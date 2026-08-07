Here's the live share price of Banswara Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Banswara Syntex has declined 13.48% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Banswara Syntex has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.54
|124.79
|10
|127.5
|125.84
|20
|126.66
|126.82
|50
|128.27
|126.39
|100
|121.12
|123.76
|200
|118.29
|123.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Banswara Syntex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 7.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Banswara Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Banswara Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Banswara Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Banswara Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Banswara Syntex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Banswara Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1976PLC001684 and registration number is 001684. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1355.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banswara Syntex is ₹123.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banswara Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Banswara Syntex is ₹423.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Banswara Syntex are ₹123.85 and ₹122.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banswara Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banswara Syntex is ₹143.90 and 52-week low of Banswara Syntex is ₹93.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banswara Syntex has shown returns of 1.39% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -1.55% over 3 months, -13.48% over 1 year, -3.61% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banswara Syntex are 11.40 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global