Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Anirit Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANIRIT VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Anirit Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.09 Closed
-1.98₹ -0.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Anirit Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.09₹42.10
₹42.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.49₹65.97
₹42.09
Open Price
₹42.10
Prev. Close
₹42.94
Volume
10,174

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anirit Ventures has gained 63.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.47%.

Anirit Ventures’s current P/E of -15.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Anirit Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anirit Ventures		-4.143.04-7.3426.92-32.13100.3163.65
Alok Industries		-5.14-13.99-16.28-24.80-7.060.15-8.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Siyaram Silk Mills		-3.57-8.69-24.56-21.08-13.643.0919.10
Borana Weaves		-5.080.3033.2276.5148.6314.128.25
Donear Industries		-3.48-8.49-16.14-10.05-12.63-1.6419.51
Orbit Exports		-4.76-12.66-17.45-14.927.055.6319.63
Raghuvir Synthetics		-0.671.98-0.58-11.66-14.02-0.1338.22
Manomay Tex India		-0.88-5.24-6.0925.5315.6119.6449.91
BSL		-4.33-7.90-23.95-28.63-21.63-9.4530.94
Acknit Industries		9.495.76-2.33-6.8520.7025.2523.77
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-5.914.9116.7616.6218.3431.2065.49
E-Land Apparel		1.8419.7134.70-24.1819.1537.7226.14
Kamadgiri Fashion		8.343.81-2.39-17.25-5.8010.6022.82
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-5.14-8.68-6.78-10.87-6.3924.3535.43
Subhash Silk Mills		-14.23-13.58-36.50-27.23-24.7142.8128.64
Ventura Textiles		-17.27-18.31-19.59-31.28-51.10-2.2326.55
Seasons Textiles		5.882.04-5.26-5.469.0916.8625.46
Gravity (India)		-9.8430.9668.51141.20203.4656.7058.34
Tuni Textile Mills		-5.10-16.22-40.76-5.05-7.06-8.2718.70

Over the last one year, Anirit Ventures has declined 32.13% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-7.06%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Siyaram Silk Mills (-13.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Anirit Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-8.95%) and LS Industries (6.09%).

Anirit Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Anirit Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.2343.78
1044.5444.02
2043.9643.76
5044.0544.04
10046.1945.48
20048.347.68

Anirit Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anirit Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anirit Ventures Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,79,0480.140.63
60,0000.030.21

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Anirit Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 12:53 AM ISTAnirit Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 14, 2026, 2:27 AM ISTAnirit Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Feb 13, 2026, 12:43 AM ISTAnirit Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (List
Feb 06, 2026, 6:20 AM ISTAnirit Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of Sec
Jan 14, 2026, 10:06 PM ISTAnirit Ventures - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

About Anirit Ventures

Anirit Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1993PLC004290 and registration number is 004290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Neha Thakkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohit Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Biyani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Suvir Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Anirit Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Anirit Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anirit Ventures is ₹42.09 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anirit Ventures?

The Anirit Ventures is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anirit Ventures?

The market cap of Anirit Ventures is ₹50.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anirit Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anirit Ventures are ₹42.10 and ₹42.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anirit Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anirit Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anirit Ventures is ₹65.97 and 52-week low of Anirit Ventures is ₹34.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Anirit Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anirit Ventures has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 15.95% for the past month, -12.75% over 3 months, -33.47% over 1 year, 100.31% across 3 years, and 63.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anirit Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anirit Ventures are -15.90 and -13.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Anirit Ventures News

More Anirit Ventures News
icon
Market Pulse