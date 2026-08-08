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Raghuvir Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Raghuvir Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.76 Closed
0.27₹ 0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raghuvir Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.00₹100.76
₹100.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹134.25
₹100.76
Open Price
₹97.30
Prev. Close
₹100.49
Volume
2,669

Source: Dion Global

Raghuvir Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.912.82-2.22-7.56-21.13-6.4718.4
Alok Industries		0.59-3.23-15.02-26.26-33.72-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.982.475.417.627.594.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.514.09-1.51-9.2853.949.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0612.0950.735.3533.8212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.730.48-9.89-16.9-11.35-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0226.2413.43-3.7936.9317.2548.59
BSL		-2.39-3.01-6.91-10.62-18.87-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.648.338.4725.179.617.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-1.69-39.095.03104.7649.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.76.6711.17-3.983.9125.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8827.540.6349.8454.7211.2225.6
E-Land Apparel		4.17-3.55-13.49-9.02-55.1328.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-4.35-12-2-3.9298.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2220.4678.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.87.55-4.41-9.69-18.59.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.181.43-5.12-9.84-10.417.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		20.99-4.674.083.4-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.2414.19-2.530.06-9.889.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raghuvir Synthetics has declined 21.13% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.72%), Siyaram Silk Mills (7.59%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Raghuvir Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Raghuvir Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raghuvir Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.6599.96
1099.9699.9
2099.6799.91
50100.37100.39
100101.42102.07
200105.68106.87

Source: Dion Global

Raghuvir Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raghuvir Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raghuvir Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTRaghuvir Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Take On Record The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The
Jul 09, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTRaghuvir Synth. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTRaghuvir Synth. - Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026 To Transact & Approved Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resul
May 29, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTRaghuvir Synth. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTRaghuvir Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Dated 28Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Raghuvir Synthetics

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1982PLC005424 and registration number is 005424. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil R Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash S Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hardik S Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pamitadevi S Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup R Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nisitbhai C Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punam Bhailalbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alpesh Dineshkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raghuvir Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Raghuvir Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹100.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raghuvir Synthetics?

The Raghuvir Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raghuvir Synthetics?

The market cap of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹390.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raghuvir Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghuvir Synthetics are ₹100.76 and ₹97.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghuvir Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvir Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹134.25 and 52-week low of Raghuvir Synthetics is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raghuvir Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raghuvir Synthetics has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -1.7% over 3 months, -21.74% over 1 year, -6.47% across 3 years, and 18.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics are -306.17 and 11.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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