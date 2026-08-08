Here's the live share price of Orbit Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orbit Exports has gained 27.32% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Orbit Exports has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|243.43
|245.63
|10
|238.64
|242.55
|20
|234.69
|237.1
|50
|215.91
|220.49
|100
|187.76
|204.67
|200
|191.23
|195.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orbit Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Orbit Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Post Buyback Public Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Orbit Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quar
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Orbit Exports - Submission Of Corrigendum To The Letter Of Offer For Buyback Of Equity Shares Of The Orbit Exports Limited
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Orbit Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Orbit Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Orbit Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1983PLC030872 and registration number is 030872. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of silk and silk mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orbit Exports is ₹254.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orbit Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orbit Exports is ₹674.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orbit Exports are ₹256.00 and ₹242.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orbit Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orbit Exports is ₹266.90 and 52-week low of Orbit Exports is ₹134.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orbit Exports has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, 11.77% for the past month, 50.56% over 3 months, 27.32% over 1 year, 12.23% across 3 years, and 23.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orbit Exports are 20.69 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global