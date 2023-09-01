What is the Market Cap of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹6.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is 13.93 and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is 0.61 as on .

What is the share price of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on .