Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAYBHARAT TEXTILES & REAL ESTATE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.20₹26.20
₹26.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.96₹27.65
₹26.20
Open Price
₹26.20
Prev. Close
₹26.20
Volume
0

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.2
  • R226.2
  • R326.2
  • Pivot
    26.2
  • S126.2
  • S226.2
  • S326.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.3525.99
  • 1024.4326.08
  • 2021.8525.33
  • 5021.3823.99
  • 10022.0527.47
  • 20043.6344.36

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. Share Holdings

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Feb, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results

About Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1985PLC011553 and registration number is 011553. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaiprakash Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manasi Wadkar
    Director

FAQs on Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.?

The market cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹1,3.03 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is -25.71 and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is -2.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹26.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹27.65 and 52-week low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹24.96 as on Aug 28, 2023.

