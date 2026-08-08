What is the share price of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹95.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways? The Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways? The market cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹236.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways are ₹100.00 and ₹95.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹146.90 and 52-week low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹84.01 as on .

How has the Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways performed historically in terms of returns? The Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 3.26% for the past month, -19.49% over 3 months, -23.39% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 16.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways are 39.72 and 5.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global