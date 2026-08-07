What is the share price of GE Power India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE Power India is ₹763.55 as on .

What kind of stock is GE Power India? The GE Power India is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GE Power India? The market cap of GE Power India is ₹5,133.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GE Power India? Today’s highest and lowest price of GE Power India are ₹763.55 and ₹727.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GE Power India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE Power India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE Power India is ₹1,084.00 and 52-week low of GE Power India is ₹270.75 as on .

How has the GE Power India performed historically in terms of returns? The GE Power India has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -13.56% for the past month, 14.5% over 3 months, 142.47% over 1 year, 59.2% across 3 years, and 18.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GE Power India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GE Power India are 20.32 and 8.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global