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Subhash Silk Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUBHASH SILK MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Subhash Silk Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.01 Closed
-4.99₹ -3.89
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Subhash Silk Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.01₹74.01
₹74.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.56₹95.00
₹74.01
Open Price
₹74.01
Prev. Close
₹77.90
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Subhash Silk Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Subhash Silk Mills has gained 19.87% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Subhash Silk Mills has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Subhash Silk Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Subhash Silk Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.3379.65
1086.6582.44
2085.2481.25
5064.672.13
10063.0366.78
20065.7362.99

Source: Dion Global

Subhash Silk Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Subhash Silk Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Subhash Silk Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTSubhash Silk Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 09, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTSubhash Silk Mil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTSubhash Silk Mil - Submission Of Audited Financial Results And Report Of The Auditors As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing O
May 29, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTSubhash Silk Mil - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026.
May 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTSubhash Silk Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat

Source: Dion Global

About Subhash Silk Mills

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17106MH1970PLC014868 and registration number is 014868. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sumeet S Mehra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dhiraj S Mehra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nameeta S Mehra
    Director
  • Ms. Kavisha Dinesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikramsingh Rajpurohit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Subhash Silk Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Subhash Silk Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subhash Silk Mills is ₹74.01 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Subhash Silk Mills?

The Subhash Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Subhash Silk Mills?

The market cap of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹31.38 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Subhash Silk Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Subhash Silk Mills are ₹74.01 and ₹74.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subhash Silk Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subhash Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹36.56 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Subhash Silk Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Subhash Silk Mills has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -9.88% for the past month, -1.32% over 3 months, 19.87% over 1 year, 78.93% across 3 years, and 36.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills are -40.98 and 3.23 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Subhash Silk Mills News

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