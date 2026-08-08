What is the share price of Seasons Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seasons Textiles is ₹17.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Seasons Textiles? The Seasons Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seasons Textiles? The market cap of Seasons Textiles is ₹13.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Seasons Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Seasons Textiles are ₹18.19 and ₹17.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seasons Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seasons Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seasons Textiles is ₹24.28 and 52-week low of Seasons Textiles is ₹14.33 as on .

How has the Seasons Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Seasons Textiles has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 5.86% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -10.38% over 1 year, 9.58% across 3 years, and 16.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seasons Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seasons Textiles are 80.45 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global