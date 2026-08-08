Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUYOG GURBAXANI FUNICULAR ROPEWAYS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.00 Closed
-2.06₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.00₹100.00
₹95.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.01₹146.90
₹95.00
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹97.00
Volume
3,750

Source: Dion Global

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways has declined 23.39% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.1100.34
1099.74100
2097.7498.91
5099.09100.24
100106104.59
200111.85112.83

Source: Dion Global

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTSuyog Gurbaxani Funi - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Aug 04, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTSuyog Gurbaxani Funi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTSuyog Gurbaxani Funi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 11, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTSuyog Gurbaxani Funi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTSuyog Gurbaxani Funi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2010PLC200005 and registration number is 200005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Dwarkadas Gurbaxani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivshankar Gurushantappa Lature
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Dwarkadas Gurbaxani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suyash Shivshankar Lature
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aditya Rajkumar Gurbaxani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hrishikesh Deodatta Marathe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramlal Kisan Sarote
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Suyog Shelar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandan Kumar Basu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Share Price

What is the share price of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹95.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways?

The Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways?

The market cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹236.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways are ₹100.00 and ₹95.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹146.90 and 52-week low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹84.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 3.26% for the past month, -19.49% over 3 months, -23.39% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 16.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways are 39.72 and 5.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways News

More Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways News
Market Pulse