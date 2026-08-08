What is the share price of Kamadgiri Fashion? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹137.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Kamadgiri Fashion? The Kamadgiri Fashion is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamadgiri Fashion? The market cap of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹80.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamadgiri Fashion? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamadgiri Fashion are ₹137.70 and ₹137.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamadgiri Fashion? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamadgiri Fashion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹64.05 as on .

How has the Kamadgiri Fashion performed historically in terms of returns? The Kamadgiri Fashion has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 26.74% for the past month, 50.33% over 3 months, 54.72% over 1 year, 11.22% across 3 years, and 25.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion are 62.76 and 2.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global