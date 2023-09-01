Follow Us

GENUS PRIME INFRA LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.85 Closed
-1.92-0.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Genus Prime Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.50₹15.79
₹14.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.50₹17.27
₹14.85
Open Price
₹14.52
Prev. Close
₹15.14
Volume
9,345

Genus Prime Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.54
  • R216.31
  • R316.83
  • Pivot
    15.02
  • S114.25
  • S213.73
  • S312.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.3815.59
  • 1010.2515.52
  • 2010.2415.05
  • 5010.4514.15
  • 10011.0813.29
  • 20011.1412.45

Genus Prime Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.227.9712.3235.0144.10859.09292.43
7.854.5514.485.96-9.09-3.84-37.26
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99

Genus Prime Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Genus Prime Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Genus Prime Infra Ltd.

Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117UP2000PLC032010 and registration number is 032010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Simple Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dharam Chand Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kant Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Udit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Genus Prime Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Prime Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is ₹22.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genus Prime Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is 2183.82 and PB ratio of Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Genus Prime Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is ₹14.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Prime Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Prime Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is ₹17.27 and 52-week low of Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

