What is the share price of Donear Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Donear Industries is ₹84.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Donear Industries? The Donear Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Donear Industries? The market cap of Donear Industries is ₹439.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Donear Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Donear Industries are ₹85.00 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Donear Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Donear Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Donear Industries is ₹116.50 and 52-week low of Donear Industries is ₹76.70 as on .

How has the Donear Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Donear Industries has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -12.77% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Donear Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Donear Industries are 10.12 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global