Here's the live share price of Ekansh Concepts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ekansh Concepts has declined 9.96% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Ekansh Concepts has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|233.12
|233.47
|10
|232.79
|233.54
|20
|235.47
|233.41
|50
|228.31
|228.97
|100
|213.16
|221.7
|200
|211.69
|213.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ekansh Concepts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 12.83%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:19 PM IST IST
|Ekansh Concepts - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026
|Jul 04, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|Ekansh Concepts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Ekansh Concepts - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Ekansh Concepts - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Ekansh Concepts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On June 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1992PLC070070 and registration number is 070070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekansh Concepts is ₹236.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ekansh Concepts is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ekansh Concepts is ₹358.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekansh Concepts are ₹236.85 and ₹229.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekansh Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekansh Concepts is ₹284.55 and 52-week low of Ekansh Concepts is ₹142.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ekansh Concepts has shown returns of 1.94% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -1.48% over 3 months, -9.96% over 1 year, 46.69% across 3 years, and 48.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekansh Concepts are -117.73 and 7.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global