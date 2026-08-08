Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ventura Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

VENTURA TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ventura Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.52 Closed
-1.05₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ventura Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.21₹9.00
₹8.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.55₹12.40
₹8.52
Open Price
₹8.35
Prev. Close
₹8.61
Volume
21,085

Source: Dion Global

Ventura Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ventura Textiles has declined 15.98% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Ventura Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Ventura Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ventura Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.768.7
108.588.67
208.68.66
508.728.7
1008.628.79
2009.099.25

Source: Dion Global

Ventura Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ventura Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ventura Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTVentura Textiles - Unuadited Financial Results For The Period 30.06.2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTVentura Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August''2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTVentura Textiles - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Jul 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTVentura Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 17, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTVentura Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Ventura Textiles

Ventura Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21091MH1970PLC014865 and registration number is 014865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P M Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Ratnakumari Girija Maganti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venu Natha Sadasivam Sarma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anantharama Sethumani Subramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ventura Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Ventura Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ventura Textiles is ₹8.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ventura Textiles?

The Ventura Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ventura Textiles?

The market cap of Ventura Textiles is ₹16.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ventura Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ventura Textiles are ₹9.00 and ₹8.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ventura Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ventura Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ventura Textiles is ₹12.40 and 52-week low of Ventura Textiles is ₹6.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ventura Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ventura Textiles has shown returns of -1.05% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -9.55% over 3 months, -15.98% over 1 year, 7.28% across 3 years, and 14.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ventura Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ventura Textiles are -48.97 and -1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ventura Textiles News

More Ventura Textiles News
Market Pulse