Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAMADGIRI FASHION LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹131.90 Closed
2.212.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.95₹134.70
₹131.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.65₹138.95
₹131.90
Open Price
₹134.70
Prev. Close
₹129.05
Volume
2,315

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.42
  • R2138.93
  • R3143.17
  • Pivot
    131.18
  • S1127.67
  • S2123.43
  • S3119.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.86126.78
  • 1066.16120.64
  • 2065.59112.52
  • 5067.92100.1
  • 10068.4589.91
  • 20059.8680.33

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. Share Holdings

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1987PLC042424 and registration number is 042424. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tilak Goenka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Biyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bindu Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Somani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.?

The market cap of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹77.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is 111.31 and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is 2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹131.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹138.95 and 52-week low of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. is ₹55.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

