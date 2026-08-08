What is the share price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹23.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Bhavya Fabrics? The Shree Bhavya Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics? The market cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹22.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Bhavya Fabrics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics are ₹23.21 and ₹23.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Bhavya Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹33.44 and 52-week low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹19.50 as on .

How has the Shree Bhavya Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Bhavya Fabrics has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 8.1% for the past month, -3.09% over 3 months, -18.62% over 1 year, 9.77% across 3 years, and 14.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics are 9.67 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global