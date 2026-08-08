What is the share price of Raghuvir Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹100.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Raghuvir Synthetics? The Raghuvir Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raghuvir Synthetics? The market cap of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹390.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raghuvir Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghuvir Synthetics are ₹100.76 and ₹97.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghuvir Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvir Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹134.25 and 52-week low of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹90.00 as on .

How has the Raghuvir Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Raghuvir Synthetics has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -1.7% over 3 months, -21.74% over 1 year, -6.47% across 3 years, and 18.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics are -306.17 and 11.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global