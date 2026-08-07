Here's the live share price of Genus Prime Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.7
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.6
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.8
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.5
|118.81
|142.47
|59.2
|18.7
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.2
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.4
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.6
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.5
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.5
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.6
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Genus Prime Infra has gained 62.22% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Genus Prime Infra has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.09
|31.38
|10
|29.42
|30.58
|20
|29.69
|30.3
|50
|30.01
|29.8
|100
|27.53
|28.4
|200
|25.09
|26.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Genus Prime Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.70%, while DII stake increased to 2.19%, FII holding rose to 12.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,58,388
|0.01
|4.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Genus Prime Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Cons
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Genus Prime Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Genus Prime Infra - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Genus Prime Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Genus Prime Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Genus Prime Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117UP2000PLC032010 and registration number is 032010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Prime Infra is ₹38.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genus Prime Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Genus Prime Infra is ₹298.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Prime Infra are ₹38.22 and ₹38.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Prime Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Prime Infra is ₹36.53 and 52-week low of Genus Prime Infra is ₹16.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genus Prime Infra has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 22.19% for the past month, 35.05% over 3 months, 62.22% over 1 year, 42.96% across 3 years, and 42.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Prime Infra are 64.98 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global