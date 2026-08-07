What is the share price of Genus Prime Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genus Prime Infra is ₹38.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Genus Prime Infra? The Genus Prime Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Prime Infra? The market cap of Genus Prime Infra is ₹298.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Genus Prime Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Genus Prime Infra are ₹38.22 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genus Prime Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genus Prime Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genus Prime Infra is ₹36.53 and 52-week low of Genus Prime Infra is ₹16.30 as on .

How has the Genus Prime Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Genus Prime Infra has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 22.19% for the past month, 35.05% over 3 months, 62.22% over 1 year, 42.96% across 3 years, and 42.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genus Prime Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genus Prime Infra are 64.98 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global