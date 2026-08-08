Here's the live share price of Shriram Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|-5.63
|5.38
|-10.18
|-6.29
|-44.12
|26.14
|23.82
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shriram Asset Management Company has declined 44.12% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shriram Asset Management Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|294.32
|300.04
|10
|287.54
|294.63
|20
|283.76
|290.09
|50
|288.31
|291.48
|100
|298.35
|303.88
|200
|335.75
|335.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shriram Asset Management Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Shriram AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Shriram AMC - Compliance - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Shriram AMC - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Shriram AMC - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Shriram AMC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1994PLC079874 and registration number is 079874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹290.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shriram Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹490.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Asset Management Company are ₹300.00 and ₹281.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹550.20 and 52-week low of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹251.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shriram Asset Management Company has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 5.38% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -44.12% over 1 year, 26.14% across 3 years, and 23.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Asset Management Company are -24.14 and 3.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global