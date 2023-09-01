Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1983PLC003962 and registration number is 003962. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹233.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is 9.65 and PB ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹546.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹1,634.95 and 52-week low of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹272.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.