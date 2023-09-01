What is the Market Cap of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.? The market cap of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹77.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is 111.31 and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is 2.16 as on .

What is the share price of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹131.90 as on .