Here's the live share price of GE Power India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GE Power India has gained 142.47% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, GE Power India has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|743.27
|749.4
|10
|768.67
|761.13
|20
|798.79
|789.6
|50
|868.79
|797.89
|100
|695.61
|718.95
|200
|519.28
|595.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GE Power India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.05%, FII holding fell to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,03,928
|0.71
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|GE Power India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|GE Power India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|GE Power India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|GE Power India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|GE Power India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
GE Power India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1992PLC068379 and registration number is 068379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1269.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE Power India is ₹763.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GE Power India is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GE Power India is ₹5,133.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GE Power India are ₹763.55 and ₹727.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE Power India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE Power India is ₹1,084.00 and 52-week low of GE Power India is ₹270.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GE Power India has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -13.56% for the past month, 14.5% over 3 months, 142.47% over 1 year, 59.2% across 3 years, and 18.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GE Power India are 20.32 and 8.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global