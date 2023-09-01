Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.55
|-3.14
|-5.89
|-1.12
|91.49
|307.06
|216.71
|13.06
|29.03
|43.44
|40.81
|1.58
|-33.96
|356.65
|-0.33
|-3.31
|2.55
|15.25
|6.27
|257.34
|-2.39
|10.15
|10.92
|10.17
|14.87
|90.75
|270.64
|140.81
|0.77
|2.02
|-20.32
|14.29
|-25.04
|394.81
|355.87
|-3.58
|-10.83
|10.16
|21.64
|12.06
|136.93
|16.63
|1.75
|0.32
|-11.00
|3.31
|47.93
|586.40
|207.80
|7.41
|30.46
|71.59
|119.83
|89.10
|255.05
|38.12
|0.29
|-14.50
|45.48
|66.54
|50.28
|256.80
|112.74
|0.88
|-10.33
|-6.17
|4.33
|-33.01
|501.75
|88.46
|1.59
|13.68
|5.79
|9.03
|-14.21
|33.06
|-17.53
|0
|-1.88
|-4.27
|0.64
|-39.62
|406.45
|348.57
|2.61
|10.15
|19.81
|25.08
|43.02
|402.72
|97.12
|0
|2.90
|-8.74
|-11.69
|-15.27
|65.89
|49.47
|2.42
|15.32
|7.15
|31.12
|78.03
|160.18
|24.10
|-5.79
|8.69
|33.24
|51.40
|81.68
|169.66
|285.89
|4.94
|15.72
|8.84
|-3.93
|-22.07
|4.64
|4.64
|0
|0
|4.44
|-3.09
|-13.20
|47.57
|26.17
|4.28
|8.64
|5.69
|0.78
|-6.92
|242.11
|59.84
|0
|1.62
|11.57
|40.82
|37.23
|276.00
|123.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Manomay Tex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2009PLC028647 and registration number is 028647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 589.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹239.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is 15.42 and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹132.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manomay Tex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹169.30 and 52-week low of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹59.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.