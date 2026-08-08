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Seasons Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEASONS TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Seasons Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.70 Closed
4.12₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Seasons Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.36₹18.19
₹17.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.33₹24.28
₹17.70
Open Price
₹17.70
Prev. Close
₹17.00
Volume
2,956

Source: Dion Global

Seasons Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Seasons Textiles		4.2414.19-2.530.06-9.889.5816.84
Alok Industries		0.59-3.23-15.02-26.26-33.72-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.982.475.417.627.594.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.514.09-1.51-9.2853.949.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0612.0950.735.3533.8212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.730.48-9.89-16.9-11.35-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0226.2413.43-3.7936.9317.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.912.82-2.22-7.56-21.13-6.4718.4
BSL		-2.39-3.01-6.91-10.62-18.87-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.648.338.4725.179.617.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-1.69-39.095.03104.7649.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.76.6711.17-3.983.9125.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8827.540.6349.8454.7211.2225.6
E-Land Apparel		4.17-3.55-13.49-9.02-55.1328.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-4.35-12-2-3.9298.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2220.4678.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.87.55-4.41-9.69-18.59.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.181.43-5.12-9.84-10.417.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		20.99-4.674.083.4-2.04-3.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Seasons Textiles has declined 9.88% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.72%), Siyaram Silk Mills (7.59%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Seasons Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Seasons Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Seasons Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.8417.23
1017.0317.12
2016.8317.16
5017.5117.47
10018.0217.8
20018.3518.2

Source: Dion Global

Seasons Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Seasons Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Seasons Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTSeasons Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone
Jul 20, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTSeasons Textiles - AGM NOTICE
Jul 20, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTSeasons Textiles - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTSeasons Textiles - Convene The 40Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On 19 August 2026 At 12:30 P.M. Throug
Jul 08, 2026, 02:11 PM IST ISTSeasons Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Seasons Textiles

Seasons Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1986PLC024058 and registration number is 024058. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Wadhwa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Mehdiratta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Chandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Rani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Seasons Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Seasons Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seasons Textiles is ₹17.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Seasons Textiles?

The Seasons Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seasons Textiles?

The market cap of Seasons Textiles is ₹13.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Seasons Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Seasons Textiles are ₹18.19 and ₹17.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seasons Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seasons Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seasons Textiles is ₹24.28 and 52-week low of Seasons Textiles is ₹14.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Seasons Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Seasons Textiles has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 5.86% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -10.38% over 1 year, 9.58% across 3 years, and 16.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seasons Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seasons Textiles are 80.45 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Seasons Textiles News

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