Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. Share Price

SUBHASH SILK MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.65 Closed
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.65₹14.65
₹14.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.60₹35.70
₹14.65
Open Price
₹14.65
Prev. Close
₹14.65
Volume
0

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.65
  • R214.65
  • R314.65
  • Pivot
    14.65
  • S114.65
  • S214.65
  • S314.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.6113.89
  • 1027.1113.62
  • 2028.7813.63
  • 5022.9314.55
  • 10020.816.43
  • 20023.7118.48

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17106MH1970PLC014868 and registration number is 014868. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sumeet S Mehra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dhiraj S Mehra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lav Kumar Vadehra
    Director
  • Mr. Anant Singhania
    Director
  • Mrs. Nameeta S Mehra
    Director

FAQs on Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹6.21 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is 13.93 and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is 0.61 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

