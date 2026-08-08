Here's the live share price of Suryalata Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suryalata Spinning Mills has gained 26.23% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryalata Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|419.6
|412.17
|10
|428.46
|419.18
|20
|436.05
|426.46
|50
|430.08
|420.32
|100
|382.06
|397.65
|200
|356.18
|373.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suryalata Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Suryalata Spinning - Communication Letters Sent To Shareholders Under Reg 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Suryalata Spinning - Intimation Of Record Date Pursuant To The Regulation 42 Of The Listing Regulations
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Suryalata Spinning - Intimation Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), E Voting, And Book Closure For AGM And Payment Of Divid
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Suryalata Spinning - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Suryalata Spinning - Notice Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1983PLC003962 and registration number is 003962. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹405.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryalata Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹173.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryalata Spinning Mills are ₹407.45 and ₹393.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalata Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹519.00 and 52-week low of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryalata Spinning Mills has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -10.06% for the past month, 8.75% over 3 months, 26.23% over 1 year, -22.67% across 3 years, and 1.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills are 4.87 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global