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Tuni Textile Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

TUNI TEXTILE MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Tuni Textile Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.02 Closed
3.03₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tuni Textile Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.98₹1.03
₹1.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.89₹1.90
₹1.02
Open Price
₹1.00
Prev. Close
₹0.99
Volume
1,79,502

Source: Dion Global

Tuni Textile Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tuni Textile Mills has gained 4.13% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Tuni Textile Mills has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Tuni Textile Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tuni Textile Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.011.01
101.021.01
201.011.02
501.031.03
1001.041.05
2001.131.08

Source: Dion Global

Tuni Textile Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tuni Textile Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tuni Textile Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:37 AM IST ISTTuni Textile Mil - Intimation Of Postponement And Rescheduling Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee To Thursday, Augu
Aug 06, 2026, 03:36 AM IST ISTTuni Textile Mil - Intimation Of Postponement And Rescheduling Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee To Thursday, Augu
Jul 24, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTTuni Textile Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTTuni Textile Mil - Intimation Of Postponement And Rescheduling Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee From Friday, July
Jul 16, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTTuni Textile Mil - Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, Jul

Source: Dion Global

About Tuni Textile Mills

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1987PLC043996 and registration number is 043996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Sureka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sureka
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Ms. Urmila Sureka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra S Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Tibe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurishankar Ramlal Saraf
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tuni Textile Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Tuni Textile Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tuni Textile Mills is ₹1.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tuni Textile Mills?

The Tuni Textile Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tuni Textile Mills?

The market cap of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹13.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tuni Textile Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tuni Textile Mills are ₹1.03 and ₹0.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tuni Textile Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tuni Textile Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹1.90 and 52-week low of Tuni Textile Mills is ₹0.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tuni Textile Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tuni Textile Mills has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 0.99% for the past month, -5.56% over 3 months, 4.13% over 1 year, -2.04% across 3 years, and -3.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tuni Textile Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tuni Textile Mills are 14.25 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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