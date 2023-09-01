Follow Us

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POWER AND INSTRUMENTATION (GUJARAT) LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹38.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹38.60
₹38.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.35₹93.45
₹38.00
Open Price
₹38.60
Prev. Close
₹38.00
Volume
2,796

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.4
  • R238.8
  • R339
  • Pivot
    38.2
  • S137.8
  • S237.6
  • S337.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.7837.76
  • 1041.2737.9
  • 2041.6738.7
  • 5043.4643.63
  • 10046.8449.68
  • 20054.0552.28

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. Share Holdings

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201GJ1983PLC006456 and registration number is 006456. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sumeet Dileep Agnihotri
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sriram Padmanabhan Nair
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Padmavati Padmanabhan Pillai
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Pillai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manav Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rucha Balmukund Daga
    Independent Director

FAQs on Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The market cap of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹48.01 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is 1.06 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹93.45 and 52-week low of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹36.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

