Here's the live share price of Markolines Pavement Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Markolines Pavement Technologies has gained 15.87% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Markolines Pavement Technologies has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|176.13
|176.55
|10
|177.07
|176.11
|20
|172.91
|175.05
|50
|171.58
|171.37
|100
|162.6
|166.59
|200
|160.17
|162.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Markolines Pavement Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Markolines Pavement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Markolines Pavement - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Listing And Trading Approval For 1,62,800 Equity Shares From BSE Limite
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Markolines Pavement - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Markolines Pavement - Intimation Regarding Strategic Expansion Into Marine Infrastructure Construction And Maintenance Activi
|Jun 02, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Markolines Pavement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH2002PLC156371 and registration number is 156371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Markolines Pavement Technologies is ₹178.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Markolines Pavement Technologies is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies is ₹396.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Markolines Pavement Technologies are ₹182.20 and ₹170.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Markolines Pavement Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Markolines Pavement Technologies is ₹191.75 and 52-week low of Markolines Pavement Technologies is ₹131.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Markolines Pavement Technologies has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 2.85% for the past month, 12.26% over 3 months, 15.87% over 1 year, 9.11% across 3 years, and 17.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies are 15.11 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global