.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

