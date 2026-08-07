What is the share price of Banswara Syntex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banswara Syntex is ₹123.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Banswara Syntex? The Banswara Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banswara Syntex? The market cap of Banswara Syntex is ₹423.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Banswara Syntex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Banswara Syntex are ₹123.85 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banswara Syntex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banswara Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banswara Syntex is ₹143.90 and 52-week low of Banswara Syntex is ₹93.20 as on .

How has the Banswara Syntex performed historically in terms of returns? The Banswara Syntex has shown returns of 1.39% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -1.55% over 3 months, -13.48% over 1 year, -3.61% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banswara Syntex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banswara Syntex are 11.40 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global