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Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISHAN DYES AND CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.82 Closed
2.11₹ 1.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.90₹52.00
₹49.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.51₹83.50
₹49.82
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹48.79
Volume
70,576

Source: Dion Global

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-5.18-15.04-17.19-19.52-15.27-4.32-10.35
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ishan Dyes and Chemicals has declined 15.27% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Ishan Dyes and Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.8251.79
1052.4452.31
2054.0653.49
5057.5855.96
10057.9457.72
20061.8458.57

Source: Dion Global

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ishan Dyes and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTIshan Dyes and Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for 14-08-2026
Jul 27, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTIshan Dyes and Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTIshan Dyes and Chem. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Proposal For Exclusive Dealership For Suplur Based Products.
Jun 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTIshan Dyes and Chem. - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.
Jun 22, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTIshan Dyes and Chem. - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Ishan Dyes and Chemicals

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC020737 and registration number is 020737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrinal Piyushbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mirali Hemantbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anilaben Piyushbhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Darshan Bipinchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apexa Ajaykumar Panchal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ronak Yatinkumar Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹49.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ishan Dyes and Chemicals?

The Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals?

The market cap of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹136.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are ₹52.00 and ₹48.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan Dyes and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹83.50 and 52-week low of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹44.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ishan Dyes and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ishan Dyes and Chemicals has shown returns of 2.11% over the past day, -15.04% for the past month, -17.19% over 3 months, -15.27% over 1 year, -4.32% across 3 years, and -10.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are -19.14 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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