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Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYBHARAT TEXTILES & REAL ESTATE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.21 Closed
-4.96₹ -1.16
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.21₹23.37
₹22.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.21₹27.00
₹22.21
Open Price
₹23.37
Prev. Close
₹23.37
Volume
3,984

Source: Dion Global

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate has declined 12.18% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.3923.93
1025.2324.72
2025.3125.33
5026.3425.44
10023.8426.74
20033.0838.74

Source: Dion Global

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.61%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1985PLC011553 and registration number is 011553. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaiprakash Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manasi Wadkar
    Director

FAQs on Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Share Price

What is the share price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹22.21 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate?

The Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate?

The market cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹850.28 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate are ₹23.37 and ₹22.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate is ₹22.21 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -9.72% for the past month, -14.21% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, -3.82% across 3 years, and 4.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate are 0.00 and -1.85 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate News

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