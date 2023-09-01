Follow Us

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUYOG GURBAXANI FUNICULAR ROPEWAYS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹78.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.10₹78.10
₹78.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹92.00
₹78.10
Open Price
₹78.10
Prev. Close
₹78.10
Volume
0

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R178.1
  • R278.1
  • R378.1
  • Pivot
    78.1
  • S178.1
  • S278.1
  • S378.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.0581.6
  • 1046.5279.14
  • 2048.7172.78
  • 5047.0562.11
  • 10036.0755.67
  • 20018.040

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99
1.407.769.260.36-21.37182.0512.70

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. Share Holdings

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd.

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2010PLC200005 and registration number is 200005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Gurbaxani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ramlal Sarote
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Shelar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Gurbaxani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shivshankar Lature
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hrishikesh Marathe
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya R Gurbaxani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suyash Lature
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd.?

The market cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is ₹194.17 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is 19.05 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is ₹78.10 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Aug 24, 2023.

