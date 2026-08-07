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Ekansh Concepts Share Price

NSE
BSE

EKANSH CONCEPTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Ekansh Concepts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹236.75 Closed
1.94₹ 4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ekansh Concepts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹229.05₹236.85
₹236.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.85₹284.55
₹236.75
Open Price
₹236.85
Prev. Close
₹232.25
Volume
2,916

Source: Dion Global

Ekansh Concepts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ekansh Concepts has declined 9.96% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Ekansh Concepts has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Ekansh Concepts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ekansh Concepts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5233.12233.47
10232.79233.54
20235.47233.41
50228.31228.97
100213.16221.7
200211.69213.8

Source: Dion Global

Ekansh Concepts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ekansh Concepts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 12.83%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ekansh Concepts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:19 PM IST ISTEkansh Concepts - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Jul 04, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTEkansh Concepts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTEkansh Concepts - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jun 29, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTEkansh Concepts - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jun 29, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTEkansh Concepts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On June 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ekansh Concepts

Ekansh Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1992PLC070070 and registration number is 070070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Shyamsunder Mandawewala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Heeralal Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pinki Kedia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sundarlal Sanwarmal Bagaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ekta Ankush Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shivratan Krishnakumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ekansh Concepts Share Price

What is the share price of Ekansh Concepts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ekansh Concepts is ₹236.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ekansh Concepts?

The Ekansh Concepts is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ekansh Concepts?

The market cap of Ekansh Concepts is ₹358.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ekansh Concepts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ekansh Concepts are ₹236.85 and ₹229.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ekansh Concepts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ekansh Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ekansh Concepts is ₹284.55 and 52-week low of Ekansh Concepts is ₹142.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ekansh Concepts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ekansh Concepts has shown returns of 1.94% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -1.48% over 3 months, -9.96% over 1 year, 46.69% across 3 years, and 48.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ekansh Concepts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ekansh Concepts are -117.73 and 7.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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