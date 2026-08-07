Here's the live share price of A2Z Infra Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, A2Z Infra Engineering has declined 12.18% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, A2Z Infra Engineering has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.57
|16.1
|10
|13.53
|15.11
|20
|13.45
|14.37
|50
|13.95
|14.29
|100
|15.13
|14.76
|200
|15.42
|15.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, A2Z Infra Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|A2Z Infra Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Re
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|A2Z Infra Engg. - Clarification On Price Movement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|A2Z Infra Engg. - Clarification sought from A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|A2Z Infra Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|A2Z Infra Engg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Duly Held On Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Source: Dion Global
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR2002PLC034805 and registration number is 034805. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection of non-hazardous waste. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 176.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹16.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The A2Z Infra Engineering is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹299.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of A2Z Infra Engineering are ₹17.39 and ₹16.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A2Z Infra Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The A2Z Infra Engineering has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 23.77% for the past month, 2.24% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, 35.37% across 3 years, and 28.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering are 68.58 and 6.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global