Here's the live share price of Manomay Tex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manomay Tex India has gained 36.41% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Manomay Tex India has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|210.53
|212.09
|10
|206.53
|208.01
|20
|192.62
|200.93
|50
|186.7
|195.18
|100
|200.4
|198.03
|200
|209.79
|200.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manomay Tex India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Manomay Tex India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Proposed To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Manomay Tex India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Manomay Tex India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|May 22, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Manomay Tex India - Related Party Transactions For Half Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 22, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Manomay Tex India - The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026,
Source: Dion Global
Manomay Tex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2009PLC028647 and registration number is 028647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manomay Tex India is ₹218.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manomay Tex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manomay Tex India is ₹394.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manomay Tex India are ₹219.50 and ₹215.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manomay Tex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manomay Tex India is ₹279.60 and 52-week low of Manomay Tex India is ₹156.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manomay Tex India has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 28.06% for the past month, 13.04% over 3 months, 36.41% over 1 year, 17.25% across 3 years, and 48.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India are 20.07 and 2.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global