ISHAN DYES & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.77 Closed
5.512.91
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹57.50
₹55.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.00₹99.00
₹55.77
Open Price
₹54.99
Prev. Close
₹52.86
Volume
29,566

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.67
  • R259.33
  • R361.17
  • Pivot
    55.83
  • S154.17
  • S252.33
  • S350.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.9758.06
  • 1069.558.09
  • 2071.1257.11
  • 5081.5256.31
  • 10086.3357.49
  • 200108.1562.81

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.493.22-2.86-4.18-41.8548.5229.20
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC020737 and registration number is 020737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Natvarlal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Mirali Hemantbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrinal Piyushbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anilaben Piyushbhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Roopin Amrit Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yatin Gordhanbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Hasmukhbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ronak Yatinkumar Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹116.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is -45.23 and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹55.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹99.00 and 52-week low of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹46.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

