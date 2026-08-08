Here's the live share price of Subhash Silk Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Subhash Silk Mills has gained 19.87% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Subhash Silk Mills has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.33
|79.65
|10
|86.65
|82.44
|20
|85.24
|81.25
|50
|64.6
|72.13
|100
|63.03
|66.78
|200
|65.73
|62.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Subhash Silk Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Subhash Silk Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Subhash Silk Mil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Subhash Silk Mil - Submission Of Audited Financial Results And Report Of The Auditors As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing O
|May 29, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Subhash Silk Mil - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026.
|May 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Subhash Silk Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
Source: Dion Global
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17106MH1970PLC014868 and registration number is 014868. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subhash Silk Mills is ₹74.01 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Subhash Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹31.38 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Subhash Silk Mills are ₹74.01 and ₹74.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subhash Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹36.56 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Subhash Silk Mills has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -9.88% for the past month, -1.32% over 3 months, 19.87% over 1 year, 78.93% across 3 years, and 36.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills are -40.98 and 3.23 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global