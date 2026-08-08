What is the share price of Suryalata Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹405.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Suryalata Spinning Mills? The Suryalata Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills? The market cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹173.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryalata Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryalata Spinning Mills are ₹407.45 and ₹393.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryalata Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalata Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹519.00 and 52-week low of Suryalata Spinning Mills is ₹280.00 as on .

How has the Suryalata Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Suryalata Spinning Mills has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -10.06% for the past month, 8.75% over 3 months, 26.23% over 1 year, -22.67% across 3 years, and 1.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills are 4.87 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global