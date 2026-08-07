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A2Z Infra Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

A2Z INFRA ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of A2Z Infra Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.87 Closed
0.48₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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A2Z Infra Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.37₹17.39
₹16.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.60₹22.60
₹16.87
Open Price
₹16.37
Prev. Close
₹16.79
Volume
54,060

Source: Dion Global

A2Z Infra Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, A2Z Infra Engineering has declined 12.18% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, A2Z Infra Engineering has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

A2Z Infra Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

A2Z Infra Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.5716.1
1013.5315.11
2013.4514.37
5013.9514.29
10015.1314.76
20015.4215.49

Source: Dion Global

A2Z Infra Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, A2Z Infra Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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A2Z Infra Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTA2Z Infra Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Re
Aug 04, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTA2Z Infra Engg. - Clarification On Price Movement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTA2Z Infra Engg. - Clarification sought from A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
Jul 15, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTA2Z Infra Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTA2Z Infra Engg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Duly Held On Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About A2Z Infra Engineering

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR2002PLC034805 and registration number is 034805. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection of non-hazardous waste. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 176.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Atima Khanna
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Amit Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arun Gaur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Dipali Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manoj Tiwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ritu Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parmatma Singh Rathor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on A2Z Infra Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of A2Z Infra Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹16.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is A2Z Infra Engineering?

The A2Z Infra Engineering is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of A2Z Infra Engineering?

The market cap of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹299.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of A2Z Infra Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of A2Z Infra Engineering are ₹17.39 and ₹16.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A2Z Infra Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A2Z Infra Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the A2Z Infra Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The A2Z Infra Engineering has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 23.77% for the past month, 2.24% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, 35.37% across 3 years, and 28.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering are 68.58 and 6.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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