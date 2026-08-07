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Acknit Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACKNIT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Acknit Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹320.00 Closed
2.01₹ 6.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Acknit Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹304.00₹320.00
₹320.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹224.95₹340.00
₹320.00
Open Price
₹312.85
Prev. Close
₹313.70
Volume
464

Source: Dion Global

Acknit Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Acknit Industries has gained 7.27% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Acknit Industries has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Acknit Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Acknit Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5313.87310.81
10312.5310.52
20306.79307.54
50294.92299.5
100288.44291.51
200280.3284.8

Source: Dion Global

Acknit Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Acknit Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Acknit Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:06 AM IST ISTAcknit Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarte
Jul 18, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTAcknit Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTAcknit Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jun 09, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTAcknit Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
May 28, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTAcknit Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Acknit Industries

Acknit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01113WB1990PLC050020 and registration number is 050020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 240.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shri Krishan Saraf
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deo Kishan Saraf
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Saraf
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Saraf
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajarshi Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jadav Lal Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Lal Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Acknit Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Acknit Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acknit Industries is ₹320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Acknit Industries?

The Acknit Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Acknit Industries?

The market cap of Acknit Industries is ₹97.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Acknit Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Acknit Industries are ₹320.00 and ₹304.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acknit Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acknit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acknit Industries is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of Acknit Industries is ₹224.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Acknit Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Acknit Industries has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 10.27% over 3 months, 7.27% over 1 year, 7.61% across 3 years, and 20.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Acknit Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acknit Industries are 11.89 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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