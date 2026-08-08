Here's the live share price of Sanrhea Technical Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanrhea Technical Textiles has gained 0.57% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanrhea Technical Textiles has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|145.19
|144.44
|10
|141.93
|142.99
|20
|137.01
|139.91
|50
|134.26
|136.45
|100
|135.28
|135.72
|200
|136.93
|136.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanrhea Technical Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Sanrhea Technical - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Sanrhea Technical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Sanrhea Technical - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Sanrhea Technical - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026.
|May 18, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Sanrhea Technical - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results And To Recommend Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1983PLC006309 and registration number is 006309. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹142.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanrhea Technical Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹80.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanrhea Technical Textiles are ₹164.90 and ₹142.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanrhea Technical Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹179.40 and 52-week low of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹98.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanrhea Technical Textiles has shown returns of -4.08% over the past day, 10.31% for the past month, 11.17% over 3 months, 0.57% over 1 year, 25.43% across 3 years, and 32.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles are 14.25 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global