Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Manomay Tex India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANOMAY TEX INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Manomay Tex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹218.40 Closed
0.74₹ 1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Manomay Tex India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.00₹219.50
₹218.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.50₹279.60
₹218.40
Open Price
₹219.40
Prev. Close
₹216.80
Volume
28,616

Source: Dion Global

Manomay Tex India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manomay Tex India has gained 36.41% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Manomay Tex India has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Manomay Tex India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manomay Tex India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5210.53212.09
10206.53208.01
20192.62200.93
50186.7195.18
100200.4198.03
200209.79200.19

Source: Dion Global

Manomay Tex India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manomay Tex India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Manomay Tex India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTManomay Tex India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Proposed To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTManomay Tex India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTManomay Tex India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
May 22, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTManomay Tex India - Related Party Transactions For Half Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 22, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTManomay Tex India - The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026,

Source: Dion Global

About Manomay Tex India

Manomay Tex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2009PLC028647 and registration number is 028647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kailashchandra Hiralal Laddha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Yogesh Laddha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Laddha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Maheshchandra Kailaschandra Laddha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Kailashchand Ladha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shriniwas Shivraj Bhattad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basant Kishangopal Porwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Balkishan Porwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manomay Tex India Share Price

What is the share price of Manomay Tex India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manomay Tex India is ₹218.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manomay Tex India?

The Manomay Tex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manomay Tex India?

The market cap of Manomay Tex India is ₹394.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manomay Tex India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manomay Tex India are ₹219.50 and ₹215.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manomay Tex India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manomay Tex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manomay Tex India is ₹279.60 and 52-week low of Manomay Tex India is ₹156.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manomay Tex India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manomay Tex India has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 28.06% for the past month, 13.04% over 3 months, 36.41% over 1 year, 17.25% across 3 years, and 48.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India are 20.07 and 2.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Manomay Tex India News

More Manomay Tex India News
Market Pulse