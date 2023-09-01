Follow Us

GE Power India Ltd. Share Price

GE POWER INDIA LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹174.90 Closed
4.958.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
GE Power India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.20₹178.00
₹174.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.55₹197.70
₹174.90
Open Price
₹167.00
Prev. Close
₹166.65
Volume
11,03,172

GE Power India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1175.8
  • R2179.3
  • R3184.1
  • Pivot
    171
  • S1167.5
  • S2162.7
  • S3159.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5145.78164.95
  • 10145.99165.48
  • 20146.74166.67
  • 50148.16162.71
  • 100142.56153.98
  • 200164.59149.81

GE Power India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

GE Power India Ltd. Share Holdings

GE Power India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund21,00,0000.1834.03
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund7,68,9640.512.46

GE Power India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GE Power India Ltd.

GE Power India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1992PLC068379 and registration number is 068379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2620.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Shrikrishna Palashikar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Prashant Chiranjive Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arun Kannan Thiagarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Uddesh Kumar Kohli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shukla Wassan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GE Power India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GE Power India Ltd.?

The market cap of GE Power India Ltd. is ₹1,175.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GE Power India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GE Power India Ltd. is -2.26 and PB ratio of GE Power India Ltd. is 5.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GE Power India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE Power India Ltd. is ₹174.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GE Power India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE Power India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE Power India Ltd. is ₹197.70 and 52-week low of GE Power India Ltd. is ₹97.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

