What is the share price of Gravity (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravity (India) is ₹11.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Gravity (India)? The Gravity (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gravity (India)? The market cap of Gravity (India) is ₹86.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gravity (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gravity (India) are ₹11.30 and ₹10.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gravity (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravity (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravity (India) is ₹20.04 and 52-week low of Gravity (India) is ₹9.43 as on .

How has the Gravity (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Gravity (India) has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -36.06% over 3 months, 107.13% over 1 year, 49.67% across 3 years, and 25.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gravity (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gravity (India) are 6.73 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global