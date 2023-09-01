Follow Us

Orbit Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORBIT EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | NSE
₹176.35 Closed
00
As on Jun 30, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orbit Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.05₹182.40
₹176.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.05₹199.60
₹176.35
Open Price
₹181.20
Prev. Close
₹176.35
Volume
0

Orbit Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1180.82
  • R2185.28
  • R3188.17
  • Pivot
    177.93
  • S1173.47
  • S2170.58
  • S3166.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5165.38169.41
  • 10162.36172.11
  • 20159.11175.3
  • 50155.83175.53
  • 100133.31168.63
  • 200123.94158.34

Orbit Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.06-5.4717.1831.3617.88152.1123.58
13.0729.2243.6840.642.05-34.00357.47
-0.41-3.232.7215.656.22257.99-3.34
10.8511.4410.3815.2492.46273.26144.63
3.00-0.69-10.612.7548.68576.38209.83

Orbit Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Orbit Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of Shares
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orbit Exports Ltd.

Orbit Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1983PLC030872 and registration number is 030872. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of silk and silk mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Varun Daga
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Seth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anisha Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Buch
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chetna Malaviya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Orbit Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orbit Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Orbit Exports Ltd. is ₹476.40 Cr as on Jun 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orbit Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orbit Exports Ltd. is 15.1 and PB ratio of Orbit Exports Ltd. is 2.61 as on Jun 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Orbit Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orbit Exports Ltd. is ₹176.35 as on Jun 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orbit Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orbit Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orbit Exports Ltd. is ₹199.60 and 52-week low of Orbit Exports Ltd. is ₹114.05 as on Jun 30, 2023.

