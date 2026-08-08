Here's the live share price of Ventura Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ventura Textiles has declined 15.98% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Ventura Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.76
|8.7
|10
|8.58
|8.67
|20
|8.6
|8.66
|50
|8.72
|8.7
|100
|8.62
|8.79
|200
|9.09
|9.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ventura Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Ventura Textiles - Unuadited Financial Results For The Period 30.06.2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Ventura Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August''2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Ventura Textiles - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Ventura Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Ventura Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Ventura Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21091MH1970PLC014865 and registration number is 014865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ventura Textiles is ₹8.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ventura Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ventura Textiles is ₹16.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ventura Textiles are ₹9.00 and ₹8.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ventura Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ventura Textiles is ₹12.40 and 52-week low of Ventura Textiles is ₹6.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ventura Textiles has shown returns of -1.05% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -9.55% over 3 months, -15.98% over 1 year, 7.28% across 3 years, and 14.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ventura Textiles are -48.97 and -1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global