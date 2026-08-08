What is the share price of Sanrhea Technical Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹142.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanrhea Technical Textiles? The Sanrhea Technical Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanrhea Technical Textiles? The market cap of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹80.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanrhea Technical Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanrhea Technical Textiles are ₹164.90 and ₹142.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanrhea Technical Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanrhea Technical Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹179.40 and 52-week low of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹98.25 as on .

How has the Sanrhea Technical Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanrhea Technical Textiles has shown returns of -4.08% over the past day, 10.31% for the past month, 11.17% over 3 months, 0.57% over 1 year, 25.43% across 3 years, and 32.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles are 14.25 and 2.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global