Here's the live share price of Donear Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Donear Industries has declined 12.77% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Donear Industries has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.02
|84.65
|10
|84.52
|84.62
|20
|84.78
|85.13
|50
|88.08
|86.92
|100
|88.66
|88.67
|200
|91.68
|92.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Donear Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Donear Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Donear Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:54 AM IST IST
|Donear Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Donear Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 31, 2026, 03:50 AM IST IST
|Donear Industries - Results For The FY Ended 31St March,2026
Source: Dion Global
Donear Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042076 and registration number is 042076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 912.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Donear Industries is ₹84.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Donear Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Donear Industries is ₹439.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Donear Industries are ₹85.00 and ₹83.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Donear Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Donear Industries is ₹116.50 and 52-week low of Donear Industries is ₹76.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Donear Industries has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -12.77% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Donear Industries are 10.12 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global