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Gravity (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAVITY (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gravity (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.08 Closed
0.91₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gravity (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.61₹11.30
₹11.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.43₹20.04
₹11.08
Open Price
₹11.30
Prev. Close
₹10.98
Volume
18,795

Source: Dion Global

Gravity (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gravity (India) has gained 107.13% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Gravity (India) has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Gravity (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gravity (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.2610.98
1011.2211.1
2011.3411.25
5011.6711.75
10012.511.85
20010.8210.81

Source: Dion Global

Gravity (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gravity (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gravity (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTGravity (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Q1 Financial Results.
Jul 24, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTGravity (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 17, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTGravity (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTGravity (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
May 25, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTGravity (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee

Source: Dion Global

About Gravity (India)

Gravity (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1987PLC042899 and registration number is 042899. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Varun Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dakshaben R Thakkar
    Director
  • Mr. Samir Ruparelia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipti Kadam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Komal Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gravity (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Gravity (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravity (India) is ₹11.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gravity (India)?

The Gravity (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gravity (India)?

The market cap of Gravity (India) is ₹86.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gravity (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gravity (India) are ₹11.30 and ₹10.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gravity (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravity (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravity (India) is ₹20.04 and 52-week low of Gravity (India) is ₹9.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gravity (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gravity (India) has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -36.06% over 3 months, 107.13% over 1 year, 49.67% across 3 years, and 25.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gravity (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gravity (India) are 6.73 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gravity (India) News

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