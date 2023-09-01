Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE BHAVYA FABRICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.45 Closed
0.540.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.10₹18.45
₹18.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹22.50
₹18.45
Open Price
₹18.30
Prev. Close
₹18.35
Volume
6,870

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.57
  • R218.68
  • R318.92
  • Pivot
    18.33
  • S118.22
  • S217.98
  • S317.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.9218.57
  • 1018.2318.57
  • 2018.4618.3
  • 5016.7117.6
  • 10014.6816.81
  • 20015.0516.03

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1988PLC011120 and registration number is 011120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Purshottam R Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishan M Yadav
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ramniwas K Pandia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh P Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaishali S Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹17.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is 8.52 and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹18.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹22.50 and 52-week low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data