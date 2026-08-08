Here's the live share price of Seasons Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|14.19
|-2.53
|0.06
|-9.88
|9.58
|16.84
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-3.23
|-15.02
|-26.26
|-33.72
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|2.47
|5.41
|7.62
|7.59
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.5
|14.09
|-1.51
|-9.28
|53.94
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|12.09
|50.7
|35.35
|33.82
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|0.48
|-9.89
|-16.9
|-11.35
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|26.24
|13.43
|-3.79
|36.93
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|2.82
|-2.22
|-7.56
|-21.13
|-6.47
|18.4
|BSL
|-2.39
|-3.01
|-6.91
|-10.62
|-18.87
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|8.33
|8.47
|25.17
|9.61
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-1.69
|-39.09
|5.03
|104.76
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.7
|6.67
|11.17
|-3.98
|3.91
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|27.5
|40.63
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.6
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-3.55
|-13.49
|-9.02
|-55.13
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-4.35
|-12
|-2
|-3.92
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|20.46
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.8
|7.55
|-4.41
|-9.69
|-18.5
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|1.43
|-5.12
|-9.84
|-10.41
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2
|0.99
|-4.67
|4.08
|3.4
|-2.04
|-3.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Seasons Textiles has declined 9.88% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.72%), Siyaram Silk Mills (7.59%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Seasons Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.84
|17.23
|10
|17.03
|17.12
|20
|16.83
|17.16
|50
|17.51
|17.47
|100
|18.02
|17.8
|200
|18.35
|18.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Seasons Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Seasons Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Seasons Textiles - AGM NOTICE
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Seasons Textiles - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Seasons Textiles - Convene The 40Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On 19 August 2026 At 12:30 P.M. Throug
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:11 PM IST IST
|Seasons Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Seasons Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1986PLC024058 and registration number is 024058. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seasons Textiles is ₹17.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Seasons Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Seasons Textiles is ₹13.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Seasons Textiles are ₹18.19 and ₹17.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seasons Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seasons Textiles is ₹24.28 and 52-week low of Seasons Textiles is ₹14.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Seasons Textiles has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 5.86% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -10.38% over 1 year, 9.58% across 3 years, and 16.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seasons Textiles are 80.45 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global