Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-13.49
|3.22
|-2.86
|-4.18
|-41.85
|48.52
|29.20
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC020737 and registration number is 020737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹116.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is -45.23 and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹55.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹99.00 and 52-week low of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹46.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.