GHV Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

GHV INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of GHV Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹327.10 Closed
-5.00₹ -17.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GHV Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹327.10₹347.00
₹327.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.44₹368.50
₹327.10
Open Price
₹327.10
Prev. Close
₹344.30
Volume
15,946

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GHV Infra Projects has gained 151.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 686.11%.

GHV Infra Projects’s current P/E of 64.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GHV Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GHV Infra Projects		-0.1544.223.8119.55670.74342.78151.36
G R Infraprojects		-6.38-7.63-11.45-28.20-7.70-2.85-11.97
Dilip Buildcon		-5.40-7.99-7.24-11.03-3.6528.41-8.43
Ceigall India		-4.550.2215.438.257.08-10.91-6.70
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-4.29-11.55-9.64-23.45-7.75-2.65-1.60
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.79-10.54-8.28-21.16-19.9525.6621.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.72-26.37-35.32-54.64-31.08-10.5232.71
Indiqube Spaces		-3.55-2.63-17.68-27.92-21.98-7.94-4.84
GE Power India		-4.0840.0232.0224.6496.2057.169.76
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-7.11-25.92-44.60-50.84-56.03-12.21-7.52
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-2.8726.2361.1568.92321.9674.8058.65
Goel Construction Company		-2.35-4.46-7.28-9.01-9.01-3.10-1.87
Mizzen Ventures		4.2959.8466.15-28.8929.99175.5983.72
Highway Infrastructure		-6.761.61-18.59-43.76-56.85-24.44-15.47
Dev Accelerator		-0.7110.56-1.48-34.74-34.74-13.26-8.18
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0711.774.51-5.0729.724.0515.14
A2Z Infra Engineering		7.0020.3512.91-23.189.1333.2731.60
Ekansh Concepts		-8.33-6.63-18.63-32.3558.9145.1641.42
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-9.83-0.65-0.51-6.70-30.5133.3518.93
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-6.333.10-26.71-32.08-38.118.384.95

Over the last one year, GHV Infra Projects has gained 670.74% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, GHV Infra Projects has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).

GHV Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GHV Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5334.82339.24
10327.19326.18
20283.29303.99
50273.74287.41
100295.88283.1
200269.55244.34

GHV Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GHV Infra Projects saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GHV Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:51 PM ISTGHV Infra Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 20, 2026, 12:18 AM ISTGHV Infra Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 14, 2026, 1:57 AM ISTGHV Infra Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 1:23 AM ISTGHV Infra Projects - Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 1:17 AM ISTGHV Infra Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, February 13, 2026

About GHV Infra Projects

GHV Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L43900KA1976PLC173212 and registration number is 173212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Hans
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Reby Thomas Elsan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samrathdan Zula
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Akshay Chhajer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivrudrappa Anandappa Hanjage
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on GHV Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of GHV Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHV Infra Projects is ₹327.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GHV Infra Projects?

The GHV Infra Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GHV Infra Projects?

The market cap of GHV Infra Projects is ₹2,357.57 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GHV Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GHV Infra Projects are ₹347.00 and ₹327.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GHV Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHV Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHV Infra Projects is ₹368.50 and 52-week low of GHV Infra Projects is ₹42.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GHV Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The GHV Infra Projects has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 37.01% for the past month, 5.87% over 3 months, 686.11% over 1 year, 342.78% across 3 years, and 151.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GHV Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GHV Infra Projects are 64.77 and 22.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GHV Infra Projects News

