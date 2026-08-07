What is the share price of Deepak Spinners? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Spinners is ₹131.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Deepak Spinners? The Deepak Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Spinners? The market cap of Deepak Spinners is ₹94.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deepak Spinners? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Spinners are ₹142.00 and ₹127.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Spinners? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Spinners is ₹154.00 and 52-week low of Deepak Spinners is ₹88.65 as on .

How has the Deepak Spinners performed historically in terms of returns? The Deepak Spinners has shown returns of -7.71% over the past day, -5.45% for the past month, 10.71% over 3 months, -7.12% over 1 year, -20.78% across 3 years, and -18.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deepak Spinners? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Spinners are 9.16 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global