Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.57 Closed
0.640.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.55₹1.60
₹1.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.40₹2.88
₹1.57
Open Price
₹1.58
Prev. Close
₹1.56
Volume
1,17,988

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.6
  • R21.62
  • R31.65
  • Pivot
    1.57
  • S11.55
  • S21.52
  • S31.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.991.56
  • 102.041.56
  • 202.091.57
  • 502.411.6
  • 1002.611.66
  • 2003.091.83

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1987PLC043996 and registration number is 043996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Sureka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sureka
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Sureka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Shyambihari Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mineketan Nayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹20.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is 78.89 and PB ratio of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹2.88 and 52-week low of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹1.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

