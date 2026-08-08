Here's the live share price of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways has declined 23.39% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.1
|100.34
|10
|99.74
|100
|20
|97.74
|98.91
|50
|99.09
|100.24
|100
|106
|104.59
|200
|111.85
|112.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funi - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2010PLC200005 and registration number is 200005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹95.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹236.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways are ₹100.00 and ₹95.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹146.90 and 52-week low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways is ₹84.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 3.26% for the past month, -19.49% over 3 months, -23.39% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 16.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways are 39.72 and 5.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global