Here's the live share price of Acknit Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Acknit Industries has gained 7.27% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Acknit Industries has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|313.87
|310.81
|10
|312.5
|310.52
|20
|306.79
|307.54
|50
|294.92
|299.5
|100
|288.44
|291.51
|200
|280.3
|284.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Acknit Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:06 AM IST IST
|Acknit Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarte
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Acknit Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Acknit Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jun 09, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Acknit Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
|May 28, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Acknit Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Acknit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01113WB1990PLC050020 and registration number is 050020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 240.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acknit Industries is ₹320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Acknit Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Acknit Industries is ₹97.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Acknit Industries are ₹320.00 and ₹304.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acknit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acknit Industries is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of Acknit Industries is ₹224.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Acknit Industries has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 10.27% over 3 months, 7.27% over 1 year, 7.61% across 3 years, and 20.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acknit Industries are 11.89 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global