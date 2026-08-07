What is the share price of Acknit Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acknit Industries is ₹320.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Acknit Industries? The Acknit Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Acknit Industries? The market cap of Acknit Industries is ₹97.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Acknit Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Acknit Industries are ₹320.00 and ₹304.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acknit Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acknit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acknit Industries is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of Acknit Industries is ₹224.95 as on .

How has the Acknit Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Acknit Industries has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 10.27% over 3 months, 7.27% over 1 year, 7.61% across 3 years, and 20.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Acknit Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acknit Industries are 11.89 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global