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Shriram Asset Management Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRIRAM ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Shriram Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Asset Management Companies (AMCs)

Here's the live share price of Shriram Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹290.00 Closed
-1.68₹ -4.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shriram Asset Management Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹281.50₹300.00
₹290.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹251.20₹550.20
₹290.00
Open Price
₹292.05
Prev. Close
₹294.95
Volume
2,697

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Asset Management Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shriram Asset Management Company		-5.635.38-10.18-6.29-44.1226.1423.82
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shriram Asset Management Company has declined 44.12% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shriram Asset Management Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Shriram Asset Management Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Asset Management Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5294.32300.04
10287.54294.63
20283.76290.09
50288.31291.48
100298.35303.88
200335.75335.68

Source: Dion Global

Shriram Asset Management Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shriram Asset Management Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shriram Asset Management Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTShriram AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 08, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTShriram AMC - Compliance - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTShriram AMC - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTShriram AMC - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTShriram AMC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shriram Asset Management Company

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1994PLC079874 and registration number is 079874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K V Eapen
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kartik Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gaurav Patankar
    Vice Chairman
  • Mrs. Subhasri Sriram
    Director
  • Mr. Ramamurthy Vaidyanathan
    Director
  • Mr. Uma Shanmukhi Sistla
    Director
  • Mr. Pragadasan Shanmugam
    Director
  • Mrs. Roopa Venkatkrishnan
    Director
  • Ms. Hakkithimmanahalli Krishna Gayathri
    Director
  • Mr. Thian Joost Fick
    Director

FAQs on Shriram Asset Management Company Share Price

What is the share price of Shriram Asset Management Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹290.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shriram Asset Management Company?

The Shriram Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Asset Management Company?

The market cap of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹490.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shriram Asset Management Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shriram Asset Management Company are ₹300.00 and ₹281.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Asset Management Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹550.20 and 52-week low of Shriram Asset Management Company is ₹251.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shriram Asset Management Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shriram Asset Management Company has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 5.38% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -44.12% over 1 year, 26.14% across 3 years, and 23.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shriram Asset Management Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shriram Asset Management Company are -24.14 and 3.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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