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Orbit Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORBIT EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Orbit Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹254.45 Closed
1.78₹ 4.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orbit Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹242.55₹256.00
₹254.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹134.95₹266.90
₹254.45
Open Price
₹256.00
Prev. Close
₹250.00
Volume
255

Source: Dion Global

Orbit Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orbit Exports has gained 27.32% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Orbit Exports has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Orbit Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orbit Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5243.43245.63
10238.64242.55
20234.69237.1
50215.91220.49
100187.76204.67
200191.23195.3

Source: Dion Global

Orbit Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orbit Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orbit Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTOrbit Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Post Buyback Public Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTOrbit Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quar
Jul 20, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTOrbit Exports - Submission Of Corrigendum To The Letter Of Offer For Buyback Of Equity Shares Of The Orbit Exports Limited
Jul 17, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTOrbit Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares
Jul 10, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTOrbit Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Orbit Exports

Orbit Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1983PLC030872 and registration number is 030872. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of silk and silk mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Seth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anisha Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Varun Daga
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chetan Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Buch
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chetna Malaviya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Birendranath Bandyopadhyay
    Executive Director

FAQs on Orbit Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Orbit Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orbit Exports is ₹254.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orbit Exports?

The Orbit Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orbit Exports?

The market cap of Orbit Exports is ₹674.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orbit Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orbit Exports are ₹256.00 and ₹242.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orbit Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orbit Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orbit Exports is ₹266.90 and 52-week low of Orbit Exports is ₹134.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orbit Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orbit Exports has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, 11.77% for the past month, 50.56% over 3 months, 27.32% over 1 year, 12.23% across 3 years, and 23.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orbit Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orbit Exports are 20.69 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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