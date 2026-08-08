Here's the live share price of Raghuvir Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|2.82
|-2.22
|-7.56
|-21.13
|-6.47
|18.4
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-3.23
|-15.02
|-26.26
|-33.72
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|2.47
|5.41
|7.62
|7.59
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.5
|14.09
|-1.51
|-9.28
|53.94
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|12.09
|50.7
|35.35
|33.82
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|0.48
|-9.89
|-16.9
|-11.35
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|26.24
|13.43
|-3.79
|36.93
|17.25
|48.59
|BSL
|-2.39
|-3.01
|-6.91
|-10.62
|-18.87
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|8.33
|8.47
|25.17
|9.61
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-1.69
|-39.09
|5.03
|104.76
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.7
|6.67
|11.17
|-3.98
|3.91
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|27.5
|40.63
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.6
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-3.55
|-13.49
|-9.02
|-55.13
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-4.35
|-12
|-2
|-3.92
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|20.46
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.8
|7.55
|-4.41
|-9.69
|-18.5
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|1.43
|-5.12
|-9.84
|-10.41
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2
|0.99
|-4.67
|4.08
|3.4
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|14.19
|-2.53
|0.06
|-9.88
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raghuvir Synthetics has declined 21.13% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.72%), Siyaram Silk Mills (7.59%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Raghuvir Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.65
|99.96
|10
|99.96
|99.9
|20
|99.67
|99.91
|50
|100.37
|100.39
|100
|101.42
|102.07
|200
|105.68
|106.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raghuvir Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Raghuvir Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Take On Record The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Raghuvir Synth. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Raghuvir Synth. - Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026 To Transact & Approved Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resul
|May 29, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Raghuvir Synth. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Raghuvir Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Dated 28Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1982PLC005424 and registration number is 005424. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹100.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raghuvir Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹390.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghuvir Synthetics are ₹100.76 and ₹97.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvir Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹134.25 and 52-week low of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raghuvir Synthetics has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -1.7% over 3 months, -21.74% over 1 year, -6.47% across 3 years, and 18.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics are -306.17 and 11.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global