Here's the live share price of Anirit Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anirit Ventures has gained 63.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.47%.
Anirit Ventures’s current P/E of -15.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anirit Ventures
|-4.14
|3.04
|-7.34
|26.92
|-32.13
|100.31
|63.65
|Alok Industries
|-5.14
|-13.99
|-16.28
|-24.80
|-7.06
|0.15
|-8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|-3.57
|-8.69
|-24.56
|-21.08
|-13.64
|3.09
|19.10
|Borana Weaves
|-5.08
|0.30
|33.22
|76.51
|48.63
|14.12
|8.25
|Donear Industries
|-3.48
|-8.49
|-16.14
|-10.05
|-12.63
|-1.64
|19.51
|Orbit Exports
|-4.76
|-12.66
|-17.45
|-14.92
|7.05
|5.63
|19.63
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|-0.67
|1.98
|-0.58
|-11.66
|-14.02
|-0.13
|38.22
|Manomay Tex India
|-0.88
|-5.24
|-6.09
|25.53
|15.61
|19.64
|49.91
|BSL
|-4.33
|-7.90
|-23.95
|-28.63
|-21.63
|-9.45
|30.94
|Acknit Industries
|9.49
|5.76
|-2.33
|-6.85
|20.70
|25.25
|23.77
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-5.91
|4.91
|16.76
|16.62
|18.34
|31.20
|65.49
|E-Land Apparel
|1.84
|19.71
|34.70
|-24.18
|19.15
|37.72
|26.14
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|8.34
|3.81
|-2.39
|-17.25
|-5.80
|10.60
|22.82
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-5.14
|-8.68
|-6.78
|-10.87
|-6.39
|24.35
|35.43
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-14.23
|-13.58
|-36.50
|-27.23
|-24.71
|42.81
|28.64
|Ventura Textiles
|-17.27
|-18.31
|-19.59
|-31.28
|-51.10
|-2.23
|26.55
|Seasons Textiles
|5.88
|2.04
|-5.26
|-5.46
|9.09
|16.86
|25.46
|Gravity (India)
|-9.84
|30.96
|68.51
|141.20
|203.46
|56.70
|58.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|-5.10
|-16.22
|-40.76
|-5.05
|-7.06
|-8.27
|18.70
Over the last one year, Anirit Ventures has declined 32.13% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-7.06%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Siyaram Silk Mills (-13.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Anirit Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-8.95%) and LS Industries (6.09%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.23
|43.78
|10
|44.54
|44.02
|20
|43.96
|43.76
|50
|44.05
|44.04
|100
|46.19
|45.48
|200
|48.3
|47.68
In the latest quarter, Anirit Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,79,048
|0.14
|0.63
|60,000
|0.03
|0.21
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
|Anirit Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:27 AM IST
|Anirit Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
|Anirit Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (List
|Feb 06, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
|Anirit Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of Sec
|Jan 14, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
|Anirit Ventures - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
Anirit Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1993PLC004290 and registration number is 004290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anirit Ventures is ₹42.09 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anirit Ventures is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anirit Ventures is ₹50.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anirit Ventures are ₹42.10 and ₹42.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anirit Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anirit Ventures is ₹65.97 and 52-week low of Anirit Ventures is ₹34.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anirit Ventures has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 15.95% for the past month, -12.75% over 3 months, -33.47% over 1 year, 100.31% across 3 years, and 63.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anirit Ventures are -15.90 and -13.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.