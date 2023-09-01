Follow Us

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. Share Price

A2Z INFRA ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.90₹11.90
₹11.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.10₹13.45
₹11.90
Open Price
₹11.90
Prev. Close
₹11.90
Volume
0

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.9
  • R211.9
  • R311.9
  • Pivot
    11.9
  • S111.9
  • S211.9
  • S311.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.4111.05
  • 1010.6110.26
  • 2010.579.23
  • 5011.658.16
  • 10011.547.86
  • 20011.518.21

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.9872.4647.8365.28-2.86150.53-41.09
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd.

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR2002PLC034805 and registration number is 034805. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of plumbing for water, gas and sanitation equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 176.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surender Kumar Tuteja
    Non Exe.Ind.Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arun Gaur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Dipali Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Atima Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Tiwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹209.58 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is -2.34 and PB ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is 12.65 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹11.90 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹13.45 and 52-week low of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on Aug 30, 2023.

