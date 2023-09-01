What is the Market Cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹17.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is 8.52 and PB ratio of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is 0.56 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd. is ₹18.45 as on .