Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|7.96
|4.67
|14.61
|6.07
|-8.99
|-3.74
|-37.19
|1.32
|22.49
|54.20
|64.47
|63.96
|166.22
|210.91
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.50
|50.12
|61.62
|57.87
|17.90
|587.53
|1,253.76
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.80
|-16.07
|-20.09
|0.95
|7.40
|3,522.35
|6,360.48
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|0.62
|-4.74
|-15.95
|-0.40
|-21.89
|160.16
|84.99
|1.40
|7.76
|9.26
|0.36
|-21.37
|182.05
|12.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH2002PLC156371 and registration number is 156371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is ₹274.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is ₹143.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is ₹201.59 and 52-week low of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.