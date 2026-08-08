Here's the live share price of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-5.18
|-15.04
|-17.19
|-19.52
|-15.27
|-4.32
|-10.35
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ishan Dyes and Chemicals has declined 15.27% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Ishan Dyes and Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.82
|51.79
|10
|52.44
|52.31
|20
|54.06
|53.49
|50
|57.58
|55.96
|100
|57.94
|57.72
|200
|61.84
|58.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ishan Dyes and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Ishan Dyes and Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for 14-08-2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Ishan Dyes and Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Ishan Dyes and Chem. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Proposal For Exclusive Dealership For Suplur Based Products.
|Jun 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Ishan Dyes and Chem. - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.
|Jun 22, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Ishan Dyes and Chem. - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC020737 and registration number is 020737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹49.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹136.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are ₹52.00 and ₹48.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan Dyes and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹83.50 and 52-week low of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹44.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ishan Dyes and Chemicals has shown returns of 2.11% over the past day, -15.04% for the past month, -17.19% over 3 months, -15.27% over 1 year, -4.32% across 3 years, and -10.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are -19.14 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global