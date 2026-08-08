What is the share price of Orbit Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orbit Exports is ₹254.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Orbit Exports? The Orbit Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orbit Exports? The market cap of Orbit Exports is ₹674.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orbit Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orbit Exports are ₹256.00 and ₹242.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orbit Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orbit Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orbit Exports is ₹266.90 and 52-week low of Orbit Exports is ₹134.95 as on .

How has the Orbit Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Orbit Exports has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, 11.77% for the past month, 50.56% over 3 months, 27.32% over 1 year, 12.23% across 3 years, and 23.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orbit Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orbit Exports are 20.69 and 2.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global