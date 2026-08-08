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Sanrhea Technical Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sanrhea Technical Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.30 Closed
-4.08₹ -6.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanrhea Technical Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.25₹164.90
₹142.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.25₹179.40
₹142.30
Open Price
₹164.90
Prev. Close
₹148.35
Volume
528

Source: Dion Global

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanrhea Technical Textiles has gained 0.57% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanrhea Technical Textiles has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5145.19144.44
10141.93142.99
20137.01139.91
50134.26136.45
100135.28135.72
200136.93136.59

Source: Dion Global

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanrhea Technical Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanrhea Technical Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTSanrhea Technical - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 29, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTSanrhea Technical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTSanrhea Technical - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTSanrhea Technical - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026.
May 18, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTSanrhea Technical - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results And To Recommend Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Sanrhea Technical Textiles

Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1983PLC006309 and registration number is 006309. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendrasingh Hada
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Biren Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravishankar Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanrhea Technical Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Sanrhea Technical Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹142.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanrhea Technical Textiles?

The Sanrhea Technical Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanrhea Technical Textiles?

The market cap of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹80.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanrhea Technical Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanrhea Technical Textiles are ₹164.90 and ₹142.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanrhea Technical Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanrhea Technical Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹179.40 and 52-week low of Sanrhea Technical Textiles is ₹98.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanrhea Technical Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanrhea Technical Textiles has shown returns of -4.08% over the past day, 10.31% for the past month, 11.17% over 3 months, 0.57% over 1 year, 25.43% across 3 years, and 32.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textiles are 14.25 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sanrhea Technical Textiles News

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