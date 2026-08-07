What is the share price of A2Z Infra Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹16.87 as on .

What kind of stock is A2Z Infra Engineering? The A2Z Infra Engineering is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of A2Z Infra Engineering? The market cap of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹299.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of A2Z Infra Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of A2Z Infra Engineering are ₹17.39 and ₹16.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A2Z Infra Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A2Z Infra Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of A2Z Infra Engineering is ₹11.60 as on .

How has the A2Z Infra Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The A2Z Infra Engineering has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 23.77% for the past month, 2.24% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, 35.37% across 3 years, and 28.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A2Z Infra Engineering are 68.58 and 6.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global