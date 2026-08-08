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Kamadgiri Fashion Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAMADGIRI FASHION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kamadgiri Fashion along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹137.70 Closed
-4.97₹ -7.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kamadgiri Fashion Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.70₹137.70
₹137.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.05₹149.00
₹137.70
Open Price
₹137.70
Prev. Close
₹144.90
Volume
2,442

Source: Dion Global

Kamadgiri Fashion Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8827.540.6349.8454.7211.2225.6
Alok Industries		0.59-3.23-15.02-26.26-33.72-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.982.475.417.627.594.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.514.09-1.51-9.2853.949.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0612.0950.735.3533.8212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.730.48-9.89-16.9-11.35-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0226.2413.43-3.7936.9317.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.912.82-2.22-7.56-21.13-6.4718.4
BSL		-2.39-3.01-6.91-10.62-18.87-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.648.338.4725.179.617.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-1.69-39.095.03104.7649.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.76.6711.17-3.983.9125.4332.53
E-Land Apparel		4.17-3.55-13.49-9.02-55.1328.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-4.35-12-2-3.9298.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2220.4678.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.87.55-4.41-9.69-18.59.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.181.43-5.12-9.84-10.417.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		20.99-4.674.083.4-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.2414.19-2.530.06-9.889.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kamadgiri Fashion has gained 54.72% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.72%), Siyaram Silk Mills (7.59%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamadgiri Fashion has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Kamadgiri Fashion Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kamadgiri Fashion Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128.96135.27
10126.19130.8
20118.76125.71
50120.14117.92
100101.99109.33
20097.25102.36

Source: Dion Global

Kamadgiri Fashion Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kamadgiri Fashion saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kamadgiri Fashion Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTKamadgiri Fashion - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 30Th July, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTKamadgiri Fashion - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTKamadgiri Fashion - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 30Th July, 202
Jul 14, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTKamadgiri Fashion - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 29, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTKamadgiri Fashion - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kamadgiri Fashion

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1987PLC042424 and registration number is 042424. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Goenka
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Tilak Goenka
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aryan Kejriwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amit Somani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kamadgiri Fashion Share Price

What is the share price of Kamadgiri Fashion?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹137.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kamadgiri Fashion?

The Kamadgiri Fashion is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamadgiri Fashion?

The market cap of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹80.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamadgiri Fashion?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamadgiri Fashion are ₹137.70 and ₹137.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamadgiri Fashion?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamadgiri Fashion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹64.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kamadgiri Fashion performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kamadgiri Fashion has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 26.74% for the past month, 50.33% over 3 months, 54.72% over 1 year, 11.22% across 3 years, and 25.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion are 62.76 and 2.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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