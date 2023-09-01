Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|0.37
|3.05
|10.88
|-8.47
|-42.61
|-87.74
|-28.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|21,00,000
|0.18
|34.03
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|7,68,964
|0.5
|12.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GE Power India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1992PLC068379 and registration number is 068379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2620.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GE Power India Ltd. is ₹1,175.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GE Power India Ltd. is -2.26 and PB ratio of GE Power India Ltd. is 5.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE Power India Ltd. is ₹174.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE Power India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE Power India Ltd. is ₹197.70 and 52-week low of GE Power India Ltd. is ₹97.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.