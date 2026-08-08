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Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Share Price

NSE
BSE

POWER AND INSTRUMENTATION (GUJARAT)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.00 Closed
5.66₹ 6.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.00₹113.50
₹112.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.00₹189.40
₹112.00
Open Price
₹106.00
Prev. Close
₹106.00
Volume
16,052

Source: Dion Global

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) has declined 15.09% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.5108.2
10107.22108.12
20109.63108.82
50107.98109.18
100108.02111.22
200120.32120.5

Source: Dion Global

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.82%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:14 AM IST ISTPower and Instrument - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTPower and Instrument - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 31, 2026, 05:20 AM IST ISTPower and Instrument - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 31, 2026, 05:08 AM IST ISTPower and Instrument - Results Of The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 31, 2026, 05:01 AM IST ISTPower and Instrument - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30-05-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201GJ1983PLC006456 and registration number is 006456. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sumeet Dileep Agnihotri
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Padmavati Padmanabhan Pillai
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Pillai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manav Rastogi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Share Price

What is the share price of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹112.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)?

The Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)?

The market cap of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹237.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) are ₹113.50 and ₹105.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹189.40 and 52-week low of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹89.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, -0.75% for the past month, -4.48% over 3 months, -15.09% over 1 year, 39.45% across 3 years, and 5.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) are 16.60 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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