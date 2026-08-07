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BSL Share Price

NSE
BSE

BSL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of BSL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.50 Closed
-0.85₹ -1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BSL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹125.00
₹122.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.00₹208.95
₹122.50
Open Price
₹123.90
Prev. Close
₹123.55
Volume
1,525

Source: Dion Global

BSL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BSL has declined 17.76% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, BSL has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

BSL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BSL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.71125.61
10125.38125.77
20127.29126.36
50126.75126.85
100125129.63
200143.35139.19

Source: Dion Global

BSL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BSL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.61%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BSL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTBSL - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTBSL - Notice Of 55Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 28, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTBSL - Notice Of 55Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTBSL - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 15, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTBSL - AGM On 01St September, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About BSL

BSL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1970PLC002266 and registration number is 002266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 657.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Churiwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nivedan Churiwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Jain
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Laddha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Kamala Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aarti B Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Todi
    Independent Director

FAQs on BSL Share Price

What is the share price of BSL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSL is ₹122.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BSL?

The BSL is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BSL?

The market cap of BSL is ₹126.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BSL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BSL are ₹125.00 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BSL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSL is ₹208.95 and 52-week low of BSL is ₹98.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BSL performed historically in terms of returns?

The BSL has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, -7.13% over 3 months, -17.76% over 1 year, -10.35% across 3 years, and 12.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BSL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BSL are 53.08 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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