Here's the live share price of BSL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BSL has declined 17.76% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, BSL has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.71
|125.61
|10
|125.38
|125.77
|20
|127.29
|126.36
|50
|126.75
|126.85
|100
|125
|129.63
|200
|143.35
|139.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BSL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.61%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|BSL - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|BSL - Notice Of 55Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|BSL - Notice Of 55Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|BSL - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|BSL - AGM On 01St September, 2026
Source: Dion Global
BSL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1970PLC002266 and registration number is 002266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 657.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSL is ₹122.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BSL is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BSL is ₹126.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BSL are ₹125.00 and ₹122.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSL is ₹208.95 and 52-week low of BSL is ₹98.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BSL has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, -7.13% over 3 months, -17.76% over 1 year, -10.35% across 3 years, and 12.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BSL are 53.08 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global