Here's the live share price of Borana Weaves along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹379.15 Closed
-3.12₹ -12.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Borana Weaves Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹371.80₹387.60
₹379.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.40₹418.95
₹379.15
Open Price
₹374.25
Prev. Close
₹391.35
Volume
5,122

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Borana Weaves has gained 8.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 48.57%.

Borana Weaves’s current P/E of 17.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Borana Weaves Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Borana Weaves		-5.080.3033.2276.5148.6314.128.25
Alok Industries		-5.14-13.99-16.28-24.80-7.060.15-8.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Siyaram Silk Mills		-3.57-8.69-24.56-21.08-13.643.0919.10
Donear Industries		-3.48-8.49-16.14-10.05-12.63-1.6419.51
Orbit Exports		-4.76-12.66-17.45-14.927.055.6319.63
Raghuvir Synthetics		-0.671.98-0.58-11.66-14.02-0.1338.22
Manomay Tex India		-0.88-5.24-6.0925.5315.6119.6449.91
BSL		-4.33-7.90-23.95-28.63-21.63-9.4530.94
Acknit Industries		9.495.76-2.33-6.8520.7025.2523.77
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-5.914.9116.7616.6218.3431.2065.49
E-Land Apparel		1.8419.7134.70-24.1819.1537.7226.14
Anirit Ventures		-4.143.04-7.3426.92-32.13100.3163.65
Kamadgiri Fashion		8.343.81-2.39-17.25-5.8010.6022.82
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-5.14-8.68-6.78-10.87-6.3924.3535.43
Subhash Silk Mills		-14.23-13.58-36.50-27.23-24.7142.8128.64
Ventura Textiles		-17.27-18.31-19.59-31.28-51.10-2.2326.55
Seasons Textiles		5.882.04-5.26-5.469.0916.8625.46
Gravity (India)		-9.8430.9668.51141.20203.4656.7058.34
Tuni Textile Mills		-5.10-16.22-40.76-5.05-7.06-8.2718.70

Over the last one year, Borana Weaves has gained 48.63% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-7.06%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Siyaram Silk Mills (-13.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Borana Weaves has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-8.95%) and LS Industries (6.09%).

Borana Weaves Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Borana Weaves Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5401.69399.07
10392.21394.48
20386.54383.28
50341.04350.74
100298.45315.5
200250.710

Borana Weaves Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Borana Weaves remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.73%, FII holding rose to 4.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Borana Weaves Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 11, 2026, 11:45 PM ISTBorana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 02, 2026, 7:15 PM ISTBorana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 27, 2026, 9:31 PM ISTBorana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 24, 2026, 8:40 PM ISTBorana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 24, 2026, 8:37 PM ISTBorana Weaves - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Borana Weaves

Borana Weaves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2020PTC117745 and registration number is 117745. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mangilal Ambalal Borana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Mangilal Borana
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankur Mangilal Borana
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kanav Sham Sunder Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nitika Abhishek Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Borana Weaves Share Price

What is the share price of Borana Weaves?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borana Weaves is ₹379.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Borana Weaves?

The Borana Weaves is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Borana Weaves?

The market cap of Borana Weaves is ₹1,010.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Borana Weaves?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Borana Weaves are ₹387.60 and ₹371.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Borana Weaves?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borana Weaves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borana Weaves is ₹418.95 and 52-week low of Borana Weaves is ₹210.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Borana Weaves performed historically in terms of returns?

The Borana Weaves has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, 6.73% for the past month, 34.47% over 3 months, 48.57% over 1 year, 14.11% across 3 years, and 8.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Borana Weaves?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borana Weaves are 17.33 and 3.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Borana Weaves News

