What is the share price of Tuni Textile Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tuni Textile Mills is ₹1.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Tuni Textile Mills? The Tuni Textile Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tuni Textile Mills? The market cap of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹13.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tuni Textile Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tuni Textile Mills are ₹1.03 and ₹0.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tuni Textile Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tuni Textile Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹1.90 and 52-week low of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹0.89 as on .

How has the Tuni Textile Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Tuni Textile Mills has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 0.99% for the past month, -5.56% over 3 months, 4.13% over 1 year, -2.04% across 3 years, and -3.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tuni Textile Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tuni Textile Mills are 14.25 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global