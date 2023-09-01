Follow Us

SURYALATA SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹546.15 Closed
526
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹494.15₹546.15
₹546.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹272.40₹1,634.95
₹546.15
Open Price
₹494.15
Prev. Close
₹520.15
Volume
23,881

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1563.48
  • R2580.82
  • R3615.48
  • Pivot
    528.82
  • S1511.48
  • S2476.82
  • S3459.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5305566.52
  • 10309619.71
  • 20313.32712.62
  • 50320.25872
  • 100343.74888.65
  • 200349.91767.29

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1983PLC003962 and registration number is 003962. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Surender Reddy
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Vithaldas Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahender Kumar Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhavi Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K R Suresh Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Harishchandra Prasad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹233.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is 9.65 and PB ratio of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹546.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹1,634.95 and 52-week low of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹272.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

