What is the share price of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹112.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)? The Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)? The market cap of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹237.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) are ₹113.50 and ₹105.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹189.40 and 52-week low of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) is ₹89.00 as on .

How has the Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) performed historically in terms of returns? The Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) has shown returns of 5.66% over the past day, -0.75% for the past month, -4.48% over 3 months, -15.09% over 1 year, 39.45% across 3 years, and 5.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) are 16.60 and 1.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global