Here's the live share price of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) has declined 15.09% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.5
|108.2
|10
|107.22
|108.12
|20
|109.63
|108.82
|50
|107.98
|109.18
|100
|108.02
|111.22
|200
|120.32
|120.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.82%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:14 AM IST IST
|Power and Instrument - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Power and Instrument - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 31, 2026, 05:20 AM IST IST
|Power and Instrument - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 05:08 AM IST IST
|Power and Instrument - Results Of The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 05:01 AM IST IST
|Power and Instrument - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30-05-2026
Source: Dion Global
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201GJ1983PLC006456 and registration number is 006456. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹112.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹237.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) are ₹113.50 and ₹105.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹189.40 and 52-week low of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹89.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, -0.75% for the past month, -4.48% over 3 months, -15.09% over 1 year, 39.45% across 3 years, and 5.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) are 16.60 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global