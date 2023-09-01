Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Manomay Tex India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANOMAY TEX INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹132.70 Closed
1.221.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manomay Tex India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹124.55₹135.60
₹132.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.80₹169.30
₹132.70
Open Price
₹134.50
Prev. Close
₹131.10
Volume
71,868

Manomay Tex India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.35
  • R2142
  • R3148.4
  • Pivot
    130.95
  • S1126.3
  • S2119.9
  • S3115.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.71132.23
  • 1073.52132.35
  • 2070.38132.77
  • 5065.76133.2
  • 10065.47130.4
  • 20048.6117.15

Manomay Tex India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Manomay Tex India Ltd. Share Holdings

Manomay Tex India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Manomay Tex India Ltd.

Manomay Tex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2009PLC028647 and registration number is 028647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 589.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kailashchandra Hiralal Laddha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Yogesh Laddha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kailaschandra Laddha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Kailashchand Ladha
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Laddha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Basant Kishangopal Porwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Balkishan Porwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriniwas Shivraj Bhattad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manomay Tex India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manomay Tex India Ltd.?

The market cap of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹239.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is 15.42 and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manomay Tex India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹132.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manomay Tex India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manomay Tex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹169.30 and 52-week low of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹59.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data