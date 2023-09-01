Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102RJ1977PLC001994 and registration number is 001994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 361.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is ₹149.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is 13.07 and PB ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is ₹198.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is ₹214.85 and 52-week low of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is ₹129.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.