What is the Market Cap of Ekansh Concepts Ltd.? The market cap of Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is ₹95.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ekansh Concepts Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is 12.69 and PB ratio of Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is 2.63 as on .

What is the share price of Ekansh Concepts Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on .