What is the share price of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹49.82 as on .

What kind of stock is Ishan Dyes and Chemicals? The Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals? The market cap of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹136.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are ₹52.00 and ₹48.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan Dyes and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹83.50 and 52-week low of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals is ₹44.51 as on .

How has the Ishan Dyes and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Ishan Dyes and Chemicals has shown returns of 2.11% over the past day, -15.04% for the past month, -17.19% over 3 months, -15.27% over 1 year, -4.32% across 3 years, and -10.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are -19.14 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global