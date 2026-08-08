What is the share price of Reliance Chemotex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹130.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Reliance Chemotex Industries? The Reliance Chemotex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries? The market cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹98.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Chemotex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Chemotex Industries are ₹131.60 and ₹128.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Chemotex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Chemotex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹191.95 and 52-week low of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹107.40 as on .

How has the Reliance Chemotex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Reliance Chemotex Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 0.27% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -21.0% over 1 year, -10.83% across 3 years, and -3.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries are 18.78 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global