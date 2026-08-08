Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Suryalata Spinning Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURYALATA SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Suryalata Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹405.65 Closed
1.18₹ 4.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Suryalata Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹393.65₹407.45
₹405.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.00₹519.00
₹405.65
Open Price
₹400.00
Prev. Close
₹400.90
Volume
193

Source: Dion Global

Suryalata Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suryalata Spinning Mills has gained 26.23% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryalata Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Suryalata Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suryalata Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5419.6412.17
10428.46419.18
20436.05426.46
50430.08420.32
100382.06397.65
200356.18373.42

Source: Dion Global

Suryalata Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suryalata Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Suryalata Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTSuryalata Spinning - Communication Letters Sent To Shareholders Under Reg 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 01, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTSuryalata Spinning - Intimation Of Record Date Pursuant To The Regulation 42 Of The Listing Regulations
Aug 01, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTSuryalata Spinning - Intimation Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), E Voting, And Book Closure For AGM And Payment Of Divid
Jul 31, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTSuryalata Spinning - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTSuryalata Spinning - Notice Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Suryalata Spinning Mills

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1983PLC003962 and registration number is 003962. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
  • Address
    Surya Towers, 1st Floor, 105, Sardar Patel Road, Secunderabad Telangana 500003
  • Contact
    cs@suryalata.com
    www.suryalata.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Harishchandra Prasad
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Vithaldas Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahender Kumar Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhavi Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K R Suresh Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Meka Yugandhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Damodar Sawang
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Suryalata Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Suryalata Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹405.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suryalata Spinning Mills?

The Suryalata Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹173.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryalata Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryalata Spinning Mills are ₹407.45 and ₹393.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryalata Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalata Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹519.00 and 52-week low of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suryalata Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suryalata Spinning Mills has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -10.06% for the past month, 8.75% over 3 months, 26.23% over 1 year, -22.67% across 3 years, and 1.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills are 4.87 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suryalata Spinning Mills News

More Suryalata Spinning Mills News
Market Pulse