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GE Power India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GE POWER INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GE Power India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹763.55 Closed
5.00₹ 36.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GE Power India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹727.30₹763.55
₹763.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.75₹1,084.00
₹763.55
Open Price
₹727.30
Prev. Close
₹727.20
Volume
19,975

Source: Dion Global

GE Power India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GE Power India has gained 142.47% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, GE Power India has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

GE Power India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GE Power India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5743.27749.4
10768.67761.13
20798.79789.6
50868.79797.89
100695.61718.95
200519.28595.73

Source: Dion Global

GE Power India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GE Power India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.05%, FII holding fell to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GE Power India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,03,9280.713.99

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GE Power India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTGE Power India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTGE Power India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 21, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTGE Power India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Jul 18, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTGE Power India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 18, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTGE Power India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About GE Power India

GE Power India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1992PLC068379 and registration number is 068379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1269.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Craig Martin Richards
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Puneet Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrikar Thakur
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shukla Wassan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Nanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GE Power India Share Price

What is the share price of GE Power India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE Power India is ₹763.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GE Power India?

The GE Power India is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GE Power India?

The market cap of GE Power India is ₹5,133.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GE Power India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GE Power India are ₹763.55 and ₹727.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GE Power India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE Power India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE Power India is ₹1,084.00 and 52-week low of GE Power India is ₹270.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GE Power India performed historically in terms of returns?

The GE Power India has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -13.56% for the past month, 14.5% over 3 months, 142.47% over 1 year, 59.2% across 3 years, and 18.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GE Power India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GE Power India are 20.32 and 8.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GE Power India News

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