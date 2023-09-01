Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1983PLC006309 and registration number is 006309. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹34.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is 14.36 and PB ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹68.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹126.60 and 52-week low of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹49.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.