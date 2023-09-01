Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.42
|15.32
|7.15
|31.12
|78.03
|160.18
|24.10
|13.06
|29.03
|43.44
|40.81
|1.58
|-33.96
|356.65
|-0.33
|-3.31
|2.55
|15.25
|6.27
|257.34
|-2.39
|10.15
|10.92
|10.17
|14.87
|90.75
|270.64
|140.81
|0.77
|2.02
|-20.32
|14.29
|-25.04
|394.81
|355.87
|-3.58
|-10.83
|10.16
|21.64
|12.06
|136.93
|16.63
|2.55
|-3.14
|-5.89
|-1.12
|91.49
|307.06
|216.71
|1.75
|0.32
|-11.00
|3.31
|47.93
|586.40
|207.80
|7.41
|30.46
|71.59
|119.83
|89.10
|255.05
|38.12
|0.29
|-14.50
|45.48
|66.54
|50.28
|256.80
|112.74
|0.88
|-10.33
|-6.17
|4.33
|-33.01
|501.75
|88.46
|1.59
|13.68
|5.79
|9.03
|-14.21
|33.06
|-17.53
|0
|-1.88
|-4.27
|0.64
|-39.62
|406.45
|348.57
|2.61
|10.15
|19.81
|25.08
|43.02
|402.72
|97.12
|0
|2.90
|-8.74
|-11.69
|-15.27
|65.89
|49.47
|-5.79
|8.69
|33.24
|51.40
|81.68
|169.66
|285.89
|4.94
|15.72
|8.84
|-3.93
|-22.07
|4.64
|4.64
|0
|0
|4.44
|-3.09
|-13.20
|47.57
|26.17
|4.28
|8.64
|5.69
|0.78
|-6.92
|242.11
|59.84
|0
|1.62
|11.57
|40.82
|37.23
|276.00
|123.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Seasons Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1986PLC024058 and registration number is 024058. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is ₹11.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is -58.62 and PB ratio of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seasons Textiles Ltd. is ₹14.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seasons Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is ₹15.20 and 52-week low of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is ₹6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.