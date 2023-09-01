Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Donear Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042076 and registration number is 042076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 569.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Donear Industries Ltd. is ₹544.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Donear Industries Ltd. is 14.95 and PB ratio of Donear Industries Ltd. is 3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Donear Industries Ltd. is ₹104.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Donear Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Donear Industries Ltd. is ₹119.70 and 52-week low of Donear Industries Ltd. is ₹51.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.