Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.41
|30.46
|71.59
|119.83
|89.10
|255.05
|38.12
|13.06
|29.03
|43.44
|40.81
|1.58
|-33.96
|356.65
|-0.33
|-3.31
|2.55
|15.25
|6.27
|257.34
|-2.39
|10.15
|10.92
|10.17
|14.87
|90.75
|270.64
|140.81
|0.77
|2.02
|-20.32
|14.29
|-25.04
|394.81
|355.87
|-3.58
|-10.83
|10.16
|21.64
|12.06
|136.93
|16.63
|2.55
|-3.14
|-5.89
|-1.12
|91.49
|307.06
|216.71
|1.75
|0.32
|-11.00
|3.31
|47.93
|586.40
|207.80
|0.29
|-14.50
|45.48
|66.54
|50.28
|256.80
|112.74
|0.88
|-10.33
|-6.17
|4.33
|-33.01
|501.75
|88.46
|1.59
|13.68
|5.79
|9.03
|-14.21
|33.06
|-17.53
|0
|-1.88
|-4.27
|0.64
|-39.62
|406.45
|348.57
|2.61
|10.15
|19.81
|25.08
|43.02
|402.72
|97.12
|0
|2.90
|-8.74
|-11.69
|-15.27
|65.89
|49.47
|2.42
|15.32
|7.15
|31.12
|78.03
|160.18
|24.10
|-5.79
|8.69
|33.24
|51.40
|81.68
|169.66
|285.89
|4.94
|15.72
|8.84
|-3.93
|-22.07
|4.64
|4.64
|0
|0
|4.44
|-3.09
|-13.20
|47.57
|26.17
|4.28
|8.64
|5.69
|0.78
|-6.92
|242.11
|59.84
|0
|1.62
|11.57
|40.82
|37.23
|276.00
|123.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1987PLC042424 and registration number is 042424. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹77.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is 111.31 and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is 2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹131.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹138.95 and 52-week low of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹55.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.