Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.00
|-0.69
|-10.61
|2.75
|48.68
|576.38
|209.83
|13.07
|29.22
|43.68
|40.64
|2.05
|-34.00
|357.47
|-0.41
|-3.23
|2.72
|15.65
|6.22
|257.99
|-3.34
|10.85
|11.44
|10.38
|15.24
|92.46
|273.26
|144.63
|-0.06
|-5.47
|17.18
|31.36
|17.88
|152.11
|23.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BSL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302RJ1970PLC002266 and registration number is 002266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BSL Ltd. is ₹176.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BSL Ltd. is 10.75 and PB ratio of BSL Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSL Ltd. is ₹171.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSL Ltd. is ₹236.70 and 52-week low of BSL Ltd. is ₹111.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.