MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2010PLC200005 and registration number is 200005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is ₹194.17 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is 19.05 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is ₹78.10 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Aug 24, 2023.