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Genus Prime Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

GENUS PRIME INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Genus Prime Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.22 Closed
5.00₹ 1.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Genus Prime Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹38.22
₹38.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.30₹36.53
₹38.22
Open Price
₹38.18
Prev. Close
₹36.40
Volume
33,589

Source: Dion Global

Genus Prime Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.7
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.6-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.84.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.5118.81142.4759.218.7
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.23.383.18-10.87-6.4-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.08158.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.608.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.5-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.5-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.6-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Genus Prime Infra has gained 62.22% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Genus Prime Infra has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Genus Prime Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Genus Prime Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.0931.38
1029.4230.58
2029.6930.3
5030.0129.8
10027.5328.4
20025.0926.82

Source: Dion Global

Genus Prime Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Genus Prime Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.70%, while DII stake increased to 2.19%, FII holding rose to 12.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Genus Prime Infra Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,58,3880.014.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Genus Prime Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTGenus Prime Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Cons
Jul 10, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTGenus Prime Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTGenus Prime Infra - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTGenus Prime Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 23, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTGenus Prime Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Genus Prime Infra

Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117UP2000PLC032010 and registration number is 032010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Simple Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Anu Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Udit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Genus Prime Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Genus Prime Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Prime Infra is ₹38.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Genus Prime Infra?

The Genus Prime Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Prime Infra?

The market cap of Genus Prime Infra is ₹298.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Genus Prime Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Prime Infra are ₹38.22 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Prime Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Prime Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Prime Infra is ₹36.53 and 52-week low of Genus Prime Infra is ₹16.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Genus Prime Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Genus Prime Infra has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 22.19% for the past month, 35.05% over 3 months, 62.22% over 1 year, 42.96% across 3 years, and 42.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genus Prime Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Prime Infra are 64.98 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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