Here's the live share price of Damodar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Damodar Industries has declined 3.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.84%.
Damodar Industries’s current P/E of 6.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Damodar Industries
|-4.42
|-10.22
|-24.62
|-36.48
|-28.84
|-18.58
|-3.40
|Sangam (India)
|-2.64
|-12.98
|-4.69
|-4.37
|19.47
|21.10
|39.09
|Sportking India
|3.28
|-3.74
|22.76
|2.20
|33.85
|19.40
|35.76
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|0
|0
|0.93
|-1.65
|-1.83
|6.60
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|-3.15
|-12.83
|-35.53
|-40.72
|-11.17
|-8.59
|-3.89
|RSWM
|-9.16
|-17.70
|-16.75
|-21.07
|-7.99
|-6.87
|-3.18
|Banswara Syntex
|-5.48
|-6.86
|-7.59
|-18.57
|-20.57
|-5.55
|14.25
|Modern Threads (India)
|-21.85
|-1.84
|-1.10
|-18.67
|10.33
|26.23
|15.00
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-5.54
|-12.54
|-18.06
|-30.00
|-35.92
|11.51
|16.52
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-5.69
|-14.05
|-6.84
|-7.61
|2.28
|-21.18
|19.32
|APM Industries
|2.26
|8.31
|-5.84
|8.74
|21.97
|-6.57
|12.54
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|2.80
|-7.13
|-15.62
|-29.15
|-29.21
|-11.86
|7.77
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.53
|-14.45
|-12.18
|-23.86
|-29.09
|-23.47
|1.04
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|-1.01
|0.16
|-8.25
|-30.94
|-8.84
|43.81
|26.94
|Shantai Industries
|12.54
|45.41
|278.48
|295.62
|224.50
|114.63
|51.82
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|7.64
|-7.90
|-24.89
|-34.24
|-39.64
|-13.26
|-13.89
|Aditya Spinners
|-7.94
|-18.08
|-18.53
|-28.30
|-34.46
|-6.36
|20.07
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|-9.07
|-13.94
|-24.42
|-25.45
|-25.89
|15.09
|39.45
|Rajkamal Synthetics
|3.81
|-14.63
|-18.85
|-33.17
|-17.36
|3.76
|41.09
|Uniroyal Industries
|-9.35
|2.58
|-3.66
|-9.35
|-19.23
|11.66
|31.43
Over the last one year, Damodar Industries has declined 28.84% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (19.47%), Sportking India (33.85%), Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate (-1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Damodar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (39.09%) and Sportking India (35.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.51
|23.93
|10
|23.63
|23.89
|20
|24.27
|24.39
|50
|26.28
|26.17
|100
|29.26
|28.49
|200
|32.74
|31.53
In the latest quarter, Damodar Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 17, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Damodar Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On March 17, 2026
|Mar 12, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Damodar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY MARCH 17, 2026.
|Feb 28, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Damodar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Damodar Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 26, 2026.
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Damodar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Postal Ballot
Damodar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC045575 and registration number is 045575. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 421.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Damodar Industries is ₹22.50 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Damodar Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Damodar Industries is ₹52.42 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Damodar Industries are ₹24.45 and ₹22.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Damodar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Damodar Industries is ₹41.20 and 52-week low of Damodar Industries is ₹22.00 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Damodar Industries has shown returns of -11.35% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, -24.62% over 3 months, -28.84% over 1 year, -18.58% across 3 years, and -3.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Damodar Industries are 6.84 and 0.35 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.