Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.98
|72.46
|47.83
|65.28
|-2.86
|150.53
|-41.09
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR2002PLC034805 and registration number is 034805. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of plumbing for water, gas and sanitation equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 176.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹209.58 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is -2.34 and PB ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is 12.65 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹11.90 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹13.45 and 52-week low of A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on Aug 30, 2023.