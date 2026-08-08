What is the share price of Ventura Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ventura Textiles is ₹8.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Ventura Textiles? The Ventura Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ventura Textiles? The market cap of Ventura Textiles is ₹16.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ventura Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ventura Textiles are ₹9.00 and ₹8.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ventura Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ventura Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ventura Textiles is ₹12.40 and 52-week low of Ventura Textiles is ₹6.55 as on .

How has the Ventura Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Ventura Textiles has shown returns of -1.05% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -9.55% over 3 months, -15.98% over 1 year, 7.28% across 3 years, and 14.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ventura Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ventura Textiles are -48.97 and -1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global