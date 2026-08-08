What is the share price of Shriram Asset Management Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹290.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shriram Asset Management Company? The Shriram Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Asset Management Company? The market cap of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹490.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shriram Asset Management Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Asset Management Company are ₹300.00 and ₹281.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Asset Management Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹550.20 and 52-week low of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹251.20 as on .

How has the Shriram Asset Management Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Shriram Asset Management Company has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 5.38% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -44.12% over 1 year, 26.14% across 3 years, and 23.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shriram Asset Management Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Asset Management Company are -24.14 and 3.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global