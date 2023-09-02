Follow Us

Ventura Textiles Ltd. Share Price

VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ventura Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.10₹7.10
₹7.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹9.26
₹7.10
Open Price
₹7.10
Prev. Close
₹7.10
Volume
0

Ventura Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.1
  • R27.1
  • R37.1
  • Pivot
    7.1
  • S17.1
  • S27.1
  • S37.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.487.06
  • 108.077.15
  • 207.187.24
  • 505.637.18
  • 1006.356.94
  • 2004.976.46

Ventura Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Ventura Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Ventura Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ventura Textiles Ltd.

Ventura Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21091MH1970PLC014865 and registration number is 014865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P M Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Rao
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shyam Karmarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ratnakumari Girija Maganti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venu Natha Sadasivam Sarma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ventura Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ventura Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Ventura Textiles Ltd. is ₹13.81 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ventura Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ventura Textiles Ltd. is -16.51 and PB ratio of Ventura Textiles Ltd. is -0.78 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Ventura Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ventura Textiles Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ventura Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ventura Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ventura Textiles Ltd. is ₹9.26 and 52-week low of Ventura Textiles Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 28, 2023.

