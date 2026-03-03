Facebook Pixel Code
Dev Accelerator Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEV ACCELERATOR

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Dev Accelerator along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.00 Closed
-3.23₹ -1.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dev Accelerator Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹42.20
₹42.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.00₹64.36
₹42.00
Open Price
₹41.90
Prev. Close
₹43.40
Volume
36,070

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dev Accelerator has declined 8.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.74%.

Dev Accelerator’s current P/E of 126.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dev Accelerator Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dev Accelerator		-0.7110.56-1.48-34.74-34.74-13.26-8.18
G R Infraprojects		-6.38-7.63-11.45-28.20-7.70-2.85-11.97
Dilip Buildcon		-5.40-7.99-7.24-11.03-3.6528.41-8.43
Ceigall India		-4.550.2215.438.257.08-10.91-6.70
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-4.29-11.55-9.64-23.45-7.75-2.65-1.60
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.79-10.54-8.28-21.16-19.9525.6621.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.72-26.37-35.32-54.64-31.08-10.5232.71
Indiqube Spaces		-3.55-2.63-17.68-27.92-21.98-7.94-4.84
GE Power India		-4.0840.0232.0224.6496.2057.169.76
GHV Infra Projects		-0.1544.223.8119.55670.74342.78151.36
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-7.11-25.92-44.60-50.84-56.03-12.21-7.52
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-2.8726.2361.1568.92321.9674.8058.65
Goel Construction Company		-2.35-4.46-7.28-9.01-9.01-3.10-1.87
Mizzen Ventures		4.2959.8466.15-28.8929.99175.5983.72
Highway Infrastructure		-6.761.61-18.59-43.76-56.85-24.44-15.47
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0711.774.51-5.0729.724.0515.14
A2Z Infra Engineering		7.0020.3512.91-23.189.1333.2731.60
Ekansh Concepts		-8.33-6.63-18.63-32.3558.9145.1641.42
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-9.83-0.65-0.51-6.70-30.5133.3518.93
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-6.333.10-26.71-32.08-38.118.384.95

Over the last one year, Dev Accelerator has declined 34.74% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Dev Accelerator has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).

Dev Accelerator Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dev Accelerator Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.8143.27
1041.9742.44
2040.7241.39
5040.0641.17
10042.3543.56
20024.530

Dev Accelerator Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dev Accelerator remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.56%, FII holding fell to 2.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dev Accelerator Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 6:21 AM ISTDev Accelerator - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTDev Accelerator - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Feb 12, 2026, 9:34 PM ISTDev Accelerator - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 11, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTDev Accelerator - Variation In Terms Of Issue Of Redeemable Preference Shares
Feb 10, 2026, 10:51 PM ISTDev Accelerator - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Dev Accelerator

Dev Accelerator Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2020PLC115984 and registration number is 115984. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Parth Naimeshbhai Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Umesh Satishkumar Uttamchandani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rushit Shardulkumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaimin Jagdishbhai Sha
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Yash Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gopi Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pathik Patwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anish Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dev Accelerator Share Price

What is the share price of Dev Accelerator?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Accelerator is ₹42.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dev Accelerator?

The Dev Accelerator is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dev Accelerator?

The market cap of Dev Accelerator is ₹378.79 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dev Accelerator?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dev Accelerator are ₹42.20 and ₹40.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dev Accelerator?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Accelerator stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Accelerator is ₹64.36 and 52-week low of Dev Accelerator is ₹34.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dev Accelerator performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dev Accelerator has shown returns of -3.23% over the past day, 13.82% for the past month, -6.87% over 3 months, -34.74% over 1 year, -13.26% across 3 years, and -8.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dev Accelerator?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dev Accelerator are 126.20 and 2.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

