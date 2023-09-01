Follow Us

ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹225.50 Closed
0.240.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Acknit Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹214.00₹225.50
₹225.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.00₹286.20
₹225.50
Open Price
₹225.50
Prev. Close
₹224.95
Volume
1,529

Acknit Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1229.33
  • R2233.17
  • R3240.83
  • Pivot
    221.67
  • S1217.83
  • S2210.17
  • S3206.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5153.63221.38
  • 10153.68224.71
  • 20155.47230.57
  • 50157.13222.17
  • 100149.31201.51
  • 200146.23180.66

Acknit Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Acknit Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Acknit Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Acknit Industries Ltd.

Acknit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01113WB1990PLC050020 and registration number is 050020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 217.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shri Krishan Saraf
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deo Kishan Saraf
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Saraf
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajarshi Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jadav Lal Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Saraf
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shankar Lal Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Acknit Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Acknit Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Acknit Industries Ltd. is ₹68.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Acknit Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Acknit Industries Ltd. is 8.37 and PB ratio of Acknit Industries Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Acknit Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acknit Industries Ltd. is ₹225.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acknit Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acknit Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acknit Industries Ltd. is ₹286.20 and 52-week low of Acknit Industries Ltd. is ₹133.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

