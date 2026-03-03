Here's the live share price of Borana Weaves along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Borana Weaves has gained 8.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 48.57%.
Borana Weaves’s current P/E of 17.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Borana Weaves
|-5.08
|0.30
|33.22
|76.51
|48.63
|14.12
|8.25
|Alok Industries
|-5.14
|-13.99
|-16.28
|-24.80
|-7.06
|0.15
|-8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|-3.57
|-8.69
|-24.56
|-21.08
|-13.64
|3.09
|19.10
|Donear Industries
|-3.48
|-8.49
|-16.14
|-10.05
|-12.63
|-1.64
|19.51
|Orbit Exports
|-4.76
|-12.66
|-17.45
|-14.92
|7.05
|5.63
|19.63
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|-0.67
|1.98
|-0.58
|-11.66
|-14.02
|-0.13
|38.22
|Manomay Tex India
|-0.88
|-5.24
|-6.09
|25.53
|15.61
|19.64
|49.91
|BSL
|-4.33
|-7.90
|-23.95
|-28.63
|-21.63
|-9.45
|30.94
|Acknit Industries
|9.49
|5.76
|-2.33
|-6.85
|20.70
|25.25
|23.77
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-5.91
|4.91
|16.76
|16.62
|18.34
|31.20
|65.49
|E-Land Apparel
|1.84
|19.71
|34.70
|-24.18
|19.15
|37.72
|26.14
|Anirit Ventures
|-4.14
|3.04
|-7.34
|26.92
|-32.13
|100.31
|63.65
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|8.34
|3.81
|-2.39
|-17.25
|-5.80
|10.60
|22.82
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-5.14
|-8.68
|-6.78
|-10.87
|-6.39
|24.35
|35.43
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-14.23
|-13.58
|-36.50
|-27.23
|-24.71
|42.81
|28.64
|Ventura Textiles
|-17.27
|-18.31
|-19.59
|-31.28
|-51.10
|-2.23
|26.55
|Seasons Textiles
|5.88
|2.04
|-5.26
|-5.46
|9.09
|16.86
|25.46
|Gravity (India)
|-9.84
|30.96
|68.51
|141.20
|203.46
|56.70
|58.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|-5.10
|-16.22
|-40.76
|-5.05
|-7.06
|-8.27
|18.70
Over the last one year, Borana Weaves has gained 48.63% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-7.06%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Siyaram Silk Mills (-13.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Borana Weaves has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-8.95%) and LS Industries (6.09%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|401.69
|399.07
|10
|392.21
|394.48
|20
|386.54
|383.28
|50
|341.04
|350.74
|100
|298.45
|315.5
|200
|250.71
|0
In the latest quarter, Borana Weaves remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.73%, FII holding rose to 4.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
|Borana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 02, 2026, 7:15 PM IST
|Borana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 27, 2026, 9:31 PM IST
|Borana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 24, 2026, 8:40 PM IST
|Borana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 24, 2026, 8:37 PM IST
|Borana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Borana Weaves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2020PTC117745 and registration number is 117745. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borana Weaves is ₹379.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Borana Weaves is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Borana Weaves is ₹1,010.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Borana Weaves are ₹387.60 and ₹371.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borana Weaves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borana Weaves is ₹418.95 and 52-week low of Borana Weaves is ₹210.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Borana Weaves has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, 6.73% for the past month, 34.47% over 3 months, 48.57% over 1 year, 14.11% across 3 years, and 8.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borana Weaves are 17.33 and 3.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.