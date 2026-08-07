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Deepak Spinners Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEPAK SPINNERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Deepak Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.75 Closed
-7.71₹ -11.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deepak Spinners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.55₹142.00
₹131.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.65₹154.00
₹131.75
Open Price
₹140.75
Prev. Close
₹142.75
Volume
13,969

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Spinners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deepak Spinners has declined 7.12% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Spinners has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Deepak Spinners Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Spinners Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.86139.58
10137.72138.44
20135.39135.9
50125.08129.13
100118.19124.47
200121.37126.28

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Spinners Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deepak Spinners saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deepak Spinners Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTDeepak Spinners - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 20, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTDeepak Spinners - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTDeepak Spinners - Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday 13.08.2026
Jul 16, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTDeepak Spinners - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
Jul 16, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTDeepak Spinners - Book Closure And Cut Off Date

Source: Dion Global

About Deepak Spinners

Deepak Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111HP1982PLC016465 and registration number is 016465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 534.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yashwant Kumar Daga
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raja Ram Kankani
    President & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Banerji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shounak Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash Sarda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hussan Lal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Deepak Spinners Share Price

What is the share price of Deepak Spinners?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Spinners is ₹131.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deepak Spinners?

The Deepak Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Spinners?

The market cap of Deepak Spinners is ₹94.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deepak Spinners?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Spinners are ₹142.00 and ₹127.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Spinners?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Spinners is ₹154.00 and 52-week low of Deepak Spinners is ₹88.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deepak Spinners performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deepak Spinners has shown returns of -7.71% over the past day, -5.45% for the past month, 10.71% over 3 months, -7.12% over 1 year, -20.78% across 3 years, and -18.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deepak Spinners?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Spinners are 9.16 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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