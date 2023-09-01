Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.06
|-5.47
|17.18
|31.36
|17.88
|152.11
|23.58
|13.07
|29.22
|43.68
|40.64
|2.05
|-34.00
|357.47
|-0.41
|-3.23
|2.72
|15.65
|6.22
|257.99
|-3.34
|10.85
|11.44
|10.38
|15.24
|92.46
|273.26
|144.63
|3.00
|-0.69
|-10.61
|2.75
|48.68
|576.38
|209.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of Shares
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orbit Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1983PLC030872 and registration number is 030872. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of silk and silk mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orbit Exports Ltd. is ₹476.40 Cr as on Jun 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orbit Exports Ltd. is 15.1 and PB ratio of Orbit Exports Ltd. is 2.61 as on Jun 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orbit Exports Ltd. is ₹176.35 as on Jun 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orbit Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orbit Exports Ltd. is ₹199.60 and 52-week low of Orbit Exports Ltd. is ₹114.05 as on Jun 30, 2023.