Here's the live share price of GHV Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GHV Infra Projects has gained 151.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 686.11%.
GHV Infra Projects’s current P/E of 64.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GHV Infra Projects
|-0.15
|44.22
|3.81
|19.55
|670.74
|342.78
|151.36
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.38
|-7.63
|-11.45
|-28.20
|-7.70
|-2.85
|-11.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.40
|-7.99
|-7.24
|-11.03
|-3.65
|28.41
|-8.43
|Ceigall India
|-4.55
|0.22
|15.43
|8.25
|7.08
|-10.91
|-6.70
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-4.29
|-11.55
|-9.64
|-23.45
|-7.75
|-2.65
|-1.60
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.79
|-10.54
|-8.28
|-21.16
|-19.95
|25.66
|21.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.72
|-26.37
|-35.32
|-54.64
|-31.08
|-10.52
|32.71
|Indiqube Spaces
|-3.55
|-2.63
|-17.68
|-27.92
|-21.98
|-7.94
|-4.84
|GE Power India
|-4.08
|40.02
|32.02
|24.64
|96.20
|57.16
|9.76
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-7.11
|-25.92
|-44.60
|-50.84
|-56.03
|-12.21
|-7.52
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-2.87
|26.23
|61.15
|68.92
|321.96
|74.80
|58.65
|Goel Construction Company
|-2.35
|-4.46
|-7.28
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-3.10
|-1.87
|Mizzen Ventures
|4.29
|59.84
|66.15
|-28.89
|29.99
|175.59
|83.72
|Highway Infrastructure
|-6.76
|1.61
|-18.59
|-43.76
|-56.85
|-24.44
|-15.47
|Dev Accelerator
|-0.71
|10.56
|-1.48
|-34.74
|-34.74
|-13.26
|-8.18
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.07
|11.77
|4.51
|-5.07
|29.72
|4.05
|15.14
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|7.00
|20.35
|12.91
|-23.18
|9.13
|33.27
|31.60
|Ekansh Concepts
|-8.33
|-6.63
|-18.63
|-32.35
|58.91
|45.16
|41.42
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-9.83
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-6.70
|-30.51
|33.35
|18.93
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-6.33
|3.10
|-26.71
|-32.08
|-38.11
|8.38
|4.95
Over the last one year, GHV Infra Projects has gained 670.74% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, GHV Infra Projects has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|334.82
|339.24
|10
|327.19
|326.18
|20
|283.29
|303.99
|50
|273.74
|287.41
|100
|295.88
|283.1
|200
|269.55
|244.34
In the latest quarter, GHV Infra Projects saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
|GHV Infra Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
|GHV Infra Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:57 AM IST
|GHV Infra Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:23 AM IST
|GHV Infra Projects - Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:17 AM IST
|GHV Infra Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, February 13, 2026
GHV Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L43900KA1976PLC173212 and registration number is 173212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHV Infra Projects is ₹327.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GHV Infra Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GHV Infra Projects is ₹2,357.57 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GHV Infra Projects are ₹347.00 and ₹327.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHV Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHV Infra Projects is ₹368.50 and 52-week low of GHV Infra Projects is ₹42.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GHV Infra Projects has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 37.01% for the past month, 5.87% over 3 months, 686.11% over 1 year, 342.78% across 3 years, and 151.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GHV Infra Projects are 64.77 and 22.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.