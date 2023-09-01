Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.60 Closed
-0.9-0.62
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.60₹71.50
₹68.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.93₹126.60
₹68.60
Open Price
₹70.95
Prev. Close
₹69.22
Volume
397

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R170.53
  • R272.47
  • R373.43
  • Pivot
    69.57
  • S167.63
  • S266.67
  • S364.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5115.8567.67
  • 10116.7767.61
  • 20112.5668.84
  • 50108.1970.91
  • 100110.4372.15
  • 20097.4375.78

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd.

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1983PLC006309 and registration number is 006309. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Miten Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Ambani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biren Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendrasingh Hada
    Additional & Executive Director

FAQs on Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹34.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is 14.36 and PB ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹68.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹126.60 and 52-week low of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is ₹49.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data