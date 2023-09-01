Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.97
|4.97
|-5.24
|4.38
|37.89
|24.76
|6.09
|0.69
|47.59
|57.63
|4.27
|564.73
|313.50
|9.51
|11.31
|22.79
|12.69
|-17.32
|175.40
|101.74
|3.11
|8.56
|26.60
|27.87
|-8.87
|905.99
|1,003.12
|5.82
|5.06
|15.17
|31.19
|-12.30
|128.85
|23.05
|7.80
|9.34
|0.77
|22.86
|40.92
|366.52
|314.23
|-5.57
|-42.56
|-61.61
|14.73
|66.97
|545.95
|298.80
|-0.04
|-13.14
|6.24
|10.35
|-6.50
|242.93
|184.97
|9.65
|2.31
|20.69
|0.67
|14.82
|780.72
|4,045.56
|11.10
|8.56
|13.85
|17.83
|2.68
|186.49
|160.65
|6.00
|22.36
|16.39
|-0.19
|-23.95
|364.93
|102.45
|1.83
|4.32
|22.10
|9.01
|-12.73
|92.91
|-8.33
|4.99
|-1.12
|1.82
|-1.08
|-5.44
|249.13
|3.59
|0.18
|-3.90
|-4.23
|4.81
|-15.14
|121.19
|102.71
|-2.07
|0.14
|6.23
|3.28
|3.02
|248.58
|220.15
|4.58
|-13.65
|16.67
|12.90
|2.94
|252.82
|10.06
|3.39
|3.84
|9.36
|-2.88
|-27.97
|1,605.92
|591.47
|0.26
|-3.76
|-3.58
|-10.54
|-8.81
|581.01
|168.20
|10.83
|8.88
|16.08
|11.15
|0
|173.45
|41.87
|-1.68
|-7.36
|-1.68
|93.29
|388.10
|172.53
|288.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Feb, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1985PLC011553 and registration number is 011553. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹1,3.03 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is -25.71 and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is -2.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹26.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹27.65 and 52-week low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is ₹24.96 as on Aug 28, 2023.