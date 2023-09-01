Follow Us

Ekansh Concepts Ltd. Share Price

EKANSH CONCEPTS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.00 Closed
0.530.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Ekansh Concepts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹68.96
₹63.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.80₹95.00
₹63.00
Open Price
₹68.96
Prev. Close
₹62.67
Volume
4,313

Ekansh Concepts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.31
  • R271.61
  • R374.27
  • Pivot
    64.65
  • S160.35
  • S257.69
  • S353.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.5463.65
  • 1037.7865.6
  • 2034.5168.27
  • 5030.1272.01
  • 10027.6571.57
  • 20028.3764.97

Ekansh Concepts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99
1.407.769.260.36-21.37182.0512.70

Ekansh Concepts Ltd. Share Holdings

Ekansh Concepts Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ekansh Concepts Ltd.

Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1992PLC070070 and registration number is 070070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Kulhari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mushtaq Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Ranjan Nayak
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sundarlal Sanwarmal Bagaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ekta Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijendra Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ekansh Concepts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ekansh Concepts Ltd.?

The market cap of Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is ₹95.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ekansh Concepts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is 12.69 and PB ratio of Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is 2.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ekansh Concepts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekansh Concepts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekansh Concepts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is ₹21.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

