GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.90 Closed
1.560.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gravity (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.60₹3.90
₹3.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.06₹6.56
₹3.90
Open Price
₹3.60
Prev. Close
₹3.84
Volume
1,822

Gravity (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14
  • R24.1
  • R34.3
  • Pivot
    3.8
  • S13.7
  • S23.5
  • S33.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.863.83
  • 104.883.79
  • 204.613.76
  • 504.383.76
  • 1004.393.84
  • 2005.454.06

Gravity (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Gravity (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Gravity (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gravity (India) Ltd.

Gravity (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC042899 and registration number is 042899. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Varun Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Prabhavati Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dakshaben R Thakkar
    Director
  • Mr. Samir Ruparelia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gravity (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gravity (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Gravity (India) Ltd. is ₹3.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gravity (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gravity (India) Ltd. is -3.76 and PB ratio of Gravity (India) Ltd. is 0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gravity (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravity (India) Ltd. is ₹3.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gravity (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravity (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravity (India) Ltd. is ₹6.56 and 52-week low of Gravity (India) Ltd. is ₹3.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

