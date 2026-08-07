What is the share price of Ekansh Concepts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekansh Concepts is ₹236.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Ekansh Concepts? The Ekansh Concepts is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ekansh Concepts? The market cap of Ekansh Concepts is ₹358.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ekansh Concepts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekansh Concepts are ₹236.85 and ₹229.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekansh Concepts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekansh Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekansh Concepts is ₹284.55 and 52-week low of Ekansh Concepts is ₹142.85 as on .

How has the Ekansh Concepts performed historically in terms of returns? The Ekansh Concepts has shown returns of 1.94% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -1.48% over 3 months, -9.96% over 1 year, 46.69% across 3 years, and 48.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ekansh Concepts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekansh Concepts are -117.73 and 7.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global