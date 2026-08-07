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Donear Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DONEAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Donear Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.53 Closed
0.44₹ 0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Donear Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.00₹85.00
₹84.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.70₹116.50
₹84.53
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹84.16
Volume
909

Source: Dion Global

Donear Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Donear Industries has declined 12.77% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Donear Industries has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Donear Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Donear Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.0284.65
1084.5284.62
2084.7885.13
5088.0886.92
10088.6688.67
20091.6892.15

Source: Dion Global

Donear Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Donear Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Donear Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTDonear Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial
Jul 11, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTDonear Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:54 AM IST ISTDonear Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTDonear Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 31, 2026, 03:50 AM IST ISTDonear Industries - Results For The FY Ended 31St March,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Donear Industries

Donear Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042076 and registration number is 042076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 912.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishorsinh Parmar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aniruddha Deshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Shrikhande
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Medha Pattanayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Donear Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Donear Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Donear Industries is ₹84.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Donear Industries?

The Donear Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Donear Industries?

The market cap of Donear Industries is ₹439.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Donear Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Donear Industries are ₹85.00 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Donear Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Donear Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Donear Industries is ₹116.50 and 52-week low of Donear Industries is ₹76.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Donear Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Donear Industries has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -12.77% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Donear Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Donear Industries are 10.12 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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