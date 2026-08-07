What is the share price of BSL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSL is ₹122.50 as on .

What kind of stock is BSL? The BSL is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BSL? The market cap of BSL is ₹126.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BSL? Today’s highest and lowest price of BSL are ₹125.00 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BSL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSL is ₹208.95 and 52-week low of BSL is ₹98.00 as on .

How has the BSL performed historically in terms of returns? The BSL has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, -7.13% over 3 months, -17.76% over 1 year, -10.35% across 3 years, and 12.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BSL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BSL are 53.08 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global