Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹123.95 Closed
3.253.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.05₹125.00
₹123.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.00₹199.10
₹123.95
Open Price
₹122.90
Prev. Close
₹120.05
Volume
7,024

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.95
  • R2127.95
  • R3130.9
  • Pivot
    123
  • S1121
  • S2118.05
  • S3116.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.98121.14
  • 10159.41122.07
  • 20159.45124.26
  • 50163.86129.72
  • 100159.82131.23
  • 200197.25136.08

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1982PLC005424 and registration number is 005424. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil R Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash S Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hardik S Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Pamitadevi S Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup R Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamalbhai B Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samirbhai R Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nisitbhai C Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is ₹480.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is -60.41 and PB ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is 22.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is ₹123.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is ₹199.10 and 52-week low of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data