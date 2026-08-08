What is the share price of Manomay Tex India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manomay Tex India is ₹218.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Manomay Tex India? The Manomay Tex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manomay Tex India? The market cap of Manomay Tex India is ₹394.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manomay Tex India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manomay Tex India are ₹219.50 and ₹215.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manomay Tex India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manomay Tex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manomay Tex India is ₹279.60 and 52-week low of Manomay Tex India is ₹156.50 as on .

How has the Manomay Tex India performed historically in terms of returns? The Manomay Tex India has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 28.06% for the past month, 13.04% over 3 months, 36.41% over 1 year, 17.25% across 3 years, and 48.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India are 20.07 and 2.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global