Here's the live share price of Reliance Chemotex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliance Chemotex Industries has declined 21.00% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Chemotex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|123.46
|125.56
|10
|125.94
|125.95
|20
|128.69
|127.42
|50
|128.82
|127.7
|100
|122.94
|127.95
|200
|132.4
|135.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliance Chemotex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Reliance Chemotex - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 11.08.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Reliance Chemotex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Reliance Chemotex - Intimation To Shareholders
|Jun 06, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Reliance Chemotex - Newspaper Publication Under Regulation 30 & 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) R
|May 30, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Reliance Chemotex - Intimation Of Amended Code For Fair Disclosure Of UPSI
Source: Dion Global
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102RJ1977PLC001994 and registration number is 001994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 362.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹130.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Chemotex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹98.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Chemotex Industries are ₹131.60 and ₹128.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Chemotex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹191.95 and 52-week low of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹107.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Chemotex Industries has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 0.27% for the past month, 3.89% over 3 months, -21.0% over 1 year, -10.83% across 3 years, and -3.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries are 18.78 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global