Here's the live share price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate has declined 12.18% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.39
|23.93
|10
|25.23
|24.72
|20
|25.31
|25.33
|50
|26.34
|25.44
|100
|23.84
|26.74
|200
|33.08
|38.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.61%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1985PLC011553 and registration number is 011553. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹22.21 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹850.28 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate are ₹23.37 and ₹22.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹22.21 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -9.72% for the past month, -14.21% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, -3.82% across 3 years, and 4.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate are 0.00 and -1.85 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global