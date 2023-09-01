What is the Market Cap of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹116.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is -45.23 and PB ratio of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.14 as on .

What is the share price of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹55.77 as on .