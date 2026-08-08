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Reliance Chemotex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIANCE CHEMOTEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Reliance Chemotex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹130.95 Closed
1.51₹ 1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliance Chemotex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.40₹131.60
₹130.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.40₹191.95
₹130.95
Open Price
₹131.60
Prev. Close
₹129.00
Volume
158

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Chemotex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliance Chemotex Industries has declined 21.00% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Chemotex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Reliance Chemotex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Chemotex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5123.46125.56
10125.94125.95
20128.69127.42
50128.82127.7
100122.94127.95
200132.4135.44

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Chemotex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliance Chemotex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Reliance Chemotex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTReliance Chemotex - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 11.08.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTReliance Chemotex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTReliance Chemotex - Intimation To Shareholders
Jun 06, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTReliance Chemotex - Newspaper Publication Under Regulation 30 & 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) R
May 30, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTReliance Chemotex - Intimation Of Amended Code For Fair Disclosure Of UPSI

Source: Dion Global

About Reliance Chemotex Industries

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102RJ1977PLC001994 and registration number is 001994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 362.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S L Shroff
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ram Niwas Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Shroff
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameya Shroff
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Nagar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sruthy Sreerag Nath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Sushilkumar Saboo
    Independent Director

FAQs on Reliance Chemotex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Reliance Chemotex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹130.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliance Chemotex Industries?

The Reliance Chemotex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries?

The market cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹98.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Chemotex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Chemotex Industries are ₹131.60 and ₹128.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Chemotex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Chemotex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹191.95 and 52-week low of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹107.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliance Chemotex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliance Chemotex Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 0.27% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -21.0% over 1 year, -10.83% across 3 years, and -3.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries are 18.78 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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