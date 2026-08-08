Here's the live share price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.8
|7.55
|-4.41
|-9.69
|-18.5
|9.77
|14.49
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-3.23
|-15.02
|-26.26
|-33.72
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|2.47
|5.41
|7.62
|7.59
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.5
|14.09
|-1.51
|-9.28
|53.94
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|12.09
|50.7
|35.35
|33.82
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|0.48
|-9.89
|-16.9
|-11.35
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|26.24
|13.43
|-3.79
|36.93
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|2.82
|-2.22
|-7.56
|-21.13
|-6.47
|18.4
|BSL
|-2.39
|-3.01
|-6.91
|-10.62
|-18.87
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|8.33
|8.47
|25.17
|9.61
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-1.69
|-39.09
|5.03
|104.76
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.7
|6.67
|11.17
|-3.98
|3.91
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|27.5
|40.63
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.6
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-3.55
|-13.49
|-9.02
|-55.13
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-4.35
|-12
|-2
|-3.92
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|20.46
|78.93
|36.44
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|1.43
|-5.12
|-9.84
|-10.41
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2
|0.99
|-4.67
|4.08
|3.4
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|14.19
|-2.53
|0.06
|-9.88
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Bhavya Fabrics has declined 18.50% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.72%), Siyaram Silk Mills (7.59%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Bhavya Fabrics has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.28
|24.03
|10
|24.2
|23.95
|20
|23.12
|23.56
|50
|22.8
|23.29
|100
|23.82
|23.75
|200
|25.07
|24.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Bhavya Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For Th
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics - APPOINTMENT OF COST AUDITOR
|May 30, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics - STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED AS ON 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1988PLC011120 and registration number is 011120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹23.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Bhavya Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹22.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics are ₹23.21 and ₹23.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Bhavya Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹33.44 and 52-week low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹19.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Bhavya Fabrics has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 8.1% for the past month, -3.09% over 3 months, -18.62% over 1 year, 9.77% across 3 years, and 14.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics are 9.67 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global