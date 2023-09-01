Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.94
|15.72
|8.84
|-3.93
|-22.07
|4.64
|4.64
|13.06
|29.03
|43.44
|40.81
|1.58
|-33.96
|356.65
|-0.33
|-3.31
|2.55
|15.25
|6.27
|257.34
|-2.39
|10.15
|10.92
|10.17
|14.87
|90.75
|270.64
|140.81
|0.77
|2.02
|-20.32
|14.29
|-25.04
|394.81
|355.87
|-3.58
|-10.83
|10.16
|21.64
|12.06
|136.93
|16.63
|2.55
|-3.14
|-5.89
|-1.12
|91.49
|307.06
|216.71
|1.75
|0.32
|-11.00
|3.31
|47.93
|586.40
|207.80
|7.41
|30.46
|71.59
|119.83
|89.10
|255.05
|38.12
|0.29
|-14.50
|45.48
|66.54
|50.28
|256.80
|112.74
|0.88
|-10.33
|-6.17
|4.33
|-33.01
|501.75
|88.46
|1.59
|13.68
|5.79
|9.03
|-14.21
|33.06
|-17.53
|0
|-1.88
|-4.27
|0.64
|-39.62
|406.45
|348.57
|2.61
|10.15
|19.81
|25.08
|43.02
|402.72
|97.12
|0
|2.90
|-8.74
|-11.69
|-15.27
|65.89
|49.47
|2.42
|15.32
|7.15
|31.12
|78.03
|160.18
|24.10
|-5.79
|8.69
|33.24
|51.40
|81.68
|169.66
|285.89
|0
|0
|4.44
|-3.09
|-13.20
|47.57
|26.17
|4.28
|8.64
|5.69
|0.78
|-6.92
|242.11
|59.84
|0
|1.62
|11.57
|40.82
|37.23
|276.00
|123.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17106MH1970PLC014868 and registration number is 014868. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹6.21 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is 13.93 and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is 0.61 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.