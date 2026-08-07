Here's the live share price of Gravity (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gravity (India) has gained 107.13% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Gravity (India) has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.26
|10.98
|10
|11.22
|11.1
|20
|11.34
|11.25
|50
|11.67
|11.75
|100
|12.5
|11.85
|200
|10.82
|10.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gravity (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Gravity (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Q1 Financial Results.
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Gravity (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Gravity (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Gravity (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|May 25, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Gravity (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee
Source: Dion Global
Gravity (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC042899 and registration number is 042899. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravity (India) is ₹11.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gravity (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gravity (India) is ₹86.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gravity (India) are ₹11.30 and ₹10.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravity (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravity (India) is ₹20.04 and 52-week low of Gravity (India) is ₹9.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gravity (India) has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -36.06% over 3 months, 107.13% over 1 year, 49.67% across 3 years, and 25.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gravity (India) are 6.73 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global