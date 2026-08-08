Here's the live share price of Tuni Textile Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tuni Textile Mills has gained 4.13% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Tuni Textile Mills has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.01
|1.01
|10
|1.02
|1.01
|20
|1.01
|1.02
|50
|1.03
|1.03
|100
|1.04
|1.05
|200
|1.13
|1.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tuni Textile Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:37 AM IST IST
|Tuni Textile Mil - Intimation Of Postponement And Rescheduling Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee To Thursday, Augu
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:36 AM IST IST
|Tuni Textile Mil - Intimation Of Postponement And Rescheduling Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee To Thursday, Augu
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Tuni Textile Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Tuni Textile Mil - Intimation Of Postponement And Rescheduling Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee From Friday, July
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Tuni Textile Mil - Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, Jul
Source: Dion Global
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1987PLC043996 and registration number is 043996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tuni Textile Mills is ₹1.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tuni Textile Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹13.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tuni Textile Mills are ₹1.03 and ₹0.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tuni Textile Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹1.90 and 52-week low of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹0.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tuni Textile Mills has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 0.99% for the past month, -5.56% over 3 months, 4.13% over 1 year, -2.04% across 3 years, and -3.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tuni Textile Mills are 14.25 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global