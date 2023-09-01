Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.61
|10.15
|19.81
|25.08
|43.02
|402.72
|97.12
|13.06
|29.03
|43.44
|40.81
|1.58
|-33.96
|356.65
|-0.33
|-3.31
|2.55
|15.25
|6.27
|257.34
|-2.39
|10.15
|10.92
|10.17
|14.87
|90.75
|270.64
|140.81
|0.77
|2.02
|-20.32
|14.29
|-25.04
|394.81
|355.87
|-3.58
|-10.83
|10.16
|21.64
|12.06
|136.93
|16.63
|2.55
|-3.14
|-5.89
|-1.12
|91.49
|307.06
|216.71
|1.75
|0.32
|-11.00
|3.31
|47.93
|586.40
|207.80
|7.41
|30.46
|71.59
|119.83
|89.10
|255.05
|38.12
|0.29
|-14.50
|45.48
|66.54
|50.28
|256.80
|112.74
|0.88
|-10.33
|-6.17
|4.33
|-33.01
|501.75
|88.46
|1.59
|13.68
|5.79
|9.03
|-14.21
|33.06
|-17.53
|0
|-1.88
|-4.27
|0.64
|-39.62
|406.45
|348.57
|0
|2.90
|-8.74
|-11.69
|-15.27
|65.89
|49.47
|2.42
|15.32
|7.15
|31.12
|78.03
|160.18
|24.10
|-5.79
|8.69
|33.24
|51.40
|81.68
|169.66
|285.89
|4.94
|15.72
|8.84
|-3.93
|-22.07
|4.64
|4.64
|0
|0
|4.44
|-3.09
|-13.20
|47.57
|26.17
|4.28
|8.64
|5.69
|0.78
|-6.92
|242.11
|59.84
|0
|1.62
|11.57
|40.82
|37.23
|276.00
|123.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1988PLC011120 and registration number is 011120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹17.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is 8.52 and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹18.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹22.50 and 52-week low of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.