What is the Market Cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.? The market cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹1,3.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is -25.71 and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is -2.19 as on .

What is the share price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹26.20 as on .