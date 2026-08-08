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Shree Bhavya Fabrics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE BHAVYA FABRICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.21 Closed
0.26₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Bhavya Fabrics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.20₹23.21
₹23.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.50₹33.44
₹23.21
Open Price
₹23.20
Prev. Close
₹23.15
Volume
11

Source: Dion Global

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.87.55-4.41-9.69-18.59.7714.49
Alok Industries		0.59-3.23-15.02-26.26-33.72-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.982.475.417.627.594.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.514.09-1.51-9.2853.949.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0612.0950.735.3533.8212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.730.48-9.89-16.9-11.35-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0226.2413.43-3.7936.9317.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.912.82-2.22-7.56-21.13-6.4718.4
BSL		-2.39-3.01-6.91-10.62-18.87-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.648.338.4725.179.617.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-1.69-39.095.03104.7649.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.76.6711.17-3.983.9125.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8827.540.6349.8454.7211.2225.6
E-Land Apparel		4.17-3.55-13.49-9.02-55.1328.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-4.35-12-2-3.9298.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2220.4678.9336.44
Ventura Textiles		-3.181.43-5.12-9.84-10.417.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		20.99-4.674.083.4-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.2414.19-2.530.06-9.889.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Bhavya Fabrics has declined 18.50% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.72%), Siyaram Silk Mills (7.59%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Bhavya Fabrics has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.2824.03
1024.223.95
2023.1223.56
5022.823.29
10023.8223.75
20025.0724.51

Source: Dion Global

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Bhavya Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Bhavya Fabrics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTShree Bhavya Fabrics - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For Th
Jul 15, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTShree Bhavya Fabrics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTShree Bhavya Fabrics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTShree Bhavya Fabrics - APPOINTMENT OF COST AUDITOR
May 30, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTShree Bhavya Fabrics - STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED AS ON 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Bhavya Fabrics

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1988PLC011120 and registration number is 011120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Purshottam R Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishan M Yadav
    Director
  • Mr. Rameshkumar P Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Sunil Periwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ms. Yashree Dixit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Bhavya Fabrics Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹23.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Bhavya Fabrics?

The Shree Bhavya Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics?

The market cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹22.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Bhavya Fabrics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics are ₹23.21 and ₹23.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Bhavya Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹33.44 and 52-week low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics is ₹19.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Bhavya Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Bhavya Fabrics has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 8.1% for the past month, -3.09% over 3 months, -18.62% over 1 year, 9.77% across 3 years, and 14.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics are 9.67 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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