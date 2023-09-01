What is the Market Cap of Manomay Tex India Ltd.? The market cap of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹239.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is 15.42 and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd. is 3.31 as on .

What is the share price of Manomay Tex India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manomay Tex India Ltd. is ₹132.70 as on .