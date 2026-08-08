What is the share price of Subhash Silk Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subhash Silk Mills is ₹74.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Subhash Silk Mills? The Subhash Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Subhash Silk Mills? The market cap of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹31.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Subhash Silk Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Subhash Silk Mills are ₹74.01 and ₹74.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subhash Silk Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subhash Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Subhash Silk Mills is ₹36.56 as on .

How has the Subhash Silk Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Subhash Silk Mills has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -9.88% for the past month, -1.32% over 3 months, 19.87% over 1 year, 78.93% across 3 years, and 36.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills are -40.98 and 3.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global