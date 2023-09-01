Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIANCE CHEMOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹198.20 Closed
1.462.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.25₹199.90
₹198.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.00₹214.85
₹198.20
Open Price
₹195.90
Prev. Close
₹195.35
Volume
21,957

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1200.32
  • R2202.43
  • R3204.97
  • Pivot
    197.78
  • S1195.67
  • S2193.13
  • S3191.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5191.48191.56
  • 10190.79187.67
  • 20191.62184.68
  • 50194.51181.93
  • 100205.06180.12
  • 200108.29183.7

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.699.2012.9718.154.40-12.69-12.69
7.161.0547.9458.845.76566.31319.13
9.2511.0023.1011.48-17.28174.14101.36
4.329.3927.2927.97-7.73-16.86-16.86
5.495.2114.6330.81-14.06274.4935.68
7.549.760.8622.9440.82368.18311.23

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend & A.G.M.
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102RJ1977PLC001994 and registration number is 001994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 361.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S L Shroff
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ramadoss Srinivasan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Shroff
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Shroff
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameya Shroff
    Executive Director
  • Mr. N G Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dipika Shroff
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayan Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R N Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is ₹149.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is 13.07 and PB ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is ₹198.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is ₹214.85 and 52-week low of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is ₹129.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data