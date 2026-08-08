What is the share price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹22.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate? The Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate? The market cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹850.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate are ₹23.37 and ₹22.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹22.21 as on .

How has the Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate performed historically in terms of returns? The Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -9.72% for the past month, -14.21% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, -3.82% across 3 years, and 4.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate are 0.00 and -1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global