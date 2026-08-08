Here's the live share price of Kamadgiri Fashion along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|27.5
|40.63
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.6
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-3.23
|-15.02
|-26.26
|-33.72
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|2.47
|5.41
|7.62
|7.59
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.5
|14.09
|-1.51
|-9.28
|53.94
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|12.09
|50.7
|35.35
|33.82
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|0.48
|-9.89
|-16.9
|-11.35
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|26.24
|13.43
|-3.79
|36.93
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|2.82
|-2.22
|-7.56
|-21.13
|-6.47
|18.4
|BSL
|-2.39
|-3.01
|-6.91
|-10.62
|-18.87
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|8.33
|8.47
|25.17
|9.61
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-1.69
|-39.09
|5.03
|104.76
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.7
|6.67
|11.17
|-3.98
|3.91
|25.43
|32.53
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-3.55
|-13.49
|-9.02
|-55.13
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-4.35
|-12
|-2
|-3.92
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|20.46
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.8
|7.55
|-4.41
|-9.69
|-18.5
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|1.43
|-5.12
|-9.84
|-10.41
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2
|0.99
|-4.67
|4.08
|3.4
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|14.19
|-2.53
|0.06
|-9.88
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kamadgiri Fashion has gained 54.72% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.72%), Siyaram Silk Mills (7.59%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamadgiri Fashion has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.96
|135.27
|10
|126.19
|130.8
|20
|118.76
|125.71
|50
|120.14
|117.92
|100
|101.99
|109.33
|200
|97.25
|102.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kamadgiri Fashion saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Kamadgiri Fashion - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 30Th July, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Kamadgiri Fashion - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Kamadgiri Fashion - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 30Th July, 202
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Kamadgiri Fashion - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 29, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Kamadgiri Fashion - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1987PLC042424 and registration number is 042424. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹137.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamadgiri Fashion is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹80.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamadgiri Fashion are ₹137.70 and ₹137.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamadgiri Fashion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Kamadgiri Fashion is ₹64.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamadgiri Fashion has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 26.74% for the past month, 50.33% over 3 months, 54.72% over 1 year, 11.22% across 3 years, and 25.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion are 62.76 and 2.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global