Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRIRAM ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹210.00 Closed
1.422.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.05₹212.00
₹210.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.00₹243.45
₹210.00
Open Price
₹212.00
Prev. Close
₹207.05
Volume
1,053

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1212.98
  • R2215.97
  • R3219.93
  • Pivot
    209.02
  • S1206.03
  • S2202.07
  • S3199.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5164.16205.63
  • 10160.69199.89
  • 20160.5186.81
  • 50156.25166.02
  • 100151.39155.82
  • 200142.74151.02

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4443.2065.3515.7340.00198.7258.49
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd.

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1994PLC079874 and registration number is 079874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramamurthy Vaidyanathan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gaurav Patankar
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Kartik Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dhruv Mehta
    Director
  • Mrs. Subhasri Sriram
    Director
  • Mr. Marc Scott Irizarry
    Director
  • Mr. Prem Haroomal Samtani
    Director

FAQs on Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹170.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is -52.91 and PB ratio of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is 88.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹210.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹243.45 and 52-week low of Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹93.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data