Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Donear Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | NSE
₹104.70 Closed
0.050.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Donear Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.90₹107.30
₹104.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.50₹119.70
₹104.70
Open Price
₹105.60
Prev. Close
₹104.65
Volume
6,44,950

Donear Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1106.87
  • R2109.28
  • R3111.27
  • Pivot
    104.88
  • S1102.47
  • S2100.48
  • S398.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.0297.72
  • 1058.2695.93
  • 2057.3494.86
  • 5056.8194.56
  • 10053.7493.37
  • 20057.4387.93

Donear Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.8511.4410.3815.2492.46273.26144.63
13.0729.2243.6840.642.05-34.00357.47
-0.41-3.232.7215.656.22257.99-3.34
-0.06-5.4717.1831.3617.88152.1123.58
3.00-0.69-10.612.7548.68576.38209.83

Donear Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Donear Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Donear Industries Ltd.

Donear Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042076 and registration number is 042076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 569.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra V Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay V Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Medha Pattanayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bhager
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Shrikhande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishorsinh Dansinh Parmar
    Executive Director

FAQs on Donear Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Donear Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Donear Industries Ltd. is ₹544.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Donear Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Donear Industries Ltd. is 14.95 and PB ratio of Donear Industries Ltd. is 3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Donear Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Donear Industries Ltd. is ₹104.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Donear Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Donear Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Donear Industries Ltd. is ₹119.70 and 52-week low of Donear Industries Ltd. is ₹51.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data