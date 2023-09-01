Follow Us

BSL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | NSE
₹171.80 Closed
-2.52-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BSL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.75₹176.25
₹171.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.20₹236.70
₹171.80
Open Price
₹176.00
Prev. Close
₹176.25
Volume
2,521

BSL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1176.5
  • R2178
  • R3179.75
  • Pivot
    174.75
  • S1173.25
  • S2171.5
  • S3170

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5144.19171.85
  • 10143.58169.2
  • 20141.34168.79
  • 50133.64173.06
  • 100118.15175.78
  • 200116.92170.28

BSL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.00-0.69-10.612.7548.68576.38209.83
13.0729.2243.6840.642.05-34.00357.47
-0.41-3.232.7215.656.22257.99-3.34
10.8511.4410.3815.2492.46273.26144.63
-0.06-5.4717.1831.3617.88152.1123.58

BSL Ltd. Share Holdings

BSL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BSL Ltd.

BSL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1970PLC002266 and registration number is 002266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Churiwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nivedan Churiwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Praveen Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Amar Nath Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Prasad Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Abhilasha Mimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Laddha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on BSL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BSL Ltd.?

The market cap of BSL Ltd. is ₹176.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BSL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BSL Ltd. is 10.75 and PB ratio of BSL Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BSL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSL Ltd. is ₹171.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BSL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSL Ltd. is ₹236.70 and 52-week low of BSL Ltd. is ₹111.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

