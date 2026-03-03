Here's the live share price of Dev Accelerator along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dev Accelerator has declined 8.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.74%.
Dev Accelerator’s current P/E of 126.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dev Accelerator
|-0.71
|10.56
|-1.48
|-34.74
|-34.74
|-13.26
|-8.18
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.38
|-7.63
|-11.45
|-28.20
|-7.70
|-2.85
|-11.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.40
|-7.99
|-7.24
|-11.03
|-3.65
|28.41
|-8.43
|Ceigall India
|-4.55
|0.22
|15.43
|8.25
|7.08
|-10.91
|-6.70
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-4.29
|-11.55
|-9.64
|-23.45
|-7.75
|-2.65
|-1.60
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.79
|-10.54
|-8.28
|-21.16
|-19.95
|25.66
|21.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.72
|-26.37
|-35.32
|-54.64
|-31.08
|-10.52
|32.71
|Indiqube Spaces
|-3.55
|-2.63
|-17.68
|-27.92
|-21.98
|-7.94
|-4.84
|GE Power India
|-4.08
|40.02
|32.02
|24.64
|96.20
|57.16
|9.76
|GHV Infra Projects
|-0.15
|44.22
|3.81
|19.55
|670.74
|342.78
|151.36
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-7.11
|-25.92
|-44.60
|-50.84
|-56.03
|-12.21
|-7.52
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-2.87
|26.23
|61.15
|68.92
|321.96
|74.80
|58.65
|Goel Construction Company
|-2.35
|-4.46
|-7.28
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-3.10
|-1.87
|Mizzen Ventures
|4.29
|59.84
|66.15
|-28.89
|29.99
|175.59
|83.72
|Highway Infrastructure
|-6.76
|1.61
|-18.59
|-43.76
|-56.85
|-24.44
|-15.47
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.07
|11.77
|4.51
|-5.07
|29.72
|4.05
|15.14
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|7.00
|20.35
|12.91
|-23.18
|9.13
|33.27
|31.60
|Ekansh Concepts
|-8.33
|-6.63
|-18.63
|-32.35
|58.91
|45.16
|41.42
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-9.83
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-6.70
|-30.51
|33.35
|18.93
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-6.33
|3.10
|-26.71
|-32.08
|-38.11
|8.38
|4.95
Over the last one year, Dev Accelerator has declined 34.74% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Dev Accelerator has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.81
|43.27
|10
|41.97
|42.44
|20
|40.72
|41.39
|50
|40.06
|41.17
|100
|42.35
|43.56
|200
|24.53
|0
In the latest quarter, Dev Accelerator remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.56%, FII holding fell to 2.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:21 AM IST
|Dev Accelerator - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
|Dev Accelerator - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:34 PM IST
|Dev Accelerator - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|Dev Accelerator - Variation In Terms Of Issue Of Redeemable Preference Shares
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
|Dev Accelerator - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Dev Accelerator Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2020PLC115984 and registration number is 115984. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Accelerator is ₹42.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dev Accelerator is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dev Accelerator is ₹378.79 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dev Accelerator are ₹42.20 and ₹40.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Accelerator stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Accelerator is ₹64.36 and 52-week low of Dev Accelerator is ₹34.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dev Accelerator has shown returns of -3.23% over the past day, 13.82% for the past month, -6.87% over 3 months, -34.74% over 1 year, -13.26% across 3 years, and -8.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dev Accelerator are 126.20 and 2.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.