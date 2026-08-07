Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Banswara Syntex Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANSWARA SYNTEX

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Banswara Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹123.85 Closed
1.39₹ 1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Banswara Syntex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹123.85
₹123.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.20₹143.90
₹123.85
Open Price
₹123.40
Prev. Close
₹122.15
Volume
1,994

Source: Dion Global

Banswara Syntex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Banswara Syntex has declined 13.48% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Banswara Syntex has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Banswara Syntex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Banswara Syntex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.54124.79
10127.5125.84
20126.66126.82
50128.27126.39
100121.12123.76
200118.29123.16

Source: Dion Global

Banswara Syntex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Banswara Syntex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 7.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Banswara Syntex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTBanswara Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTBanswara Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTBanswara Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTBanswara Syntex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTBanswara Syntex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Banswara Syntex

Banswara Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1976PLC001684 and registration number is 001684. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1355.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Mehra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Toshniwal
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Shaleen Toshniwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdeesh Mal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Ambwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Narendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udeypaul Singh Gill
    Independent Director

FAQs on Banswara Syntex Share Price

What is the share price of Banswara Syntex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banswara Syntex is ₹123.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Banswara Syntex?

The Banswara Syntex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banswara Syntex?

The market cap of Banswara Syntex is ₹423.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Banswara Syntex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Banswara Syntex are ₹123.85 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banswara Syntex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banswara Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banswara Syntex is ₹143.90 and 52-week low of Banswara Syntex is ₹93.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Banswara Syntex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Banswara Syntex has shown returns of 1.39% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -1.55% over 3 months, -13.48% over 1 year, -3.61% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banswara Syntex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banswara Syntex are 11.40 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Banswara Syntex News

More Banswara Syntex News
Market Pulse