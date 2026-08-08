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Markolines Pavement Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARKOLINES PAVEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Markolines Pavement Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.50 Closed
-1.27₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Markolines Pavement Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹182.20
₹178.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.05₹191.75
₹178.50
Open Price
₹181.05
Prev. Close
₹180.80
Volume
20,363

Source: Dion Global

Markolines Pavement Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Markolines Pavement Technologies has gained 15.87% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Markolines Pavement Technologies has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Markolines Pavement Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Markolines Pavement Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5176.13176.55
10177.07176.11
20172.91175.05
50171.58171.37
100162.6166.59
200160.17162.96

Source: Dion Global

Markolines Pavement Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Markolines Pavement Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Markolines Pavement Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTMarkolines Pavement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 18, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTMarkolines Pavement - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Listing And Trading Approval For 1,62,800 Equity Shares From BSE Limite
Jul 09, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTMarkolines Pavement - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTMarkolines Pavement - Intimation Regarding Strategic Expansion Into Marine Infrastructure Construction And Maintenance Activi
Jun 02, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTMarkolines Pavement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Markolines Pavement Technologies

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH2002PLC156371 and registration number is 156371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Bhanudas Patil
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Sevantilal Panchal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kirtinandani Sanjay Patil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Vikas Sapkal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Manohar Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Dipen Tarsariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Markolines Pavement Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Markolines Pavement Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Markolines Pavement Technologies is ₹178.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Markolines Pavement Technologies?

The Markolines Pavement Technologies is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies?

The market cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies is ₹396.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Markolines Pavement Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Markolines Pavement Technologies are ₹182.20 and ₹170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Markolines Pavement Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Markolines Pavement Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Markolines Pavement Technologies is ₹191.75 and 52-week low of Markolines Pavement Technologies is ₹131.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Markolines Pavement Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Markolines Pavement Technologies has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 2.85% for the past month, 12.26% over 3 months, 15.87% over 1 year, 9.11% across 3 years, and 17.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies are 15.11 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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