Banswara Syntex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANSWARA SYNTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹164.80 Closed
-0.81-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Banswara Syntex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.00₹169.90
₹164.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹188.65
₹164.80
Open Price
₹169.85
Prev. Close
₹166.15
Volume
59,220

Banswara Syntex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1168.27
  • R2172.03
  • R3174.17
  • Pivot
    166.13
  • S1162.37
  • S2160.23
  • S3156.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 599.47160.88
  • 1098.01157.44
  • 2099.39154.97
  • 50109.26155.54
  • 100108.83153.22
  • 200116.03144.23

Banswara Syntex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.449.660.7622.8340.70367.76310.85
6.690.6147.3058.155.30563.42317.30
9.5711.3223.4611.80-17.04174.93101.94
4.679.7627.7128.40-7.43-16.58-16.58
5.244.9614.3630.50-14.26273.6135.35
11.589.0912.8518.034.29-12.78-12.78
1.775.3823.129.50-12.5898.38-7.28

Banswara Syntex Ltd. Share Holdings

Banswara Syntex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
06 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Banswara Syntex Ltd.

Banswara Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1976PLC001684 and registration number is 001684. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1189.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Mehra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Toshniwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shaleen Toshniwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. David Vlerick
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdeesh Mal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vaijayanti Ajit Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praduman Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Pal Garg
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shri Bhagwan Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Kacholia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Banswara Syntex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Banswara Syntex Ltd.?

The market cap of Banswara Syntex Ltd. is ₹564.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Banswara Syntex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Banswara Syntex Ltd. is 5.53 and PB ratio of Banswara Syntex Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Banswara Syntex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banswara Syntex Ltd. is ₹164.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banswara Syntex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banswara Syntex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banswara Syntex Ltd. is ₹188.65 and 52-week low of Banswara Syntex Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

