SEASONS TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.83 Closed
1.850.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Seasons Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.56₹14.83
₹14.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.95₹15.20
₹14.83
Open Price
₹14.83
Prev. Close
₹14.56
Volume
5,190

Seasons Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.92
  • R215.01
  • R315.19
  • Pivot
    14.74
  • S114.65
  • S214.47
  • S314.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.4714.43
  • 109.9314.28
  • 208.8214.03
  • 509.3313.68
  • 1009.8113.13
  • 20010.7112.23

Seasons Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Seasons Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Seasons Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Seasons Textiles Ltd.

Seasons Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1986PLC024058 and registration number is 024058. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Wadhwa
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Pramod Kumar Hari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr. Bijoya Kumar Behera
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Seasons Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Seasons Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is ₹11.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Seasons Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is -58.62 and PB ratio of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Seasons Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seasons Textiles Ltd. is ₹14.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seasons Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seasons Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is ₹15.20 and 52-week low of Seasons Textiles Ltd. is ₹6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

