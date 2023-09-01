Follow Us

MARKOLINES PAVEMENT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹143.50 Closed
-0.97-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.40₹148.00
₹143.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹201.59
₹143.50
Open Price
₹144.90
Prev. Close
₹144.90
Volume
23,200

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1146.53
  • R2149.57
  • R3151.13
  • Pivot
    144.97
  • S1141.93
  • S2140.37
  • S3137.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5163.74138.32
  • 10170.79135.82
  • 20156.66133.79
  • 50147.48129.06
  • 100122.79127.97
  • 200101.22128.76

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99
1.407.769.260.36-21.37182.0512.70

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH2002PLC156371 and registration number is 156371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Bhanudas Patil
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Atul Bora
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kirtinandani Sanjay Patil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash Manohar Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Shivaji Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is ₹274.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is ₹143.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is ₹201.59 and 52-week low of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

