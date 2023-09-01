Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.29
|-14.50
|45.48
|66.54
|50.28
|256.80
|112.74
|13.06
|29.03
|43.44
|40.81
|1.58
|-33.96
|356.65
|-0.33
|-3.31
|2.55
|15.25
|6.27
|257.34
|-2.39
|10.15
|10.92
|10.17
|14.87
|90.75
|270.64
|140.81
|0.77
|2.02
|-20.32
|14.29
|-25.04
|394.81
|355.87
|-3.58
|-10.83
|10.16
|21.64
|12.06
|136.93
|16.63
|2.55
|-3.14
|-5.89
|-1.12
|91.49
|307.06
|216.71
|1.75
|0.32
|-11.00
|3.31
|47.93
|586.40
|207.80
|7.41
|30.46
|71.59
|119.83
|89.10
|255.05
|38.12
|0.88
|-10.33
|-6.17
|4.33
|-33.01
|501.75
|88.46
|1.59
|13.68
|5.79
|9.03
|-14.21
|33.06
|-17.53
|0
|-1.88
|-4.27
|0.64
|-39.62
|406.45
|348.57
|2.61
|10.15
|19.81
|25.08
|43.02
|402.72
|97.12
|0
|2.90
|-8.74
|-11.69
|-15.27
|65.89
|49.47
|2.42
|15.32
|7.15
|31.12
|78.03
|160.18
|24.10
|-5.79
|8.69
|33.24
|51.40
|81.68
|169.66
|285.89
|4.94
|15.72
|8.84
|-3.93
|-22.07
|4.64
|4.64
|0
|0
|4.44
|-3.09
|-13.20
|47.57
|26.17
|4.28
|8.64
|5.69
|0.78
|-6.92
|242.11
|59.84
|0
|1.62
|11.57
|40.82
|37.23
|276.00
|123.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Acknit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01113WB1990PLC050020 and registration number is 050020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 217.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Acknit Industries Ltd. is ₹68.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Acknit Industries Ltd. is 8.37 and PB ratio of Acknit Industries Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acknit Industries Ltd. is ₹225.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acknit Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acknit Industries Ltd. is ₹286.20 and 52-week low of Acknit Industries Ltd. is ₹133.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.